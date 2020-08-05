È “Taste the heal” il nuovo singolo dei Jedward, tratto dal loro ultimo album
I gemelli John ed Edward Grimes, più noti con il nome di Jedward, dopo aver pubblicato per anni diversi singoli nel 2019 sono tornati con un nuovo album. “Voice of a Rebel” rappresenta il loro quarto progetto discografico, il primo sotto la casa discografica dell’Universal Music Singapore.
Dal disco è stato tratto il singolo “Taste the heal”, di cui è stato pubblicato anche il video musicale. La protagonista, la cameriera del diner in cui si trovano, attirerà l’attenzione di uno dei due gemelli con il quale instaurerà una speciale sintonia. Ed è proprio quello di cui parla la canzone, la volontà di lasciare che l’attrazione provata si trasformi in passione.
L’album da cui è tratto il brano si intitola “Voice of a Rebel” e contiene ben ventidue tracce. I Jedward negli scorsi mesi hanno continuato a intrattenere il pubblico nonostante lo stop forzato causato dall’emergenza Coronavirus, postando diverse esibizioni sui propri canali social, comprese alcune cover.
Hanno anche utilizzato i loro mezzi di comunicazione per prendere parte al movimento “Black Lives Matter”, al quale hanno dato il loro ulteriore appoggio partecipando ad alcune proteste nella città di Los Angeles.
Voi cosa ne pensate dei Jedward e del loro ritorno? Date un ascolto al nuovo album e al singolo “Taste the heal” e fateci sapere la vostra opinione nei commenti!
Traduzione di Taste the heal dei Jedward
Mi hai caricato
Di pura emozione
Una passione più profonda dell’oceano
E non riesco ad averne abbastanza
No, non riesco ad averne abbastanza del tuo amore
Quindi lascia che ti porti lì
Lascia che ti porti lì
Per mostrati che mi importa davvero
Perchè mi sto sentendo così vivo
Tu mi fai sentire così vivo
Puoi essere mia stanotte?
Ti vedo mentre metti in mostra la tua roba
Quando entri nella stanza
E io sono qui a godermi la vista
Perchè ti vedo mentre metti in mostra la tua roba
Quindi, cosa vogliamo fare?
Posso assaporare il calore
So che lo senti anche tu
Lo senti anche tu
Tra me e te
Quindi cosa faremo?
Sì tesoro, muovi quel corpo
Premilo sul mio
Dai, creiamo ricordi sotto la luce della luna
Oh tesoro, muovi quel corpo
Premilo sul mio
Sì, posso assaporare il calore
So che lo senti anche tu
Lo senti anche tu
Tra me e te
Quindi cosa faremo?
Sì, riesco a vedere la curiosità
Quando ti guardo negli occhi
Quindi tesoro, soddisfa la fame
Sono andato in profondità
Perchè sembra come fosse la prima volta
Sembra come la prima volta
Puoi essere mia?
Ti vedo mentre metti in mostra la tua roba
Quando entri nella stanza
E io sono qui a godermi la vista
Perchè ti vedo mentre metti in mostra la tua roba
Quindi, cosa vogliamo fare?
Posso assaporare il calore
So che lo senti anche tu
Lo senti anche tu
Tra me e te
Quindi cosa faremo?
Sì tesoro, muovi quel corpo
Premilo sul mio
Dai, creiamo ricordi sotto la luce della luna
Oh tesoro, muovi quel corpo
Premilo sul mio
Sì, posso assaporare il calore
So che lo senti anche tu
Lo senti anche tu
Tra me e te
Quindi cosa faremo?
Ti vedo mentre metti in mostra la tua roba
Quando entri nella stanza
E io sono qui a godermi la vista
Perchè ti vedo mentre metti in mostra la tua roba
Quindi, cosa vogliamo fare?
Posso assaporare il calore
So che lo senti anche tu
Lo senti anche tu
Tra me e te
Quindi cosa faremo?
Andiamo
Testo di Taste the heal dei Jedward
You got me all charged up
With pure emotion
A passion running deeper then the ocean
And I can’t get enough
No, I can’t get enough of your loving
So let me take you there
Let me take you there
To show you I really care
Cause I’m feeling so alive
You got me feeling so alive
Can you be mine tonight
Cause I see you strut your stuff
When you walk in the room
And I’m right here enjoying the view
Cause I see you strut your stuff
So what we gonna do?
Yeah, I can taste the heat
I know you feel it too
You feel it too
Between me and you
So what we gonna do?
Yeah, baby, work the body
Press it up on my
Come on, lets make some moonlight memories
Oh baby, work the body
Press it up on my
Yeah, I can taste the heat
I know you feel it to
You feel it to…
Between me and you…
So what we gonna do?
Yeah, I can see the wonder
When I look in your eyes
So baby, feed the hunger
I got deep inside
Cause it feels like the first time
Yeah, it feels like the first time
Can you be mine
Cause I see you strut your stuff
When you walk in the room
And I’m right here enjoying the view
Cause I see you strut your stuff
So what we gonna do?
Yeah, I can taste the heat
I know you feel it too
You feel it too
Between me and you
So what we gonna do?
Yeah, baby, work the body
Press it up on my
Come on, lets make some moonlight memories
Oh baby, work the body
Press it up on my
Yeah, I can taste the heat
I know you feel it too
You feel it too
Between me and you
So what we gonna do?
Cause I see you strut your stuff
When you walk in the room
And I’m right here enjoying the view
Cause I see you strut your stuff
So what we gonna do?
Yeah, I can taste the heat
I know you feel it too
You feel it too
Between me and you
So what we gonna do?
Let’s go
