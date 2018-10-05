Un tuffo nel 1999.

Volete ascoltare Troye Sivan che canta quanto sia stata bella la musica nel 1999?

Ma come fa a ricordarsi le canzoni uscite in quell’anno, aveva 4 anni in quel periodo.

Ma vabbè, tralasciando questo dettaglio, anche a me piace riascoltare questi pezzi del tipo Baby One More Time e altri.

Non rifiuto queste canzoni, anzi, ringrazio Troye per questa scelta. In questa sua missione revival ha trovato in Charli XCX una preziosa alleata.

I due sono alla prima collaborazione con 1999, che ha debuttato questo venerdì mattina sulle piattaforme digitali.

I fan della musica si chiederanno se 1999 avrà successo anche nel 2018? Non credo, perché il singolo suona come una canzone molto datata.

Si tratta di un brano comunque divertente e per i fan dei due forse questo sarà abbastanza.

Sono molto curioso di vedere il video musicale di 1999… mi aspetto un qualcosa in stile The Matrix.

Pillola blu o pillola rossa? Fate la scelta giusta.

Testo di 1999 di Charli XCX e Troye Sivan

I just wanna go back, back to 1999

Take a ride to my old neighborhood

I just wanna go back, sing

“Hit me baby, one more time”

Wanna go back, wanna go

Yeah, I just wanna go back

Nike Airs, all that

CD, old Mercedes

Drive ‘round listening to Shady like, oh

Never under pressure, oh

Those days it was so much better, oh

Feelin’ cool in my youth, relaxin’

No money, no problem

It was easy back then

Ooh, wish that we could go back in time, uh

Got memories

Ooh, maybe we could do it tonight

Tonight’s the night

I just wanna go back, back to 1999

Take a ride to my old neighborhood

I just wanna go back, sing

“Hit me baby, one more time”

Wanna go back, wanna go

Yeah, I remember back home

Best friends, all night, no phone

No cares, I was dumb and so young

My room singing Michael Jackson (hee, hee)

Never under pressure, oh

Those days it was so much better, oh

Feelin’ cool in my youth

I’m askin’, “Does anyone remember how we did it back then?”

Ooh, wish that we could go back in time, uh

Got memories

Ooh, maybe we could do it tonight

Tonight’s the night

Ah, yeah

I just wanna go back, back to 1999

Took a ride to my old neighborhood

I just wanna go back, sing

“Hit me baby, one more time”

Wanna go back, wanna go

Back to where we came from

Playin’ air guitar on the roof

In the kitchen, up on the table

Like we had a beautiful view

I wanna go

I just wanna go back, back to 1999

Ah, yeah

Back to 1999

I know those days are over but a boy can fantasize

‘Bout JTT on MTV and when I close my eyes

And I’m right there, right there

And he’s right there, right there

And we’re right there, right there

Ah, ah, ah

I wanna go back

I just wanna go back, back to 1999

Take a ride to my old neighborhood

I just wanna go back, sing

“Hit me baby, one more time”

Wanna go back, wanna go

Back to where we came from (came from),

Playin’ air guitar on the roof

In the kitchen, up on the table

Like we had a beautiful view

I wanna go

I just wanna go back, back to 1999

Go back, yeah, yeah

I just wanna go back, yeah back to 1999

Yeah

Take me back to ’99