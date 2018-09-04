Faida tra rapper.

Eh si, è proprio vero, Machine Gun Kelly ha rilasciato una traccia diss in cui ha attaccato Eminem. In questo articolo vedremo il perché e poi leggeremo anche il testo e il video musicale.

Questa canzone è intitolata “Rap Devil” (si fa beffa del titolo “Rap God” del 2013 di Eminem) ed è stata rilasciata lunedì mattina (ieri).

Perché Machine Gun Kelly odia Eminem? Perché il rapper di Detroit ha criticato MGK per la canzone “Not Alike” nell’album a sorpresa “Kamikaze”.

Machine Gun Kelly allora ha voluto rispondere con la canzone diss “Rap Devil” in cui il rapper accusa Eminem di aver sabotato continuamente la sua carriera.

E sulla parte diss, MGK dice ad Eminem che è vecchio e che il suo successo nel rap fa parte del passato e che dovrebbe rendersi conto che la realtà è diversa.

È una traccia diss di 4 minuti che è anche accompagnata da un video musicale ufficiale, che ovviamente potete vedere qui sopra. Qui sotto invece è presente il testo in lingua inglese.

Testo di Rap Devil di Machine Gun Kelly

Oh my god, Ronny

Ayy somebody grab him some clippers (zzz), his fucking beard is weird

Tough talk from a rapper paying millions for security a year

“I think my dad’s gon’ crazy,” yeah Hailie you right

Dad’s always mad couped up in the studio yelling at the mic

You’re sober and bored, huh (I know)

About to be 46 years old, dog

Talkin’ bout “I’ma call up Trick Trick” man you sound like a bitch, bitch

Man up and handle your shit (Ugh)

Mad about something I said in 2012

Took you six years and a surprise album just to come with a diss

Homie we get it, we know that you’re the greatest rapper alive

Fucking dweeb, all you do is read the dictionary and stay inside

Fuck Rap God, I’m the Rap Devil

Coming bear face with a black shovel

Like the Armaggedon when the smoke settle

His body next to this instrumental

I’m saying

I’m sick of them sweatsuits and that corny ass, let’s talk about it

I’m sick of you being rich and you still mad, let’s talk about it

Both of us single dads from the Midwest, we can talk about it

Or we could get gully I’ll size up your body and put some white chalk around it

Let’s talk about the fact you actually blacked balled a rapper that’s twice as young as you (Let’s talk about it)

Let’s call Sway, ask why I can’t go on Shade 45 because of you (Brr)

Let’s ask Interscope how you had Paul Rosenberg trying to shelf me (Huh?)

Still can’t cover up the fact your last four albums is as bad as your selfie

Now tell me, what do you stand for? (What?)

I know you can’t stand yourself (No)

Trying to be the old you so bad you stan yourself (Ha)

Let’s leave all the beefing to 50 (please), Em you’re pushing fifty

Why you claiming that I’mma call Puff when you’re the one that called Diddy (Facts)

Then you went and called Jimmy (Facts)

They conference called me in the morning (What?)

They told me you mad about a tweet

You wanted me to say sorry (What?)

I swear to God I ain’t believed him (Nah)

Please say it ain’t so (No)

The big bad bully of the rap game can’t take a fucking joke

Oh you want some fucking smoke (What?)

But not literally, you’ll choke

Yeah I’ll acknowledge you’re the GOAT

But I’m the Gunner bitch, I got you in the scope (Brra)

Don’t have a heart attack now (No)

Somebody help your mans up (Help)

Knees weak of old age

The real Slim Shady can’t stand up

I’m sick of them sweatsuits and that corny ass, let’s talk about it

I’m sick of you being rich and you still mad, let’s talk about it

Both of us single dads from the Midwest, we can talk about it

Or we could get [gully] I’ll size up your body and put some white chalk around it

Hello Marshall, my name’s Colson

You should go back to Recovery

I know your ego is hurting just knowing that all of your fans discovered me (Hi)

He like “Damn, he a younger me

Except he dresses better and I’m ugly

Always making fun of me”

Stop all the thuggery Marshall, you’re living in luxury (Damn)

Look what you done to me, dropped an album just because of me

Damn, you in love with me

You got money but I’m hungry

I like the diss but you won’t say those lyrics out in front of me

Shout out to every rapper that’s up under me

Know that I’ll never do you like this fuckery

Still bitter after everyone loves you

Pull that wedgie out your dungeries

I gotta respect the OGs and I know most of ‘em personally (Aye)

But you’re just a bully acting like a baby so I gotta read you a nursery

I’m the ghost of the future and you’re just Ebenezer Scrooge (Facts)

I said on Flex, anyone could get it

I ain’t know it would be you

I’m sick of them sweatsuits and that corny ass, let’s talk about it

I’m sick of you being rich and you still mad, let’s talk about it

Both of us single dads from the Midwest, we can talk about it

Or we could get gully I’ll size up your body and put some white chalk around it

Riding shotty cause I gotta roll this dope

It’s a fast road when your idols become your rivals

Never hesitate to say it to your face, I’m an asshole

Bitch ass motherfucker

We know you get nervous, Rabbit

I see momma’s spaghetti all over your sweater

I wish you would lose yourself on the record that you made a decade ago, they were better

