È “Taste the heal” il nuovo singolo dei Jedward, tratto dal loro ultimo album

I gemelli John ed Edward Grimes, più noti con il nome di Jedward, dopo aver pubblicato per anni diversi singoli nel 2019 sono tornati con un nuovo album. “Voice of a Rebel” rappresenta il loro quarto progetto discografico, il primo sotto la casa discografica dell’Universal Music Singapore.

Dal disco è stato tratto il singolo “Taste the heal”, di cui è stato pubblicato anche il video musicale. La protagonista, la cameriera del diner in cui si trovano, attirerà l’attenzione di uno dei due gemelli con il quale instaurerà una speciale sintonia. Ed è proprio quello di cui parla la canzone, la volontà di lasciare che l’attrazione provata si trasformi in passione.

“Ti vedo mentre metti in mostra la tua roba

Quando entri nella stanza

E io sono qui a godermi la vista

Perchè ti vedo mentre metti in mostra la tua roba

Quindi, cosa vogliamo fare?

Posso assaporare il calore

So che lo senti anche tu” Estratto dal testo di Taste the heal

L’album da cui è tratto il brano si intitola “Voice of a Rebel” e contiene ben ventidue tracce. I Jedward negli scorsi mesi hanno continuato a intrattenere il pubblico nonostante lo stop forzato causato dall’emergenza Coronavirus, postando diverse esibizioni sui propri canali social, comprese alcune cover.

Hanno anche utilizzato i loro mezzi di comunicazione per prendere parte al movimento “Black Lives Matter”, al quale hanno dato il loro ulteriore appoggio partecipando ad alcune proteste nella città di Los Angeles.

Voi cosa ne pensate dei Jedward e del loro ritorno? Date un ascolto al nuovo album e al singolo “Taste the heal” e fateci sapere la vostra opinione nei commenti!

Traduzione di Taste the heal dei Jedward

Mi hai caricato

Di pura emozione

Una passione più profonda dell’oceano

E non riesco ad averne abbastanza

No, non riesco ad averne abbastanza del tuo amore

Quindi lascia che ti porti lì

Lascia che ti porti lì

Per mostrati che mi importa davvero

Perchè mi sto sentendo così vivo

Tu mi fai sentire così vivo

Puoi essere mia stanotte?



Ti vedo mentre metti in mostra la tua roba

Quando entri nella stanza

E io sono qui a godermi la vista

Perchè ti vedo mentre metti in mostra la tua roba

Quindi, cosa vogliamo fare?

Posso assaporare il calore

So che lo senti anche tu

Lo senti anche tu

Tra me e te

Quindi cosa faremo?

Sì tesoro, muovi quel corpo

Premilo sul mio

Dai, creiamo ricordi sotto la luce della luna

Oh tesoro, muovi quel corpo

Premilo sul mio

Sì, posso assaporare il calore

So che lo senti anche tu

Lo senti anche tu

Tra me e te

Quindi cosa faremo?

Sì, riesco a vedere la curiosità

Quando ti guardo negli occhi

Quindi tesoro, soddisfa la fame

Sono andato in profondità

Perchè sembra come fosse la prima volta

Sembra come la prima volta

Puoi essere mia?

Andiamo

Testo di Taste the heal dei Jedward

You got me all charged up

With pure emotion

A passion running deeper then the ocean

And I can’t get enough

No, I can’t get enough of your loving

So let me take you there

Let me take you there

To show you I really care

Cause I’m feeling so alive

You got me feeling so alive

Can you be mine tonight

Cause I see you strut your stuff

When you walk in the room

And I’m right here enjoying the view

Cause I see you strut your stuff

So what we gonna do?

Yeah, I can taste the heat

I know you feel it too

You feel it too

Between me and you

So what we gonna do?

Yeah, baby, work the body

Press it up on my

Come on, lets make some moonlight memories

Oh baby, work the body

Press it up on my

Yeah, I can taste the heat

I know you feel it to

You feel it to…

Between me and you…

So what we gonna do?

Yeah, I can see the wonder

When I look in your eyes

So baby, feed the hunger

I got deep inside

Cause it feels like the first time

Yeah, it feels like the first time

Can you be mine

Let’s go