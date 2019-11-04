Uno degli artisti del momento, attualmente tra le prime posizioni della Top 50 (classifica americana e mondiale) di Spotify, tra i primi trenta nella Rolling Stone’s Top 100, e tra i primi sessanta nella Billboard Hot 100. Stiamo parlando del rapper e produttore Blackbear, che ha regalato ai fan un singolo che piace e fa ballare, Hot Girl Bummer. La canzone e il video musicale sono stati rilasciati lo stesso giorno, il 23 agosto 2019, e il cantante spiega il motivo del titolo, in seguito ad alcune polemiche che lo volevano ironico nei confronti di Hot Girl Summer di Megan Thee Stallion. In realtà Blackbear non aveva voluto fare una parodia dell’altra canzone, ma era semplicemente un riferimento alla moda attuale di inserire l’hashtag #hotgirlsummer. Altri meriti del rapper? Nel 2014 è diventato uno dei primi artisti indipendenti a monetizzare lo streaming su SoundCloud.

Il significato del testo di Hot Girl Bummer

Blackbear non ne può più e manda la sua interlocutrice a quel paese: “Fuck you, and you, and you, I hate your friends and they hate me too. I’m through, I’m through, I’m through.” Critica anche la società moderna, in cui una ragazza basta che si morda il labbro e si mostri in foto, per attirare l’attenzione e molti Mi piace: “this that social awkward suicide, that bite your lips and buy your likes.” Ormai, spiega il rapper, i giovani sono esaltati e si sentono qualcuno solo quando fanno gli scemi nei locali. Buttano centinaia di dollari in drink e droga, solo per sballarsi e conquistare le ragazze. Senza accorgersi però che i drink sono annacquati e il divertimento in fondo in fondo non è quello: “but we go dumb, yeah, we go stupid. This that 10K on the table, just so we can be secluded, and the vodka came diluted.”

Il video musicale di Hot Girl Bummer

Nel video musicale vediamo luci psichedeliche e colori sgargianti, che ricordano quelli delle discoteche. Oltre a Blackbear, sono presenti molte comparse, che ballano o stanno sedute accanto al rapper, fissando la camera. In alcune scene l’artista si ritrova legato a dei fili, come fosse un burattino nelle mani di qualcuno di superiore che lo comanda. Questa è la critica contro una società che ormai sembra indirizzare tutte le nostre scelte, da quelle serie a quelle più ininfluenti. Senza lasciare spazio ad un minimo di originalità. Dice dei fili da burattino: “un commento sulle persone che si mostrano false sui social media.”

Traduzione del testo di Hot Girl Bummer

[Intro]

Fo**iti

Odio i tuoi amici e loro odiano me

Ho chiuso, ho chiuso, ho chiuso

Questa fregatura di inno da ragazza in calore

Alza il volume e fai la capricciosa

[Verso 1]

Questa fregatura di inno da ragazza in calore

Alza il volume e fai la capricciosa

Questo che vomita nella tua borsa Birkin

Rimorchia qualcuno a caso

Questo imbarazzante suicidio social

Che ti mordi le labbra e compri i tuoi Mi piace

Giuro che aveva un uomo

Ma quando è giovedì sera va tutto diversamente

[Pre-Ritornello]

Quella musica che ha abbandonato il college

Ogni giorno esercizi per le gambe, è troppo sexy

E i miei amici sono tutti fastidiosi

Ma andiamo fuori di testa, sì, diventiamo stupidi

Quei diecimila dollari sul tavolo solo così possiamo appartarci

E la vodka venne diluita

Ancora una riga, sono un superuomo

[Ritornello]

Fo**iti

Odio i tuoi amici e loro odiano me

Ho chiuso, ho chiuso, ho chiuso

Questa fregatura di inno da ragazza in calore

Alza il volume e fai la capricciosa

Fo**iti

Odio i tuoi amici e loro odiano me

Fo**iti

Questa fregatura di inno da ragazza in calore

Alza il volume e fai la capricciosa

[Verso 2]

Questa ragazza calda si diverte in due fasi

Non possono chiudermi in una scatola, sono troppo a sinistra

Questo che gocciola, sembra più come gli oceani

Non possono farmi entrare in un Trojan (nota: “Trojan” è una marca di preservativi)

Senza soldi, ma io sono sempre nella mia borsa, sì, questo è lo slogan

Questo che, “Chi c’è li?”, mi ritrovo con una tipa emo che si è rotta

[Pre-Ritornello]