According to them you’re a national treasure

To me you’re as soft as a feather

The type to be scared to ask Rihanna for her number, just hold her umbrella-ella-ella

“I’m not afraid,” okay Oscar the Grouch, chill on the couch (Fuck)

You got an Oscar, damn can anyone else get some food in their mouth? (For real)

They made a movie about you, you’re in everybody’s top ten

You’re not getting better with time

It’s fine Eminem, put down the pen

Or write an apology about the simple fact you had to write a diss to acknowledge me

I am the prodigy, how could I even look up to you

You’re not even as tall as me

5’8″ and I’m 6’4″

Seven punches hold your head still

Last time you saw 8 Mile was at home on a treadmill

You were named after a candy

I was named after a gangster (brr)

And don’t be a sucker and take my verse off of Yelawolf’s album, thank you (Thank you)

I just wanna feed my daughter

You tried to stop the money to support her

You the one always talk about the action

Text me the addy, I’m pulling up scrappy

And I’m by fucking myself, what’s happenin’?

EST captain, salute me or shoot me

That’s what he’s gonna have to do to me when he realizes there ain’t shit he could do to me

Everybody always hated me, this isn’t anything new to me

Yeah there’s a difference between us, I got all of my shit without Dre producing me (Aye)

I know you’re not used to me

Usually one of your disses should ruin me

But bitch I’m from Cleveland, everybody quiet this evening, I’m reading the eulogy (Shh)

Dropped an album called Kamikaze, so that means it killed him

Already fucked one rapper’s girl this week, don’t make me call Kim

I’m sick of them sweatsuits and that corny ass, let’s talk about it

I’m sick of you being rich and you still mad, let’s talk about it

Both of us single dads from the Midwest, we can talk about it

Or we could get gully I’ll size up your body and put some white chalk around it

Traduzione di Rap Devil di Machine Gun Kelly

Oh mio Dio, Ronny

Ah, qualcuno gli dia delle forbici

la sua fo**uta barba è strana

discorsi duri per un rapper che paga milioni di dollari all’anno per la sicurezza

“penso che mio padre sia impazzito”, si Halie, hai ragione

papà è sempre arrabbiato, rinchiuso in studio, urlando al microfono

sei sobrio e annoiato, eh lo so

stai per compiere 46 anni, cane

nel brano dici “chiamerò Trick Trick”

amico, sembri un cogl*one

amico, alzati e raccogli la tua mer*a

sei arrabbiato per qualcosa che ho detto nel 2012

ti ci sono voluti sei anni e un album a sorpresa per arrivare agli insulti

caro abbiamo capito, sappiamo che sei il più grande rapper vivente

fo**uto imbecille, tutto quello che fai è leggere il dizionario e restarci dentro

fan*ulo “Rap God”, io sono il “Diavolo del Rap”

sto venendo a faccia scoperta con una pala nera

come l’Armageddon quando il fumo si concentra

il suo corpo accanto a questo strumento

sto dicendo…

Sono stufo di quelle tute da ginnastica e cappelli banali, parliamone

sono stanco del fatto che tu sia ricco e ancora arrabbiato, parliamone

sia io che tu siamo papà single del Midwest, possiamo parlarne

o potremmo diventare violenti, io ti cambio il tuo corpo e ci metto del gesso bianco intorno

Parliamo del fatto che tu sei andato contro un rapper che è due volte più giovane di te (parliamone!)

chiamiamo Sway, chiediamogli come mai non posso più andare come ospite a Shade 45 a causa tua

chiediamo ad Interscope come mai hai fatto sì che Paul Rosenberg cercasse di mettermi da parte

ancora non riesci ad accettare il fatto che i tuoi ultimi 4 album fanno schifo come i tuoi selfie

adesso dimmi, per cosa lotti? cosa?

so che non riesci a sopportarti, no

cerchi di essere il vecchio te, fai così schifo che ti comporti come Stan con te stesso

lasciamo tutta la carne a 50 Cent per favore

Eminem, stai spingendo 50 Cent

perchè affermi che chiamerò Puff?

quando sei tu l’unico che ha chiamato Diddy (è un dato di fatto)

poi sei andato a chiamare Jimmy (è un dato di fatto)

hanno fatto una conferenza e mi hanno chiamato di mattina (cosa?)

mi hanno detto che eri furioso per un tweet

volevano che ti chiedessi scusa (cosa?)

giuro su Dio che non gli credo

per favore dimmi che non è così

Il grande bullo del rap non può scherzare così

oh vuoi del fo**uto fumo? (cosa?)

