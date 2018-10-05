Un tuffo nel 1999.
Volete ascoltare Troye Sivan che canta quanto sia stata bella la musica nel 1999?
Ma come fa a ricordarsi le canzoni uscite in quell’anno, aveva 4 anni in quel periodo.
Ma vabbè, tralasciando questo dettaglio, anche a me piace riascoltare questi pezzi del tipo Baby One More Time e altri.
Non rifiuto queste canzoni, anzi, ringrazio Troye per questa scelta. In questa sua missione revival ha trovato in Charli XCX una preziosa alleata.
I due sono alla prima collaborazione con 1999, che ha debuttato questo venerdì mattina sulle piattaforme digitali.
I fan della musica si chiederanno se 1999 avrà successo anche nel 2018? Non credo, perché il singolo suona come una canzone molto datata.
Si tratta di un brano comunque divertente e per i fan dei due forse questo sarà abbastanza.
Sono molto curioso di vedere il video musicale di 1999… mi aspetto un qualcosa in stile The Matrix.
Pillola blu o pillola rossa? Fate la scelta giusta.
Testo di 1999 di Charli XCX e Troye Sivan
I just wanna go back, back to 1999
Take a ride to my old neighborhood
I just wanna go back, sing
“Hit me baby, one more time”
Wanna go back, wanna go
Yeah, I just wanna go back
Nike Airs, all that
CD, old Mercedes
Drive ‘round listening to Shady like, oh
Never under pressure, oh
Those days it was so much better, oh
Feelin’ cool in my youth, relaxin’
No money, no problem
It was easy back then
Ooh, wish that we could go back in time, uh
Got memories
Ooh, maybe we could do it tonight
Tonight’s the night
I just wanna go back, back to 1999
Take a ride to my old neighborhood
I just wanna go back, sing
“Hit me baby, one more time”
Wanna go back, wanna go
Yeah, I remember back home
Best friends, all night, no phone
No cares, I was dumb and so young
My room singing Michael Jackson (hee, hee)
Never under pressure, oh
Those days it was so much better, oh
Feelin’ cool in my youth
I’m askin’, “Does anyone remember how we did it back then?”
Ooh, wish that we could go back in time, uh
Got memories
Ooh, maybe we could do it tonight
Tonight’s the night
Ah, yeah
I just wanna go back, back to 1999
Took a ride to my old neighborhood
I just wanna go back, sing
“Hit me baby, one more time”
Wanna go back, wanna go
Back to where we came from
Playin’ air guitar on the roof
In the kitchen, up on the table
Like we had a beautiful view
I wanna go
I just wanna go back, back to 1999
Ah, yeah
Back to 1999
I know those days are over but a boy can fantasize
‘Bout JTT on MTV and when I close my eyes
And I’m right there, right there
And he’s right there, right there
And we’re right there, right there
Ah, ah, ah
I wanna go back
I just wanna go back, back to 1999
Take a ride to my old neighborhood
I just wanna go back, sing
“Hit me baby, one more time”
Wanna go back, wanna go
Back to where we came from (came from),
Playin’ air guitar on the roof
In the kitchen, up on the table
Like we had a beautiful view
I wanna go
I just wanna go back, back to 1999
Go back, yeah, yeah
I just wanna go back, yeah back to 1999
Yeah
Take me back to ’99