Quella musica che ha abbandonato il college

Ogni giorno esercizi per le gambe, è troppo sexy

E i miei amici sono tutti fastidiosi

Ma andiamo fuori di testa, sì, diventiamo stupidi

Quei diecimila dollari sul tavolo solo così possiamo appartarci

E la vodka venne diluita

Ancora una riga, sono un superuomo

[Ritornello]

Fo**iti

Odio i tuoi amici e loro odiano me

Ho chiuso, ho chiuso, ho chiuso

Questa fregatura di inno da ragazza in calore

Alza il volume e fai la capricciosa

Fo**iti

Odio i tuoi amici e loro odiano me

Fo**iti

Questa fregatura di inno da ragazza in calore

Alza il volume e fai la capricciosa

[Ponte]

Quella musica che ha abbandonato il college

Ogni giorno esercizi per le gambe, è troppo sexy

E i miei amici sono tutti fastidiosi

Ma andiamo fuori di testa, sì, diventiamo stupidi

Quella musica che ha abbandonato il college

Ogni giorno esercizi per le gambe, è troppo sexy

E i miei amici sono tutti fastidiosi

Ma andiamo fuori di testa, sì, diventiamo stupidi

Diventiamo stupidi, diventiamo stupidi, diventiamo

E vuoi che cambi? Fo**iti

[Ritornello]

Fo**iti

Odio i tuoi amici e loro odiano me

Ho chiuso, ho chiuso, ho chiuso

Questa fregatura di inno da ragazza in calore

Alza il volume e fai la capricciosa

Fo**iti

Odio i tuoi amici e loro odiano me

Fo**iti

Questa fregatura di inno da ragazza in calore

Alza il volume e fai la capricciosa

Testo di Hot Girl Bummer

[Intro]

Fuck you, and you, and you

I hate your friends and they hate me too

I’m through, I’m through, I’m through

This that hot girl bummer anthem

Turn it up and throw a tantrum

[Verse 1]

This that hot girl bummer anthem

Turn it up and throw a tantrum

This that throw up in your Birkin bag

Hook up with someone random

This that social awkward suicide

That bite your lips and buy your likes

I swear she had a man

But shit hit different when it’s Thursday night

[Pre-Chorus]

That college dropout music

Everyday leg day, she be too thicc

And my friends are all annoying

But we go dumb, yeah, we go stupid

This that 10K on the table

Just so we can be secluded

And the vodka came diluted

One more line, I’m superhuman

[Chorus]

Fuck you, and you, and you

I hate your friends and they hate me too

I’m through, I’m through, I’m through

This that hot girl bummer anthem

Turn it up and throw a tantrum

Fuck you, and you, and you

I hate your friends and they hate me too

Fuck you, and you, and you

This that hot girl bummer anthem

Turn it up and throw a tantrum

[Verse 2]

This that hot girl bummer two-step

They can’t box me in, I’m too left

This that drip, it’s more like oceans

They can’t fit me in a Trojan

Out of pocket, but I’m always in my bag

Yeah, that’s the slogan

This that, “Who’s all there?”

I’m pullin’ up wit’ a emo chick that’s broken

[Pre-Chorus]

This that college dropout music

Everyday leg day, she be too thicc

And my friends are all annoying

But we go dumb, yeah, we go stupid

This that 10K on the table

Just so we can be secluded

And the vodka came diluted

One more line, I’m superhuman

[Chorus]

Fuck you, and you, and you

I hate your friends and they hate me too

I’m through, I’m through, I’m through

This that hot girl bummer anthem

Turn it up and throw a tantrum

Fuck you, and you, and you

I hate your friends and they hate me too

Fuck you, and you, and you

This that hot girl bummer anthem

Turn it up and throw a tantrum

[Bridge]

This that college dropout music

Everyday leg day, she be too thicc

And my friends are all annoying

But we go dumb, yeah, we go stupid

This that college dropout music

Everyday leg day, she be too thicc

And my friends are all annoying

But we go dumb, yeah, we go stupid

We go stupid, we go stupid, we go

(And you want me to change? Fuck you!)

[Chorus]

Fuck you, and you, and you

I hate your friends and they hate me too

I’m through, I’m through, I’m through

This that hot girl bummer anthem

Turn it up and throw a tantrum

Fuck you, and you, and you

I hate your friends and they hate me too

Fuck you, and you, and you

This that hot girl bummer anthem

Turn it up and throw a tantrum