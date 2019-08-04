L’LP di debutto di Lauv potrebbe diventare una delle migliori uscite dell’anno. Il 24enne ha presentato l’album con l’accattivante “Drugs & Internet” e poi ci ha fatto sentire un’altra gemma chiamata “Sad Forever“. Ora le hits (tristi) sono tre perché è uscita anche “fuck, i’m lonely.”

Fuck, i’m lonely è una collaborazione con la pop star britannica Anne-Marie.

Il significato di fuck, i’m lonely

Di cosa parla? Lauv è alle prese con le conseguenze di una rottura amorosa.

“So che è passato un minuto da quando hai varcato quella porta”, si lamenta. “Ma ti penso ancora tutto il tempo.”

Si scopre che anche Anne-Marie sta attraversando lo stesso sentimento.

“Sì, continuo a guardare gli spettacoli che mi hai mostrato”, ammette la cantante. “Bevo ancora quel vino, ma in questi giorni ha un sapore più amaro che dolce.”

I due artisti poi si riuniscono durante il ritornello.

“Cazzo, sono solo, sono solo, sono solo”, cantano i due.

“Vieni, stringimi, vieni, stringimi, vieni, stringimi.”

Fuck, i’m lonely sarà disponibile nel prossimo LP di debutto di Lauv, così come nella colonna sonora di Tredici (Stagione 3).

“Credo che la serie tv abbia fatto un lavoro straordinario”, spiega l’hitmaker.

Vi lasciamo al testo in lingua originale.

Lauv e Anne-Marie nella cover di Fuck, i’m lonely

Testo di Fuck, i’m lonely

[Verso 1: Lauv]

I call you one time, two time, three time

I can’t wait no more

Your fingers through my hair, that’s on my mind

I know it’s been a minute since you walked right through that door

But I still think about you all the time

[Pre-Ritornello: Lauv]

I don’t know, I don’t know

How I’m gonna make it out

I don’t know, I don’t know

Now you got me sayin’

[Ritornello: Lauv]

Fuck, I’m lonely, I’m lonely, I’m lonely as

Fuck, come hold me, come hold me, come hold me

It’s been me, myself, and why did you go, did you go?

Oh, fuck, I’m lonely, I’m lonely, I’m lonely, lonely, I

[Verso 2: Anne-Marie]

Yeah, I still watch the shows you showed me

I still drink that wine

But these days it tastes more bitter than sweet, hmm

And all my friends are way too drunk to save me from my phone

So sorry if I say some things I mean

[Pre-Ritornello: Anne-Marie & Lauv]

I don’t know, I don’t know

How I’m gonna make it out

I don’t know, I don’t know

Now you got me sayin’

[Ritornello: Anne Marie & Lauv, Anne-Marie]

Fuck, I’m lonely, I’m lonely, I’m lonely as

Fuck, come hold me, come hold me, come hold me

It’s been me, myself, and why did you go, did you go?

Oh, fuck, I’m lonely, I’m lonely, I’m lonely, lonely, I

[Ponte: Lauv with Anne-Marie, Anne-Marie]

I miss those nights when you would come over

Spent all night just tryna get closer

That was June and now it’s October

I don’t want, don’t want to get over

I miss those nights when you would come over

Spent all night just tryna get closer

That was June and now it’s October

I don’t want, don’t want to get over you

Oh, get over you (Oh)

[Ritornello: Lauv & Anne-Marie, Lauv]

Fuck, I’m lonely, I’m lonely, I’m lonely as

Fuck, come hold me, come hold me, come hold me

It’s been me, myself, and why did you go, did you go?

Oh, fuck, I’m lonely, I’m lonely, I’m lonely, lonely, I

[Conclusione: Lauv & Anne-Marie, Lauv]

I miss those nights when you would come over (Yeah)

Spent all night just tryna get closer

That was June and now it’s October

I don’t want, don’t want to get over

I miss those nights when you would come over

Spent all night just tryna get closer

That was June and now it’s October

I don’t want, don’t want to get over you

(Hmm, hmm)