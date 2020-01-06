Si è tenuta questa notte la 77esima edizione dei Golden Globe Awards. Ecco un riassunto della serata e la lista completa dei vincitori.

Il 2020 prende il via con la cerimonia dei Golden Globe Awards tenutasi questa notte, che ha premiato le serie televisive, i film, gli attori e le produzioni della scorsa stagione.

La serata ha preso il via con il monologo del presentatore, il comico Ricky Gervais conosciuto al pubblico per le sue dichiarazioni pungenti. Non poteva lasciarsi sfuggire l’occasione di trovarsi nuovamente in sala –questa rappresenta la sua quinta conduzione dei Golden– con alcuni tra i principali esponenti di Hollywood per lanciare scoccate che, dalla faccia di alcuni dei presenti, sembra abbiano fatto centro.

Ricky Gervais held absolutely. nothing. back. in his 5th and ‘final’ #GoldenGlobes monologue pic.twitter.com/ZU2VzTE028 — NowThis (@nowthisnews) January 6, 2020

Grande vincitore della serata Tarantino, con “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” che porta a casa tre statuette, compresa quella per “Miglior Film Musical o Comedy”.

Nelle serie televisive vincono “Fleabag” e “Succession” con due vittorie ciascuno, mentre la categoria “Miglior Film Drama” è stata vinta da “1917”.

Tra i momenti salienti della serata troviamo due premi speciali, consegnati a Tom Hanks e a Ellen DeGeneres.

All’attore è andato il premio alla carriera, accompagnato da un lungo discorso di ringraziamento nel corso del quale sono stati dispensati anche alcuni consigli, tra cui l’importanza della puntualità sul set. Un consiglio all’apparenza banale ma che l’attore ritiene essere un aspetto fondamentale sul posto di lavoro, e nella vita. Come dargli torto.

Alla presentatrice Ellen DeGeneres è stato consegnato il “Carol Burnett Award”, introdotto a premiare i personaggi che hanno avuto modo di influenzare e lasciare il segno attraverso la propria presenza televisiva.

Durante il discorso di ringraziamento ha sottolineato la sua volontà di far ridere e far star bene chi la segue e che migliorare la giornata delle persone è la gratificazione migliore che possa ricevere. Il tutto contornato dalla sua solita ilarità che non poteva mancare neanche in quell’occasione.

Il favorito Joaquin Phoenix ha vinto nella categoria “Miglior Attore Protagonista in un Film Drama” per la sua straordinaria interpretazione di Joker, mentre l’attrice Awkwafina ha fatto la storia vincendo nella categoria “Miglior Attrice Protagonista in un Film Musical o Comedy”. È infatti la sesta donna asiatica a essere stata nominata nella categoria principale ai Golden Globe Awards e la prima ad aver vinto.

77th Golden Globe Awards – Photo Room – Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 5, 2020 – Awkwafina poses backstage with her Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy award for “The Farewell”. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Brad Pitt si è aggiudicato il premio per “Miglior Attore Non Protagonista” per il suo ruolo nel film “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” e durante i ringraziamenti ha voluto nominare anche il suo collega e amico Leonardo Di Caprio, omaggiando la sua persona e il suo lavoro con una dichiarazione finale degna di nota: “Vorrei aggiungere che io ti avrei fatto spazio su quella porta”, in riferimento alla scena finale di “Titanic”. Questa sì che è vera amicizia.

Di seguito la lista completa dei vincitori dei Golden Globe Awards 2020.

