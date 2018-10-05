La nuova canzone di Alessia Cara.

Alessia Cara non mi ha convinto al 100% con il suo album The Pains of Growing e questo nuovo singolo dal titolo Trust My Lonely non fa eccezione.

La canzone non è nemmeno male, ma nulla di eccezionale. Alessia Cara c’ha abituato male in questi anni e sentire queste tracce ci lascia alquanto perplessi.

La cantante canadese ma di origini italiane ha pubblicato Trust My Lonely nella giornata di oggi (5 ottobre 2018) sulle piattaforme digitali e ha presentato in anteprima il video musicale questa mattina su YouTube.

La canzone è tutta incentrata sul fatto di essere vulnerabili e il video musicale mostra Alessia con indosso un abito oversize in spiaggia, nella foresta, per strada, in uno stadio e in altri luoghi. Un video piuttosto colorato e divertente. Peccato che la canzone non sia all’altezza delle competenze vocali di Alessia.

E voi che ne pensate di questa nuova era musicale di Alessia?

Testo di Trust My Lonely di Alessia Cara

It’s time I let you go

I made the mistake, go writing your name on my heart

‘Cause you colours showed

But it was too late, you left me stained, called it art

Do you crave control?

I’ve been your doll, that you poke for fun too long

So you should go

Don’t look back, I won’t come back

Can’t do that no more

Go get your praise from someone else

You did a number on my health

My world is brighter by itself

And I can do better, do better

You and I were swayin’ on the ropes

I found my footing on my own

I’m a-okay, I’m good as gold

And I can do better, do better alone

Alone, alone

There ain’t no love ‘round here

I loved you once, but it made me dumb

Now I’m seeing it way too clear

You hurt me numb, and for that I’ve run out of time

To have pain to feel (Pain to feel)

I’ve been your game

Just taking the blame for too long

Get on out of here

Don’t look back, I won’t come back

Can’t do that no more

Go get your praise from someone else

You did a number on my health

My world is brighter by itself

And I can do better, do better

You and I were swayin’ on the ropes

I found my footing on my own

I’m a-okay, I’m good as gold

And I can do better, do better alone

Don’t you know that you’re bad for me?

I gotta trust my lonely

Don’t you know that you’re bad for me?

I gotta trust my lonely

Don’t you know you’re no good for me?

I gotta trust my lonely

Don’t you know you’re no good for me?

I gotta trust my lonely

Go get your praise from someone else

You did a number on my health

My world is brighter by itself

And I can do better, do better

You and I were swayin’ on the ropes

I found my footing on my own

I’m a-okay, I’m good as gold

And I can do better, do better alone

Don’t you know that you’re bad for me?

I gotta trust my lonely

Don’t you know that you’re bad for me?

I gotta trust my lonely

Don’t you know you’re no good for me?

I gotta trust my lonely

Don’t you know you’re no good for me?

I gotta trust my lonely