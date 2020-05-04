Quello di Brandy è stato un gradito ritorno sulla scena musicale. Venerdì (1 maggio 2020) ha rilasciato un nuovo singolo dal titolo “Baby Mama“.
Si tratta di una collaborazione con Chance The Rapper, ed è una gioiosa celebrazione della maternità.
“Tutto il mondo mi guarda, sono una mamma single”, dice la leggenda dell’R&B sui beat di Hit-Boy.
“Questa canzone non è solo per me, è per ogni mamma.” Sottolinea questo punto nel comunicato stampa ufficiale. “Il mio nuovo singolo ti da la forza necessaria non solo nella maternità ma nella vita”, rivela Brandy, aggiungendo: “Spero che i miei fan lo trovino bello come spero”.
Il video musicale è stato pubblicato oggi (4 maggio 2020) ed è un ritorno ai colori accesi che tanto piacevano negli anni in cui il genere R&B andava fortissimo. Diretto da Derek Blanks, il video ci mostra la nostra giovane cantante mentre esegue delle belle coreografie in compagnia di altre attraenti ballerine. A meta video fa la sua comparsa per un divertente cameo anche Chance The Rapper.
Tutto sommato, ci sembra un inizio promettente per la nuova era musicale di Brandy. Sono passati 8 anni dall’ultimo disco dell’artista, e crediamo che i suoi fan non siano in grado di aspettare ancora oltre.
Se ti è piaciuta la canzone facci sapere la tua opinione nei commenti qui sotto. Ti lasciamo al testo in lingua originale.
Il testo di Baby Mama
[Intro]
Hit-Boy
[Verso 1: Brandy]
Only kind of first real love
My baby got them dreams
She can touch and a voice from above
She’s a pearl in the rough
It takes a village to raise ‘em
We don’t do it all by ourselves
I know my smile can be upstagin’
On the stage, I provide like a daddy
And a mother, father I give my life
Put that on my life (I put that on everything)
[Pre-Ritornello: Brandy]
I be up in my comments and I scroll through
A few opinions, you can’t do it quite like I can (Do it)
I’m just here to share the light, yeah e yeah
‘Cause we gon’ be alright, be alright
[Ritornello: Brandy]
Baby mama, baby mama
I ain’t with that drama, not that baby mama
Ain’t dependent on ya, I’m a baby mama
Baby mama, baby mama, oh, oh
Whole world looking at me, single mama
This song ain’t just for me, it’s for every mama, yeah
Every day I breathe, it’s for my little mama
I’m every women and a baby mama
[Post-Ritornello: Brandy]
Only hit me when you need somethin’
Pretending like you need somebody
I guess you didn’t see
Or imagine me somebody
I’m thinkin’ maybe I’ll just chill tonight
Stomp up in some heels tonight
I’ll be in my feelings for life
So you can’t MILF us up
We ain’t a muh fuh, yes we will light you up
[Pre-Ritornello: Brandy]
I be up in my comments and I scroll through
A few opinions, you can’t do it quite like I can (Do it)
I’m just here to share the light, yeah e yeah
‘Cause we gon’ be alright, be alright
[Ritornello: Brandy]
Baby mama, baby mama (Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)
I ain’t with that drama, not that baby mama (Woah)
Ain’t dependent on ya, I’m a baby mama
Baby mama, baby mama, oh, oh (I got my own money)
Whole world lookin’ at me, single mama
This song ain’t just for me, it’s for every mama, yeah
Every day I breathe, it’s for my little mama (Yeah, yeah, yeah)
I’m every women and a baby mama
[Post-Ritornello: Brandy, Chance the Rapper & Insieme]
Only hit me when you need something
Pretending like you need somebody (Yeah, yeah)
I guess you didn’t see
Or imagine me somebody
Chance the Rapper
[Verso 2: Chance the Rapper, con Brandy]
You not the only one that can take out trash (Hmm, ah)
That can make the cash (Hmm, ah)
That can make her laugh (Hmm)
You not the only one that can make her brag
That can make her drinks
That can make her scream
Keep a vibrator in her make-up bag
Gotta make it last
Gotta little bit of hmmm, gotta break her back
You already gotta strike, can’t take it back
Gotta face the facts
Once a baby have a little bit of baby fat (Hmm)
Look, (uh)
I know it’s hard when your baby mama don’t want you
Especially if she don’t need you (Ah)
Especially if she used to feed you (Ooh)
Especially if she used to keep you
Especially if you used to cheat too
Wait come and think of it –
She didn’t never really need you
[Ritornello: Brandy]
Baby mama, baby mama
I ain’t with that drama, not that baby mama
Ain’t dependent on ya, I’m a baby mama
Baby mama, baby mama, oh, oh
Whole world looking at me, single mama (Yeah)
This song ain’t just for me, it’s for every mama, yeah
Every day I breathe it’s for my little mama (Yeah)
I’m every women and a baby mama (Yeah e yeah, yeah e yeah)
