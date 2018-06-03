Testi e Dettagli di Simple e Colorado dei Florida Georgia Line

I Florida Georgia Line sapevano che il 2018 sarebbe stato l’anno migliore per sancire il loro ritorno sulla scena musicale. Dopo il super successo “Meant To Be” (la loro collaborazione con Bebe Rexha dall’album “Expectations”), il duo country ha presentato due giorni fa un nuovo singolo che si intitola “Simple“, che farà parte del quarto album in studio della mini-band. Il quarto disco uscirà entro la fine dell’anno. Oltre all’uscita del primo singolo, I Florida Georgia Line hanno rilasciato un’altra canzone estratta dal loro prossimo album, quest’ultima si chiama “Colorado“.

Considerando il successo di Holy, sono certo che anche Simple farà molto bene nelle classifiche discografiche. Si tratta di una traccia molto orecchiabile e immediata. Anche Colorado non è male, ma Simple ha qualcosa in più. Qui sotto ve le carico entrambe così che possiate scegliere la migliore:

[Verso 1]

The way your fingers fit in mine

It’s five plus five, not rocket science

This day in time, that’s hard to find

It’s true the road we’re on ain’t a traffic jam

It’s a Sunday drive on a piece of land

It’s paradise as long as I’m with you

[Ritornello]

It’s like one, two three

Just as easy as can be

Just the way you look at me

You make me smile

Ain’t no need to complicate it, we both know that’s overrated

We’ve been there, it’s safe to say it ain’t our style

It’s just that simple, S-I-M-P-L-E

Simple as can be

It’s just that simple, S-I-M-P-L-E

Simple as can be

[Verso 2]

We used to live on Instagram

Worry ‘bout who all gives a damn

‘Bout where we’ve been and where we ended up

Then I met you and you met me

And all the rest is history; an epiphany

That all we need is us

[Ritornello]

It’s like one, two three

Just as easy as can be

Just the way you look at me

You make me smile

Ain’t no need to complicate it, we both know that’s overrated

We’ve been there, it’s safe to say it ain’t our style

We’re just simple like a six string

The way this world was meant to be

Like laughin’ love, make a lot out of a little

Its just that simple, S-I-M-P-L-E

Simple as can be

Its just that simple, S-I-M-P-L-E

Simple as can be

[Strumentale] [Ritornello]

Ain’t no need to complicate it, we both know thats overrated

We’ve been there, its safe to say it ain’t our style, yeah

It’s like one, two three

Just as easy as can be

Just the way you look at me

You make me smile

Ain’t no need to complicate it, we both know that’s overrated

We’ve been there, its safe to say it ain’t our style

We’re just simple like a six string

The way this world was meant to be

Like laughin’ love, make a lot out of a little

Its just that simple, S-I-M-P-L-E

Simple as can be

Its just that simple, S-I-M-P-L-E

Simple as can be

Its just that simple, S-I-M-P-L-E

Simple as can be

Its just that simple, S-I-M-P-L-E

Simple as can be

Testo di Colorado dei Florida Georgia Line:

[Ritornello 1]

Well I got friends from Colorado

I got friends from Tennessee

So I got something in a bottle

And I got something from a seed

Since you said you didn’t love me

Since hung me out to dry

I’ve been drunk up in the Smokies

On a Rocky Mountain high

[Verso 1]

Made the plans, booked the day, spent the money too

Nothing sweet ‘bout a paid-for honeymoon

Million dollar view to see but she won’t

Since “I do” turned right into “I don’t”

So I’m chillin’ in a cabin at the tip-top

Lookin’ at a holler full of hemlocks

No cars, no bars or my phone

And just when you think I’m all alone

[Ritornello 2]

I got friends from Colorado

I got friends from Tennessee

So I got something in a bottle

And I got something from a seed

Since you said you didn’t love me

Since hung me out to dry

I’ve been drunk up in the Smokies

On a Rocky Mountain high

[Ponte]

These Appalachian folks

Probably think I’m losing it in these trees

Yeah, but they don’t know

What kind of company I keep, yeah

[Ritornello 3]

Well I got friends from Colorado

I got friends from Tennessee

So I got something in a bottle

And I got something from a seed

Since you said you didn’t love me

Since hung me out to dry

I’ve been drunk up in the Smokies

On a Rocky Mountain high

I’ve been drunk up in the Smokies

On a Rocky Mountain high

[Conclusione]

Jack’s still on the hill ‘cause Jill ran away

But Jill’s got nothin’ on Jack… And Jane