Testi e Dettagli di Simple e Colorado dei Florida Georgia Line
Scopri le nuovi canzoni del duo country
Due nuove canzoni per i Florida Georgia Line
I Florida Georgia Line sapevano che il 2018 sarebbe stato l’anno migliore per sancire il loro ritorno sulla scena musicale. Dopo il super successo “Meant To Be” (la loro collaborazione con Bebe Rexha dall’album “Expectations”), il duo country ha presentato due giorni fa un nuovo singolo che si intitola “Simple“, che farà parte del quarto album in studio della mini-band. Il quarto disco uscirà entro la fine dell’anno. Oltre all’uscita del primo singolo, I Florida Georgia Line hanno rilasciato un’altra canzone estratta dal loro prossimo album, quest’ultima si chiama “Colorado“.
Considerando il successo di Holy, sono certo che anche Simple farà molto bene nelle classifiche discografiche. Si tratta di una traccia molto orecchiabile e immediata. Anche Colorado non è male, ma Simple ha qualcosa in più. Qui sotto ve le carico entrambe così che possiate scegliere la migliore:
Audio di Simple:
Audio di Colorado:
Testo di Simple dei Florida Georgia Line:
The way your fingers fit in mine
It’s five plus five, not rocket science
This day in time, that’s hard to find
It’s true the road we’re on ain’t a traffic jam
It’s a Sunday drive on a piece of land
It’s paradise as long as I’m with you
It’s like one, two three
Just as easy as can be
Just the way you look at me
You make me smile
Ain’t no need to complicate it, we both know that’s overrated
We’ve been there, it’s safe to say it ain’t our style
It’s just that simple, S-I-M-P-L-E
Simple as can be
It’s just that simple, S-I-M-P-L-E
Simple as can be
We used to live on Instagram
Worry ‘bout who all gives a damn
‘Bout where we’ve been and where we ended up
Then I met you and you met me
And all the rest is history; an epiphany
That all we need is us
It’s like one, two three
Just as easy as can be
Just the way you look at me
You make me smile
Ain’t no need to complicate it, we both know that’s overrated
We’ve been there, it’s safe to say it ain’t our style
We’re just simple like a six string
The way this world was meant to be
Like laughin’ love, make a lot out of a little
Its just that simple, S-I-M-P-L-E
Simple as can be
Its just that simple, S-I-M-P-L-E
Simple as can be
Ain’t no need to complicate it, we both know thats overrated
We’ve been there, its safe to say it ain’t our style, yeah
It’s like one, two three
Just as easy as can be
Just the way you look at me
You make me smile
Ain’t no need to complicate it, we both know that’s overrated
We’ve been there, its safe to say it ain’t our style
We’re just simple like a six string
The way this world was meant to be
Like laughin’ love, make a lot out of a little
Its just that simple, S-I-M-P-L-E
Simple as can be
Its just that simple, S-I-M-P-L-E
Simple as can be
Its just that simple, S-I-M-P-L-E
Simple as can be
Its just that simple, S-I-M-P-L-E
Simple as can be
Testo di Colorado dei Florida Georgia Line:[Ritornello 1]
Well I got friends from Colorado
I got friends from Tennessee
So I got something in a bottle
And I got something from a seed
Since you said you didn’t love me
Since hung me out to dry
I’ve been drunk up in the Smokies
On a Rocky Mountain high
Made the plans, booked the day, spent the money too
Nothing sweet ‘bout a paid-for honeymoon
Million dollar view to see but she won’t
Since “I do” turned right into “I don’t”
So I’m chillin’ in a cabin at the tip-top
Lookin’ at a holler full of hemlocks
No cars, no bars or my phone
And just when you think I’m all alone
I got friends from Colorado
I got friends from Tennessee
So I got something in a bottle
And I got something from a seed
Since you said you didn’t love me
Since hung me out to dry
I’ve been drunk up in the Smokies
On a Rocky Mountain high
These Appalachian folks
Probably think I’m losing it in these trees
Yeah, but they don’t know
What kind of company I keep, yeah
Well I got friends from Colorado
I got friends from Tennessee
So I got something in a bottle
And I got something from a seed
Since you said you didn’t love me
Since hung me out to dry
I’ve been drunk up in the Smokies
On a Rocky Mountain high
I’ve been drunk up in the Smokies
On a Rocky Mountain high
Jack’s still on the hill ‘cause Jill ran away
But Jill’s got nothin’ on Jack… And Jane