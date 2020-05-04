Quello di Brandy è stato un gradito ritorno sulla scena musicale. Venerdì (1 maggio 2020) ha rilasciato un nuovo singolo dal titolo “Baby Mama“.

Si tratta di una collaborazione con Chance The Rapper, ed è una gioiosa celebrazione della maternità.

“Tutto il mondo mi guarda, sono una mamma single”, dice la leggenda dell’R&B sui beat di Hit-Boy.

“Questa canzone non è solo per me, è per ogni mamma.” Sottolinea questo punto nel comunicato stampa ufficiale. “Il mio nuovo singolo ti da la forza necessaria non solo nella maternità ma nella vita”, rivela Brandy, aggiungendo: “Spero che i miei fan lo trovino bello come spero”.

Il video musicale è stato pubblicato oggi (4 maggio 2020) ed è un ritorno ai colori accesi che tanto piacevano negli anni in cui il genere R&B andava fortissimo. Diretto da Derek Blanks, il video ci mostra la nostra giovane cantante mentre esegue delle belle coreografie in compagnia di altre attraenti ballerine. A meta video fa la sua comparsa per un divertente cameo anche Chance The Rapper.

Tutto sommato, ci sembra un inizio promettente per la nuova era musicale di Brandy. Sono passati 8 anni dall’ultimo disco dell’artista, e crediamo che i suoi fan non siano in grado di aspettare ancora oltre.

Se ti è piaciuta la canzone facci sapere la tua opinione nei commenti qui sotto. Ti lasciamo al testo in lingua originale.

Il testo di Baby Mama

[Intro]

Hit-Boy

[Verso 1: Brandy]

Only kind of first real love

My baby got them dreams

She can touch and a voice from above

She’s a pearl in the rough

It takes a village to raise ‘em

We don’t do it all by ourselves

I know my smile can be upstagin’

On the stage, I provide like a daddy

And a mother, father I give my life

Put that on my life (I put that on everything)

[Pre-Ritornello: Brandy]

I be up in my comments and I scroll through

A few opinions, you can’t do it quite like I can (Do it)

I’m just here to share the light, yeah e yeah

‘Cause we gon’ be alright, be alright

[Ritornello: Brandy]

Baby mama, baby mama

I ain’t with that drama, not that baby mama

Ain’t dependent on ya, I’m a baby mama

Baby mama, baby mama, oh, oh

Whole world looking at me, single mama

This song ain’t just for me, it’s for every mama, yeah

Every day I breathe, it’s for my little mama

I’m every women and a baby mama

[Post-Ritornello: Brandy]

Only hit me when you need somethin’

Pretending like you need somebody

I guess you didn’t see

Or imagine me somebody

I’m thinkin’ maybe I’ll just chill tonight

Stomp up in some heels tonight

I’ll be in my feelings for life

So you can’t MILF us up

We ain’t a muh fuh, yes we will light you up

[Pre-Ritornello: Brandy]

I be up in my comments and I scroll through

A few opinions, you can’t do it quite like I can (Do it)

I’m just here to share the light, yeah e yeah

‘Cause we gon’ be alright, be alright

[Ritornello: Brandy]

Baby mama, baby mama (Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

I ain’t with that drama, not that baby mama (Woah)

Ain’t dependent on ya, I’m a baby mama

Baby mama, baby mama, oh, oh (I got my own money)

Whole world lookin’ at me, single mama

This song ain’t just for me, it’s for every mama, yeah

Every day I breathe, it’s for my little mama (Yeah, yeah, yeah)

I’m every women and a baby mama

[Post-Ritornello: Brandy, Chance the Rapper & Insieme]

Only hit me when you need something

Pretending like you need somebody (Yeah, yeah)

I guess you didn’t see

Or imagine me somebody

Chance the Rapper

[Verso 2: Chance the Rapper, con Brandy]

You not the only one that can take out trash (Hmm, ah)

That can make the cash (Hmm, ah)

That can make her laugh (Hmm)

You not the only one that can make her brag

That can make her drinks

That can make her scream

Keep a vibrator in her make-up bag

Gotta make it last

Gotta little bit of hmmm, gotta break her back

You already gotta strike, can’t take it back

Gotta face the facts

Once a baby have a little bit of baby fat (Hmm)

Look, (uh)

I know it’s hard when your baby mama don’t want you

Especially if she don’t need you (Ah)

Especially if she used to feed you (Ooh)

Especially if she used to keep you

Especially if you used to cheat too

Wait come and think of it –

She didn’t never really need you

[Ritornello: Brandy]

Baby mama, baby mama

I ain’t with that drama, not that baby mama

Ain’t dependent on ya, I’m a baby mama

Baby mama, baby mama, oh, oh

Whole world looking at me, single mama (Yeah)

This song ain’t just for me, it’s for every mama, yeah

Every day I breathe it’s for my little mama (Yeah)

I’m every women and a baby mama (Yeah e yeah, yeah e yeah)