BEST MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA

“1917”

“The Irishman”

“Joker”

“Marriage Story”

“The Two Popes”

BEST MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

“Dolemite is My Name”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Knives Out”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

“Rocketman”

BEST DIRECTOR

Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite”

Sam Mendes, “1917”

Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood”

Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman”

Todd Phillips, “Joker”

BEST ACTOR – DRAMA

Christian Bale, “Ford v Ferrari”

Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory”

Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”

Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”

Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes”

BEST ACTRESS – DRAMA

Cynthio Erivo, “Harriet”

Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”

Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women”

Charlize Theron, “Bombshell”

Renee Zellweger, “Judy”

BEST ACTOR – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Daniel Craig, “Knives Out”

Roman Griffin Davis, “Jojo Rabbit”

Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Taron Egerton, “Rocketman”

Eddie Murphy, “Dolemite Is My Name”

BEST ACTRESS – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Awkwafina, “The Farewell”

Ana de Armas, “Knives Out”

Beanie Feldstein, “Booksmart”

Emma Thompson, “Late Night”

Cate Blanchett, “Where’d You Go Bernadette”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A MOTON PICTURE

Tom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”

Al Pacino, “The Irishman”

Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”

Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A MOTON PICTURE

Annette Benning, “The Report”

Margot Robbie, “Bombshell”

Jennifer Lopez, “Hustlers”

Kathy Bates, “Richard Jewell”

Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”

BEST SCREENPLAY

“Marriage Story”

“Parasite”

“The Two Popes”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

“The Irishman”

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

“Motherless Brooklyn”

“Little Women”

“Joker”

“1917”

“Marriage Story”

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

“Beautiful Ghosts” – “CATS”

“I’m Gonna Love Me Again” – “Rocketman”

“Into the Unknown” – “Frozen 2”

“Spirit” – “The Lion King”

“Stand Up” – “Harriet”

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

“Frozen 2”

“The Lion King”

“Missing Link”

“Toy Story 4”

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

“The Farewell”

“Les Misérables”

“Pain and Glory”

“Parasite”

“Portrait of a Lady on Fire”

BEST TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA

“Big Little Lies”

“The Crown”

“Killing Eve”

“The Morning Show”

“Succession”

BEST TELEVISION SERIES – COMEDY

“Barry”

“Fleabag”

“The Kominsky Method”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

“The Politician”

MINISERIES OR TELEVISION FILM

“Catch-22”

“Chernobyl”

“Fosse/Verdon”

“The Loudest Voice”

“Unbelievable”

BEST ACTOR TV SERIES – DRAMA

Brian Cox, “Succession”

Kit Harington, “Game of Thrones”

Rami Malek, “Mr. Robot”

Tobias Menzies, “The Crown”

Billy Porter, “Pose”

BEST ACTRESS TV SERIES – DRAMA

Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”

Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”

Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies”

Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show”

Olivia Colman, “The Crown”

BEST ACTOR TV SERIES – COMEDY

Ben Platt, “The Politician”

Paul Rudd, “Living With Yourself”

Ramy Youssef, “Ramy”

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”

BEST ACTRESS TV SERIES – COMEDY

Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag”

Natasha Lyonne, “Russian Doll”

Kirsten Dunst, “On Becoming a God in Central Florida”

Rachel Brosnahan, “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

BEST ACTOR – MINISERIES OR TELEVISION FILM

Chris Abbott, “Catch 22”

Sacha Baron Cohen, “The Spy”

Russell Crowe, “The Loudest Voice”

Jared Harris, “Chernobyl”

Sam Rockwell, “Fosse/Verdon”

BEST ACTRESS – MINISERIES OR TELEVISION FILM

Michelle Williams, “Fosse/Verdon”

Helen Mirren, “Catherine the Great”

Merritt Wever, “Unbelievable”

Kaitlyn Dever, “Unbelievable”

Joey King, “The Act”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR – SERIES, MINISERIES OR TELEVISION FILM

Alan Arkin, “Kominsky Method”

Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

Andrew Scott, “Fleabag”

Stellan Skarsgård, “Chernobyl”

Henry Winkler, “Barry”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS – SERIES, MINISERIES OR TELEVISION FILM

Meryl Streep, “Big Little Lies”

Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”

Emily Watson, “Chernobyl”

Patricia Arquette, “The Act”

Toni Collette, “Unbelievable”