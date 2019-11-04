Uno degli artisti del momento, attualmente tra le prime posizioni della Top 50 (classifica americana e mondiale) di Spotify, tra i primi trenta nella Rolling Stone’s Top 100, e tra i primi sessanta nella Billboard Hot 100. Stiamo parlando del rapper e produttore Blackbear, che ha regalato ai fan un singolo che piace e fa ballare, Hot Girl Bummer. La canzone e il video musicale sono stati rilasciati lo stesso giorno, il 23 agosto 2019, e il cantante spiega il motivo del titolo, in seguito ad alcune polemiche che lo volevano ironico nei confronti di Hot Girl Summer di Megan Thee Stallion. In realtà Blackbear non aveva voluto fare una parodia dell’altra canzone, ma era semplicemente un riferimento alla moda attuale di inserire l’hashtag #hotgirlsummer. Altri meriti del rapper? Nel 2014 è diventato uno dei primi artisti indipendenti a monetizzare lo streaming su SoundCloud.
Il significato del testo di Hot Girl Bummer
Blackbear non ne può più e manda la sua interlocutrice a quel paese: “Fuck you, and you, and you, I hate your friends and they hate me too. I’m through, I’m through, I’m through.” Critica anche la società moderna, in cui una ragazza basta che si morda il labbro e si mostri in foto, per attirare l’attenzione e molti Mi piace: “this that social awkward suicide, that bite your lips and buy your likes.” Ormai, spiega il rapper, i giovani sono esaltati e si sentono qualcuno solo quando fanno gli scemi nei locali. Buttano centinaia di dollari in drink e droga, solo per sballarsi e conquistare le ragazze. Senza accorgersi però che i drink sono annacquati e il divertimento in fondo in fondo non è quello: “but we go dumb, yeah, we go stupid. This that 10K on the table, just so we can be secluded, and the vodka came diluted.”
Il video musicale di Hot Girl Bummer
Nel video musicale vediamo luci psichedeliche e colori sgargianti, che ricordano quelli delle discoteche. Oltre a Blackbear, sono presenti molte comparse, che ballano o stanno sedute accanto al rapper, fissando la camera. In alcune scene l’artista si ritrova legato a dei fili, come fosse un burattino nelle mani di qualcuno di superiore che lo comanda. Questa è la critica contro una società che ormai sembra indirizzare tutte le nostre scelte, da quelle serie a quelle più ininfluenti. Senza lasciare spazio ad un minimo di originalità. Dice dei fili da burattino: “un commento sulle persone che si mostrano false sui social media.”
Traduzione del testo di Hot Girl Bummer
[Intro]
Fo**iti
Odio i tuoi amici e loro odiano me
Ho chiuso, ho chiuso, ho chiuso
Questa fregatura di inno da ragazza in calore
Alza il volume e fai la capricciosa
[Verso 1]
Questa fregatura di inno da ragazza in calore
Alza il volume e fai la capricciosa
Questo che vomita nella tua borsa Birkin
Rimorchia qualcuno a caso
Questo imbarazzante suicidio social
Che ti mordi le labbra e compri i tuoi Mi piace
Giuro che aveva un uomo
Ma quando è giovedì sera va tutto diversamente
[Pre-Ritornello]
Quella musica che ha abbandonato il college
Ogni giorno esercizi per le gambe, è troppo sexy
E i miei amici sono tutti fastidiosi
Ma andiamo fuori di testa, sì, diventiamo stupidi
Quei diecimila dollari sul tavolo solo così possiamo appartarci
E la vodka venne diluita
Ancora una riga, sono un superuomo
[Ritornello]
Fo**iti
Odio i tuoi amici e loro odiano me
Ho chiuso, ho chiuso, ho chiuso
Questa fregatura di inno da ragazza in calore
Alza il volume e fai la capricciosa
Fo**iti
Odio i tuoi amici e loro odiano me
Fo**iti
Questa fregatura di inno da ragazza in calore
Alza il volume e fai la capricciosa
[Verso 2]
Questa ragazza calda si diverte in due fasi
Non possono chiudermi in una scatola, sono troppo a sinistra
Questo che gocciola, sembra più come gli oceani
Non possono farmi entrare in un Trojan (nota: “Trojan” è una marca di preservativi)
Senza soldi, ma io sono sempre nella mia borsa, sì, questo è lo slogan
Questo che, “Chi c’è li?”, mi ritrovo con una tipa emo che si è rotta
