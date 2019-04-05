Si lo confesso, dovresti fare un viaggio indietro nel tempo per apprezzare veramente il nuovo singolo di Jennifer Lopez “Medicine”.



Jennifer Lopez ha pubblicato il suo nuovo singolo “Medicine” con il rapper French Montana due giorni fa (3 aprile) sulle piattaforme digitali. I due artisti hanno già collaborato in passato? Sì, non ti ricordi “I Luh Ya Papi“?.

Quel singolo ha avuto un discreto successo. Lo stesso vale anche per Medicine? Ho appena finito il mio primo ascolto e la mia prima impressione è stata: non male!

Sfortunatamente per Jennifer, il sound di Medicine è molto datato. Sembra di essere tornati ai tempi di Jenny From The Block o Get Right. Tanto sassofono ed un testo che inneggia al potere femminile… tutto già visto in casa Lopez. Jenny non riesce a creare canzoni moderne? Non lo so, magari aveva ideato questo singolo anni fa ed ha deciso di rispolverarlo così tanto per riempire di canzoni il nuovo album.

Se si tratta di un singolo non ufficiale difficilmente vedremo il video musicale.

Se invece si tratta di una canzone registrata in passato per Jenny è un vero peccato: nel 2000 Medicine sarebbe stato un successone.

Testo di Medicine di Jennifer Lopez

[Introduzione: French Montana]

Uptown

Montana a.k.a. Young Wepa

Uptown

[Verso 1: Jennifer Lopez & French Montana]

Ooh, don’t get got

Heard you got a bad rep, baby, don’t ya? (Woo)

I could be a lot

Don’t you ever say I never warned ya (Ayy)

Who’s better? Show me now

Who been in my bed and ‘round your homies

Oh, I could be a lot

If you don’t believe me, I can show ya

[Pre-Ritornello: Jennifer Lopez & French Montana]

Don’t go thinkin’ you can use me (Woo)

It don’t take too much, you could lose me

Best believe I’m comin’ true with a new ting

Oh, you ain’t been the only one

I send shots like an Uzi (Baby)

Even in plain sight, don’t care who see (Baby)

Best believe I’m comin’ through with a new ting

Oh, you ain’t been the only one, babe

[Ritornello: Jennifer Lopez & French Montana]

Think you need some medicine

I could be your medicine, yeah

Think you need some medicine

Give you a taste of what you give out

Think you need some medicine (Hey, hey, hey, hey)

I could be your medicine, yeah (Hey, hey, hey, hey)

Think you need some medicine (Hey, hey, hey, hey)

Give you a taste of what you give out (Hey, hey, hey, hey)

[Verso 2: Jennifer Lopez & French Montana]

Ooh, don’t get got

Heard you got a bad rep, baby, don’t ya? (Ayy, ayy)

I could be a lot

Don’t you ever say I never warned ya (Ayy)

Who’s better? Show me now

Who been in my bed and around your homies

Oh, I could be a lot

If you don’t believe me, I can show ya

[Pre-Ritornello: Jennifer Lopez & French Montana]

Don’t go thinkin’ you can use me (Hey)

It don’t take too much, you could lose me (Hey)

Best believe I’m comin’ true with a new ting

Oh, you ain’t been the only one (Hey)

I send shots like an Uzi (Baby)

Even in plain sight, don’t care who see (Ayy, hey)

Best believe I’m comin’ through with a new ting (Ayy, ayy)

Oh, you ain’t been the only one

[Ritornello: Jennifer Lopez & French Montana]

Think you need some medicine

I could be your medicine, yeah

Think you need some medicine

Give you a taste of what you give out

Think you need some medicine (Hey, hey, hey, hey)

I could be your medicine, yeah (Montana)

Think you need some medicine (Hey, hey, hey, hey)

Give you a taste of what you give out (J. Lo down, baby, Uptown, baby)

[Verso 3: French Montana]

Touchdown, baby, b-bust down, baby (Ayy, ayy)

They drive you, Uptown, baby (Yeah)

Shawty, you Heaven-sent, yeah, my medicine

Movin’ on up, George Jefferson (Ayy, ayy)

South Bronx where it happen

On a yacht catchin’ fish, we don’t get catfished

Never seen it, magic; horse and carriage (Ayy, ayy)

Sicker than your average, the ladies be the baddest (Ayy, ayy, yeah)

I know, yeah, drip drip out (Woo)

Montana a.k.a. Young Wepa (Wepa)

Saucy, ooh, drip drop (Woo)

Top-top off the roof, a flip-flop (Flip-flop)

Montana

[Ritornello: Jennifer Lopez & French Montana]

Think you need some medicine (Montana)

I could be your medicine, yeah (Woo)

Think you need some medicine (Hey, hey, hey, hey)

Give you a taste of what you give out (Hey, hey, hey, hey)

Think you need some medicine (Hey, hey, hey, hey)

I could be your medicine, yeah (Hey, hey, hey, hey)

Think you need some medicine (Hey, hey, hey, hey)

Give you a taste of what you give out (Hey, hey, hey, hey)