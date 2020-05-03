Molti artisti hanno davvero intensificato i propri sforzi durante la quarantena causata dal COVID-19, lanciando o partecipando a molte iniziative per raccogliere fondi.

L’ultima a dare una mano è stata Sia.

Nella giornata di ieri (2 maggio), ha rilasciato un nuovo singolo intitolato “Saved My Life” ed è un emozionale mid-tempo.

La canzone è stata prodotta da Greg Kurstin e co-scritta con Dua Lipa.

“Qualcuno deve averti mandato per salvarmi stasera” canta Sia in Saved My Life. “So che nelle tenebre ho trovato la mia luce. So che nelle tenebre mi è stata data la vista. Nelle tue braccia amorevoli provo gioia. Nelle tue braccia amorevoli starò bene.”

Sia si è esibita per la prima volta con “Saved My Life” nella raccolta fondi di COVID Is No Joke la scorsa notte – nascondendo il suo viso come al solito. I proventi della canzone andranno ad Americares e CORE Response. È la seconda canzone pubblicata nel 2020 da parte della cantante australiana dopo aver contribuito alla colonna sonora di Doolittle.

Il testo di Saved My Life di Sia

[Verso 1]

Boom, boom, boom

Beats my heart, heart, heart

Baby boom, boom, boom

In the dark, dark, dark

Baby boom, boom, boom

Fall apart, part, part

Baby boom, boom, boom

From the start, start, start

[Pre-Ritornello]

But I’ve been waiting for you

I’ve been waiting for you

I’ve been waiting for you

I’ve been waiting for you

I’ve been waiting for you

I’ve been waiting for you

I’ve been waiting for you

Yeah, I’ve been waiting for you

[Ritornello]

Well someone must have sent you here to save my life

Someone must have sent you to save me tonight

I know that in darkness I have found my light

I know that in darkness I’ve been given sight

In your loving arms I feel delight

In your loving arms I’ll be alright

Someone must have sent you to save me tonight

Someone must have sent you here to save my life

[Post-Ritornello]

Save my life, save my life

Save my life, save my life

Save my life, save my life

Save my life, save my life

[Verso 2]

High, high, high

We take flight, flight, flight

Baby high, high, high

Touch the sky, sky, sky

Baby high, high, high

Diamond nights, nights, nights

Baby, high, high, high

‘Cause love don’t lie, lie, lie

[Pre-Ritornello]

I’ve been waiting for you

I’ve been waiting for you

I’ve been waiting for you

I’ve been waiting for you

I’ve been waiting for you

I’ve been waiting for you

I’ve been waiting for you

I’ve been waiting for you

[Ritornello]

Well someone must have sent you here to save my life

Someone must have sent you to save me tonight

I know that in darkness I have found my light

I know that in darkness I’ve been given sight

In your loving arms I feel delight

In your loving arms I’ll be alright

Someone must have sent you to save me tonight

Someone must have sent you here to save my life

[Post-Ritornello]

Save my life, save my life

Save my life, save my life

Save my life, save my life

Save my life, save my life

[Conclusione]

Save my life, save my life

Save my life (Someone must have sent you here to..)

Save my life, save my life

Save my life, save my life

You saved my life