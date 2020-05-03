Molti artisti hanno davvero intensificato i propri sforzi durante la quarantena causata dal COVID-19, lanciando o partecipando a molte iniziative per raccogliere fondi.
L’ultima a dare una mano è stata Sia.
Nella giornata di ieri (2 maggio), ha rilasciato un nuovo singolo intitolato “Saved My Life” ed è un emozionale mid-tempo.
La canzone è stata prodotta da Greg Kurstin e co-scritta con Dua Lipa.
“Qualcuno deve averti mandato per salvarmi stasera” canta Sia in Saved My Life. “So che nelle tenebre ho trovato la mia luce. So che nelle tenebre mi è stata data la vista. Nelle tue braccia amorevoli provo gioia. Nelle tue braccia amorevoli starò bene.”
Sia si è esibita per la prima volta con “Saved My Life” nella raccolta fondi di COVID Is No Joke la scorsa notte – nascondendo il suo viso come al solito. I proventi della canzone andranno ad Americares e CORE Response. È la seconda canzone pubblicata nel 2020 da parte della cantante australiana dopo aver contribuito alla colonna sonora di Doolittle.
Il testo di Saved My Life di Sia
[Verso 1]
Boom, boom, boom
Beats my heart, heart, heart
Baby boom, boom, boom
In the dark, dark, dark
Baby boom, boom, boom
Fall apart, part, part
Baby boom, boom, boom
From the start, start, start
[Pre-Ritornello]
But I’ve been waiting for you
I’ve been waiting for you
I’ve been waiting for you
I’ve been waiting for you
I’ve been waiting for you
I’ve been waiting for you
I’ve been waiting for you
Yeah, I’ve been waiting for you
[Ritornello]
Well someone must have sent you here to save my life
Someone must have sent you to save me tonight
I know that in darkness I have found my light
I know that in darkness I’ve been given sight
In your loving arms I feel delight
In your loving arms I’ll be alright
Someone must have sent you to save me tonight
Someone must have sent you here to save my life
[Post-Ritornello]
Save my life, save my life
Save my life, save my life
Save my life, save my life
Save my life, save my life
[Verso 2]
High, high, high
We take flight, flight, flight
Baby high, high, high
Touch the sky, sky, sky
Baby high, high, high
Diamond nights, nights, nights
Baby, high, high, high
‘Cause love don’t lie, lie, lie
[Pre-Ritornello]
I’ve been waiting for you
I’ve been waiting for you
I’ve been waiting for you
I’ve been waiting for you
I’ve been waiting for you
I’ve been waiting for you
I’ve been waiting for you
I’ve been waiting for you
[Ritornello]
Well someone must have sent you here to save my life
Someone must have sent you to save me tonight
I know that in darkness I have found my light
I know that in darkness I’ve been given sight
In your loving arms I feel delight
In your loving arms I’ll be alright
Someone must have sent you to save me tonight
Someone must have sent you here to save my life
[Post-Ritornello]
Save my life, save my life
Save my life, save my life
Save my life, save my life
Save my life, save my life
[Conclusione]
Save my life, save my life
Save my life (Someone must have sent you here to..)
Save my life, save my life
Save my life, save my life
You saved my life