ma non letteralmente, soffocherai

sì so che tu sei il più grande di tutti i tempi

ma io sono The Gunner, ca**o, anch’io sono importante

non farti venire un attacco di cuore adesso

qualcuno aiuti i tuoi amici

hai le ginocchia deboli a causa dell’età

il vero Slim Shady non riesce a stare in piedi

Sono stufo di quelle tute da ginnastica e cappelli banali, parliamone

sono stanco del fatto che tu sia ricco e ancora arrabbiato, parliamone

sia io che tu siamo papà single del Midwest, possiamo parlarne

o potremmo diventare violenti, io ti cambio il tuo corpo e ci metto del gesso bianco intorno

Ciao Marshall, il mio nome è Colson

dovresti tornare a “Recovery”

so che il tuo ego sta soffrendo, sappi solo che tutti i tuoi fan hanno scoperto me (ciao)

e lui: “dannazione, lui è più giovane di me

oltre al fatto che si veste meglio e che io sono brutto

e si prende sempre gioco di me”

smettila di fare il teppista Marshall, vivi nel lusso (dannazione)

Guarda cosa mi hai fatto, hai pubblicato un album solo a causa mia

Accidenti, sei innamorato di me

tu hai i soldi ma io ho fame

Mi piacciono gli insulti ma non dirai quei testi davanti a me

un annuncio a tutti i rapper sotto di me

sappiate che non vi farò mai queste ca**ate

sei ancora amaro dopo che tutti ti amano

Tira fuori quelle mutande dalla tua salopette (ehi)

Devo rispettare gli Original Gangsters e conosco la maggior parte di loro personalmente

Ma sei solo un bullo che si comporta come un bambino, quindi devo leggerti una storiella da asilo nido

Sono il fantasma del futuro e tu sei solo Ebenezer Scrooge (è un dato di fatto)

Ho detto su Flex, chiunque potrebbe averlo

Non sapevo che saresti stato tu

Sono stufo di quelle tute da ginnastica e cappelli banali, parliamone

sono stanco del fatto che tu sia ricco e ancora arrabbiato, parliamone

sia io che tu siamo papà single del Midwest, possiamo parlarne

o potremmo diventare violenti, io ti cambio il tuo corpo e ci metto del gesso bianco intorno

?

È una strada veloce quando i tuoi idoli diventano i tuoi rivali, sì

Non esitare mai a dirlo in faccia, sono uno stron*o

Stron*o, figlio di put*ana

Oh mio Dio, Ronny

Sappiamo che ti innervosisci, Rabbit

Vedo gli spaghetti di mamma su tutto il tuo maglione

Vorrei che ti perdessi nell’album che hai fatto un decennio fa, c’erano canzoni migliori

Secondo loro tu sei un tesoro nazionale

Per me sei morbido come una piuma

Il tipo da temere se vuoi chiedere a Rihanna il suo numero, basta tenere il suo ombrello

“Non ho paura”, ok Oscar the Grouch, rilassati sul divano (caz*o)

Hai vinto un Oscar, dannazione, qualcun altro potrebbe prendere del cibo in bocca? (davvero)

Hanno fatto un film su di te, sei nella top ten di tutti

Non stai migliorando con il tempo

Va bene Eminem, metti giù la penna

O scrivi delle scuse per il semplice fatto che hai dovuto scrivere insulti per conoscermi

Sono il prodigio, come potrei anche solo guardarti?

Non sei alto come me

tu sei 155 cm ed io 180 cm

Sette pugni ti tengono la testa ferma

L’ultima volta che hai visto 8 Mile era a casa su un tapis roulant

Ti hanno dato il nome di una caramella

A me hanno dato il nome di un gangster

E non essere uno schifoso e togli il mio verso dall’album di Yelawolf, grazie (grazie)

Voglio solo dar da mangiare a mia figlia

Hai provato a smettere di passare gli alimenti

sei tu che parli sempre dell’azione

Mandami un messaggio di addio, mi diventando rissoso

E sto sco*ando me stesso, cosa succede?

Capitano EST, salutami o sparami

Questo è quello che dovrà farmi quando si renderà conto che non c’è niente che potrebbe farmi

Tutti mi odiano sempre, non è niente di nuovo per me

Sì, c’è una differenza tra noi, ho pubblicato tutta la mia roba senza che Dre mi desse una mano

So che non sei abituato a me

Di solito uno dei tuoi insulti dovrebbe rovinarmi

Ma stron*o io vengo da Cleveland, tutti calmi questa sera, sto leggendo il discorso funebre (shh)

hai pubblicato un album chiamato ‘Kamikaze’, quindi significa che l’ha ucciso

Ho già sco*ato la ragazza di un rapper questa settimana, non farmi chiamare Kim

Sono stufo di quelle tute da ginnastica e cappelli banali, parliamone

sono stanco del fatto che tu sia ricco e ancora arrabbiato, parliamone

sia io che tu siamo papà single del Midwest, possiamo parlarne

o potremmo diventare violenti, io ti cambio il tuo corpo e ci metto del gesso bianco intorno