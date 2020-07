(Verso 1)

If I woke up without you

I don’t know what I would do

Thought I could be single forever ‘till I met you

Usually don’t be fallin’, be fallin’ fast

You gotta way of keeping me comin’ back-to-back

I just found out the only reason that you lovin’ me

Was to get back at your ex lover, but before you leave

Usually I would never, would never even care

Baby I know she creepin’, I feel it in the air

(Pre-Ritornello)

Every night and every day

I try to make you stay

But your

(Ritornello)

Savage love

Did somebody, did somebody

Break your heart?

Lookin’ like an angel

But your savage love

When you kiss me

I know you don’t give two fu***

But I still want that

Your savage love

Your savage lo-lo-love

Your savage lo-lo-love

You could use me

Cuz I still want that… (your savage)

(Ponte)

Baby I hope this ain’t karma cuz I get around

You wanna run it up, I wanna lock it down

Usually don’t be fallin’, be fallin’ fallin’ fast

You gotta way of making me spend up all my cash

Every night and every day

I try to make you stay

But your

(Ritornello)

Savage love

Did somebody, did somebody

Break your heart?

Lookin’ like an angel

But your savage love

But when you kiss me

I know you don’t give two fu***

But I still want that

Your savage love

Your savage lo-lo-love

Your savage lo-lo-love

You could use me

Cos I still want that your savage love

Your savage lo-lo-love

Your savage lo-lo-love

You could use me

Baby

Savage love

Did somebody, did somebody

Break your heart?

Lookin’ like an angel

But your savage love

But when you kiss me

I know you don’t give two fu***

But I still want that

Your savage love (savage love)

Your savage la-la-love

Your savage la-la-love

Girl, you could use me

Cuz I still want that

Your savage love