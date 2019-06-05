È passato un po’ di tempo dall’ultima volta che abbiamo ascoltato Kesha.

Si lo sappiamo, pure troppo!

La trentaduenne è stata impegnata con un paio di progetti l’anno scorso, tra cui “Here Comes The Change” e un aggiornamento su “This Is Me” per The Greatest Showman Reimagined.

Per quanto riguarda la parte musicale è rimasta abbastanza tranquilla.

Tranne che lo scorso weekend.

Infatti ha rilasciato a sorpresa la canzone “Rich, White, Straight, Men.”

Una sorpresa mezzo annunciata dato che il 2 giugno 2019 aveva condiviso un frammento audio della canzone.

Qual è il significato della canzone Rich, White, Straight, Men?

Pare abbastanza chiaro chiaro che la canzone rifletta il clima politico USA attuale.

Come suggerisce il titolo, “Rich, White, Straight, Men” è un inno di protesta che immagina i modi in cui la vita potrebbe cambiare se la popolazione si rendesse conto di come vengono gestite le cose.

Il suo riferimento a Trump appare chiaro nel ritornello: “E se gli uomini ricchi, bianchi, etero non governassero più il mondo?”

Vi piace come canzone?

Qui sotto trovi il testo completo di Rich, White, Straight, Men in inglese

[Verso 1]

You could ride a unicorn to school

And if you fall off, you’d have healthcare

(No, you don’t)

And if you finish school, you’d go to college for free

That makes sense and that’s fair

(No, it’s not)

And if you were a lady

Then you own your lady parts

Just like a man goes to a dealership

And then he owns a car

[Refrain]

Vroom, vroom

Fuck you (Fuck you)

[Pre-Ritornello]

What if life as we knew it was over?

Guess what? God is a woman, I know her

[Ritornello]

What if rich, white, straight men

Didn’t rule the world anymore?

(Hahahahahahahahaha)

What if rich, white, straight men

Didn’t rule the world anymore?

(Hahahahahahahahaha)

[Verso 2]

If you’re from another land, then come here

You won’t have to climb a wall

(Yes, you will!)

And if you are a boy who loves a boy

You’ll get a wedding cake and all

(Not in Colorado!)

And if you are a lady and you do your lady work

Then you will make as many dollars as the boys

Not just two thirds

[Refrain]

Cha-ching

Fuck you (Fuck you)

[Pre-Ritornello]

What if life as we knew it was over?

Guess what? God is a woman, I know her

[Ritornello]

What if rich, white, straight men

Didn’t rule the world anymore?

(Hahahahahahahahaha)

What if rich, white, straight men

Didn’t rule the world anymore?

(Hahahahahahahahaha)

[Ponte]

Twinkle, twinkle little star

How I wish the world was different

Where who you love and who you are

Was nobody’s fucking business

[Ritornello]

What if rich, white, straight men

Didn’t rule the world anymore?

(Hahahahahahahahaha)

What if rich, white, straight men

Didn’t rule the world anymore?

(Hahahahahahahahaha)

What if rich, white, straight men

Didn’t rule the world anymore?

(Hahahahahahahahaha)

What if rich, white, straight men

Didn’t rule the world anymore?

(Hahahahahahahahaha)

[Conclusione]

What if…?