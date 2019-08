View this post on Instagram

So proud I get to do things like this with my family for our city! Thank you to everyone for their support and belief in @sunnyhillfestival and @sunnyhillfoundation that allows us to do things like this. Here I am with my dad @dukagjinlipa and the Mayor of Prishtina @shpendahmeti.pr talking about all things festival, giving back to our community and announcing the opening of the SUNNY HILL ACADEMY! We are so excited to get the chance to open an arts & innovation centre in our hometown! 2020 is gonna be an incredible year. THANK YOU!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️