Record su record.
Il tanto atteso video musicale per Thank U, Next di Ariana Grande è arrivato qualche giorno fa e sta già facendo parlare di se.
Perché? Gli youtuber hanno preso d’assalto il canale di Ari inondando di commenti positivi la clip.
Questo video sta superando tutti i record. È uscito il 30 novembre 2018 ed oggi – 3 dicembre – è già a quota 90 milioni di visualizzazioni.
Ha battuto il record di Idol dei BTS. In 24 ore il video di Thank U, Next ha raggiunto 50 milioni di visualizzazioni.
Thank U, Nextfa parte di AG5, il nuovo disco di Ariana Grande. Nella clip Ari rende omaggio a film iconici della cultura pop come “Mean Girls“, “Ragazze nel pallone“, “La rivincita delle bionde” e “30 anni in un secondo“.
Ariana è davvero perfetta in tutte le scene e la produzione di questa clip è mostruosa. Tutti hanno lavorato alla perfezione per creare quello che probabilmente sarà il video più famoso del 2018.
Qual è la tua scena preferita? Fammelo sapere…Devo dirlo sinceramente, questa canzone merita indubbiamente un video come questo. Ti lascio al testo in lingua originale di Thank U, Next.
Testo di Thank U, Next di Ariana Grande
Thought I’d end up with Sean
But he wasn’t a match
Wrote some songs about Ricky
Now I listen and laugh
Even almost got married
And for Pete, I’m so thankful
Wish I could say, “Thank you” to Malcolm
‘Cause he was an angel
One taught me love
One taught me patience
And one taught me pain
Now, I’m so amazing
I’ve loved and I’ve lost
But that’s not what I see
So, look what I got
Look what you taught me
And for that, I say
Thank you, next (Next)
Thank you, next (Next)
Thank you, next
I’m so fuckin’ grateful for my ex
Thank you, next (Next)
Thank you, next (Next)
Thank you, next (Next)
I’m so fuckin’—
Spend more time with my friends
I ain’t worried ‘bout nothin’
Plus, I met someone else
We havin’ better discussions
I know they say I move on too fast
But this one gon’ last
‘Cause her name is Ari
And I’m so good with that (So good with that)
She taught me love (Love)
She taught me patience (Patience)
And she handles pain (Pain)
That shit’s amazing (Yeah, she’s amazing)
I’ve loved and I’ve lost (Yeah, yeah)
But that’s not what I see (Yeah, yeah)
Just look what I’ve found (Yeah, yeah)
Ain’t no need for searching, and for that, I say
Thank you, next (Thank you, next)
Thank you, next (Thank you, next)
Thank you, next (Thank you)
I’m so fuckin’ grateful for my ex
Thank you, next (Thank you, next)
Thank you, next (Said thank you, next)
Thank you, next (Next)
I’m so fuckin’ grateful for my ex
Thank you, next
Thank you, next
Thank you, next
I’m so fucking—
One day I’ll walk down the aisle
Holding hands with my mama
I’ll be thanking my dad
‘Cause she grew from the drama
Only wanna do it once, real bad
Gon’ make that shit last
God forbid something happens
Least this song is a smash (Song is a smash)
I’ve got so much love (Love)
Got so much patience (Patience)
I’ve learned from the pain (Pain)
I turned out amazing (Turned out amazing)
I’ve loved and I’ve lost (Yeah, yeah)
But that’s not what I see (Yeah, yeah)
Just look what I’ve found (Yeah, yeah)
Ain’t no need for searching
And for that, I’ll say
Thank you, next (Thank you, next)
Thank you, next (Thank you, next)
Thank you, next
I’m so fuckin’ grateful for my ex
Thank you, next (Thank you, next)
Thank you, next (Said thank you, next)
Thank you, next (Next)
I’m so fuckin’ grateful for my ex
Thank you, next
Thank you, next
Thank you, next
Yeah, yee
Thank you, next
Thank you, next
Thank you, next
Yeah, yee
