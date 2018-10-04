Il singolo autunnale di Halsey.

Halsey aveva promesso che avremmo ascoltato una sua nuova canzone oggi ed ha mantenuto la sua promessa rilasciando Without Me.

La ventiquattrenne cantante del New Jersey ha pubblicato il suo nuovo singolo “Without Me” poche ore fa su tutte le piattaforme digitali.

Questa traccia è il primo brano dopo l’era “hopeless fountain kingdom“, il disco uscito nel 2017.

Vero, ha prestato la sua voce per “Eastside” ma quest’ultima è una canzone di Benny Blanco.

Non credo comunque che Without Me farà parte di un nuovo album. Sono sicuro che il nuovo disco di Halsey uscirà verso la fine del 2019.

Per quanto riguarda Without Me… la canzone mi piace molto.

Halsey interpreta bene questo sound R&B e i testi (che parlano del fatto di avere un rapporto con l’opinione pubblica) sono molto interessanti.

Mi aspetto un video musicale incredibileanche perché Halsey c’ha abituato bene in questi ultimi anni.

Testo di Without Me di Halsey

Without me, without me, yeah

Without me, without me, yeah

Found you when your heart was broke

I filled your cup until it overflowed

Took it so far to keep you close (keep you close)

I was afraid to leave you on your own

I say I’d catch you if you fall

And if they laugh, then fuck ‘em all

And then I got you off your knees

Put you right back on your feet

Just so you can take advantage of me

Tell me how’s it feel sittin’ up there

Feeling so high but too far away to hold me

You know I’m the one who put you up there

Name in the sky

Does it ever get lonely?

Thinking you could live without me

Thinking you could live without me

Baby, I’m the one who put you up there

I don’t know why (Yeah, I don’t know why)

Thinking you could live without me

Live without me

Baby, I’m the one who put you up there

I don’t know why (I don’t know why, yeah yeah)

Gave love ‘bout a hundred tries

Just running from the demons in your mind

Then I took yours and made ‘em mine

I didn’t notice ‘cause my love was blind

Say I’d catch you if you fall

And if they laugh, then fuck ‘em all

And then I got you off your knees

Put you right back on your feet

Just so you can take advantage of me

Tell me how’s it feel sittin’ up there

Feeling so high but too far away to hold me

You know I’m the one who put you up there

Name in the sky

Does it ever get lonely?

Thinking you could live without me

Thinking you could live without me

Baby, I’m the one who put you up there

I don’t know why (Yeah, I don’t know why)

Thinking you could live without me

Live without me

Baby, I’m the one who put you up there

I don’t know why, yeah

You don’t have to say just what you did

I already know

I had to go and find out from them

So tell me how’s it feel (oh-woah)

Tell me how’s it feel sittin’ up there

Feeling so high but too far away to hold me

You know I’m the one who put you up there

Name in the sky

Does it ever get lonely?

Thinking you could live without me

Thinking you could live without me

Baby, I’m the one who put you up there

I don’t know why (Yeah, I don’t know why)