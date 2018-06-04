Ariana Grande: The Light Is Coming in video live. Traduzione Ritornello e testo in anteprima
Ascoltate la nuova canzone estratta da Sweetener
The Light Is Coming per la prima volta in live
Ariana Grande è stata una delle performer al KIIS FM Wango Tango 2018 di iHeartRadio tenutosi allo stadio Banc of California di L.A nella notte di sabato (2 giugno 2018).
La cantante pop ha esordito con la sua nuova canzone “The Light Is Coming” (una collaborazione con Nicki Minaj), pezzo estratto dal suo prossimo album “Sweetener“. E anche se non era la versione completa quella che ha eseguito, ciò che ha cantato è stato più che sufficiente per certificare che “The Light Is Coming” diventerà una hit. Inoltre, si dice che questa canzone sarà il prossimo singolo ufficiale di “Sweetener” e che potrebbe essere pubblicata molto presto sulle piattaforme digitali.
Testo di The Light Is Coming di Ariana Grande[Intro: Nicki Minaj]
Ay yo
Trophy wife, [?] Until you had to find out it’s on me
Now you benched, aw, your bum knee
Now I’m the bad guy, call me Chun-Li
‘Cause you was slippin’, yep, you clumsy
And everything I beat, can’t just unsee
Sips tea, and it’s unsweet
Where’s that bad gyal, one that done speak?
Now we shooting the shot like drive-by
Why you had to make me go call up my side guy?
Can’t let an F-boy eff up my nice vibes
Yo Ariana, come let me give you a high five
The light is coming to give back everything the darkness stole
Don’t let nobody speak for this
The light is coming to give back everything the darkness stole
Don’t let nobody speak for this
The light is coming to give back everything the darkness stole
Don’t let nobody speak for this
The light is coming to give back everything the darkness stole
Don’t let nobody speak for this
What does she say?
What did he say?
You don’t listen ‘cause you know everything
You don’t even need dreams
Tellin’ everybody “Stay woke, don’t sleep”
Ah, gonna break that sh*t down
You don’t wait [?] Ah, guess you’re waiting [?] And then you’ll wait [?]
I been into you
Shit that you been through
Damn, I’m so confused
Who cares about the rush of it
[?] That’s a part of life
Blow it all (blow it all)
Give you a box of chances
Every time you blow it all (blow it all)
‘Cause if it was shade, he would just throw it all (throw it all)
It’s like you’re trying not to blow it all (blow it all)
Blow it all (blow it all)
The light is coming to give back everything the darkness stole
Don’t let nobody speak for this
The light is coming to give back everything the darkness stole
Don’t let nobody speak for this
The light is coming to give back everything the darkness stole
Don’t let nobody speak for this
The light is coming to give back everything the darkness stole
Don’t let nobody speak for this
Traduzione di The Light Is Coming di Ariana Grande
La luce sta arrivando per restituire tutto ciò che l’oscurità ha rubato
Non lasciare che nessuno parli per questo motivo
La luce sta arrivando per restituire tutto ciò che l’oscurità ha rubato
Non lasciare che nessuno parli per questo motivo
La luce sta arrivando per restituire tutto ciò che l’oscurità ha rubato
Non lasciare che nessuno parli per questo motivo
La luce sta arrivando per restituire tutto ciò che l’oscurità ha rubato
Non lasciare che nessuno parli per questo motivo
Cosa dice lei?
Cosa ha detto?
Non ascolti perché sai tutto
Non hai nemmeno bisogno di sogni
Dillo a tutti “Rimani sveglio, non dormire”
Ah, infrangerò questa cosa
Non aspetti?
Ah, indovino, stai aspettando?
E poi io ti aspetterò?
Sono stata dentro di te
Ca**o che hai passato
Dannazione, sono così confusa
A chi importa della fretta di farlo
Questa è una parte della vita
Nel testo Ariana Grande parla di una relazione difficile, di un amore contrastante ma importante.