[Pre-Ritornello]
Quella musica che ha abbandonato il college
Ogni giorno esercizi per le gambe, è troppo sexy
E i miei amici sono tutti fastidiosi
Ma andiamo fuori di testa, sì, diventiamo stupidi
Quei diecimila dollari sul tavolo solo così possiamo appartarci
E la vodka venne diluita
Ancora una riga, sono un superuomo
[Ritornello]
Fo**iti
Odio i tuoi amici e loro odiano me
Ho chiuso, ho chiuso, ho chiuso
Questa fregatura di inno da ragazza in calore
Alza il volume e fai la capricciosa
Fo**iti
Odio i tuoi amici e loro odiano me
Fo**iti
Questa fregatura di inno da ragazza in calore
Alza il volume e fai la capricciosa
[Ponte]
Quella musica che ha abbandonato il college
Ogni giorno esercizi per le gambe, è troppo sexy
E i miei amici sono tutti fastidiosi
Ma andiamo fuori di testa, sì, diventiamo stupidi
Quella musica che ha abbandonato il college
Ogni giorno esercizi per le gambe, è troppo sexy
E i miei amici sono tutti fastidiosi
Ma andiamo fuori di testa, sì, diventiamo stupidi
Diventiamo stupidi, diventiamo stupidi, diventiamo
E vuoi che cambi? Fo**iti
[Ritornello]
Fo**iti
Odio i tuoi amici e loro odiano me
Ho chiuso, ho chiuso, ho chiuso
Questa fregatura di inno da ragazza in calore
Alza il volume e fai la capricciosa
Fo**iti
Odio i tuoi amici e loro odiano me
Fo**iti
Questa fregatura di inno da ragazza in calore
Alza il volume e fai la capricciosa
Testo di Hot Girl Bummer
[Intro]
Fuck you, and you, and you
I hate your friends and they hate me too
I’m through, I’m through, I’m through
This that hot girl bummer anthem
Turn it up and throw a tantrum
[Verse 1]
This that hot girl bummer anthem
Turn it up and throw a tantrum
This that throw up in your Birkin bag
Hook up with someone random
This that social awkward suicide
That bite your lips and buy your likes
I swear she had a man
But shit hit different when it’s Thursday night
[Pre-Chorus]
That college dropout music
Everyday leg day, she be too thicc
And my friends are all annoying
But we go dumb, yeah, we go stupid
This that 10K on the table
Just so we can be secluded
And the vodka came diluted
One more line, I’m superhuman
[Chorus]
Fuck you, and you, and you
I hate your friends and they hate me too
I’m through, I’m through, I’m through
This that hot girl bummer anthem
Turn it up and throw a tantrum
Fuck you, and you, and you
I hate your friends and they hate me too
Fuck you, and you, and you
This that hot girl bummer anthem
Turn it up and throw a tantrum
[Verse 2]
This that hot girl bummer two-step
They can’t box me in, I’m too left
This that drip, it’s more like oceans
They can’t fit me in a Trojan
Out of pocket, but I’m always in my bag
Yeah, that’s the slogan
This that, “Who’s all there?”
I’m pullin’ up wit’ a emo chick that’s broken
[Pre-Chorus]
This that college dropout music
Everyday leg day, she be too thicc
And my friends are all annoying
But we go dumb, yeah, we go stupid
This that 10K on the table
Just so we can be secluded
And the vodka came diluted
One more line, I’m superhuman
[Chorus]
Fuck you, and you, and you
I hate your friends and they hate me too
I’m through, I’m through, I’m through
This that hot girl bummer anthem
Turn it up and throw a tantrum
Fuck you, and you, and you
I hate your friends and they hate me too
Fuck you, and you, and you
This that hot girl bummer anthem
Turn it up and throw a tantrum
[Bridge]
This that college dropout music
Everyday leg day, she be too thicc
And my friends are all annoying
But we go dumb, yeah, we go stupid
This that college dropout music
Everyday leg day, she be too thicc
And my friends are all annoying
But we go dumb, yeah, we go stupid
We go stupid, we go stupid, we go
(And you want me to change? Fuck you!)
[Chorus]
Fuck you, and you, and you
I hate your friends and they hate me too
I’m through, I’m through, I’m through
This that hot girl bummer anthem
Turn it up and throw a tantrum
Fuck you, and you, and you
I hate your friends and they hate me too
Fuck you, and you, and you
This that hot girl bummer anthem
Turn it up and throw a tantrum
