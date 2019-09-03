Si è vero, Jason Derulo ha da poco pubblicato un video auto diretto per “Too Hot”.

Dove sarà incluso Too Hot? Qui sotto ve lo spieghiamo.

Il quinto LP di Jason Derulo, provvisoriamente intitolato 2Sides, si sta lentamente ricreando. L’hitmaker ha tagliato il progetto nel 2017 ma ha pubblicato diverse canzoni che dovrebbero far parte dell’album, tra cui il grande successo “Swalla” o “Mamacita“.

Too Hot – anch’esso farà parte del progetto – è stato rilasciato il 26 agosto ed è un banger estivo creato con dei testi adatti per flirtare con una ragazza in discoteca… insomma, Jason viene in nostro aiuto e ci da la spinta giusta per buttarci in pista e provarci con la tipa di turno.

“Sei venuta in disco col taxi, ma sono sicuro che preferiresti la Rolls”, canta sul ritornello Jason. “Quindi potremmo cambiarci sul sedile posteriore, perché è estate e sai che fa troppo caldo con i vestiti addosso.”

Sempre malandrino Jason, vero?

Qui sotto il testo in lingua originale

Il testo di Too Hot, singolo di Jason Derulo

[Intro]

All the ladies to the dance, oh yeah

[Verso 1]

Left the roof off, I’m a winner

Now my neck froze, I’m a winner

We could go up with the lights down low

Girl, it’s too hot to keep on these clothes

Pum pum shorts with the Louis

Whine up your waist and be Gucci

Only came out to run into you

First thing I noticed

[Pre-Ritornello]

Is that you came to the club in the taxi

But I’m sure you preferred a Rolls

So we can get changed in the backseat

‘Cause it’s summertime and you know

[Ritornello]

It’s too hot for clothes

Too hot for clothes

Too hot for clothes

Na na na, too hot, too hot

Baby, it’s too hot for clothes

Too hot for clothes

Too hot for clothes

Na na na, too hot, too hot

[Verso 2]

Been around the world and I-ay-ay

Ain’t never seen a pengting, ting so fly

I bet you dance in the mirror like boop-ba-ba-doop

All alone with you, tempted to touch

Red and vodka that new, new, new, new

That’s all I drink, I’m gon’ chase it wit’ you

Clothes are scattered around on the floor

But all I remember is

[Pre-Ritornello]

Is that you came to the club in the taxi

But I’m sure you preferred a Rolls (Oh yeah)

So we can get changed in the backseat

‘Cause it’s summertime and you know

[Ritornello]

It’s too hot for clothes

Too hot for clothes (I said it’s too)

Too hot for clothes (Too)

Na na na, too hot, too hot

Baby, it’s too hot for clothes (Take it off girl)

Too hot for clothes (‘Cause it’s)

Too hot for clothes

Na na na, too hot, too hot

[Ponte]

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Oh, oh

Take it off

‘Cause it’s too warm, girl

Take it off

Oh, oh

[Ritornello]

Too hot for clothes

Too hot for clothes

Too hot for clothes

Na na na, too hot, too hot

Baby, it’s too hot for clothes

Too hot for clothes

Too hot for clothes

Na na na, too hot, too hot