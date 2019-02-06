Oggi parliamo di Austin Mahone. Non è una novità che la carriera negli Stati Uniti o in Europa di questo giovane cantante pop non sia esemplare, ma ci sono dei luoghi in cui l’artista ha molta popolarità. Uno di questi è il Giappone.

Austin Mahone viaggia molto in Giappone e questa nuova canzone appena pubblicata sulle piattaforme digitali pare che verrà pubblicizzata solo nella terra del sol levante.

Ho controllato i suoi account Twitter e Instagram, però, mentre scrivo questo articolo, Austin non ha ancora parlato pubblicamente di questo nuovo brano intitolato “Why Don’t We“.

In una recentissima storia di Instagram però, Austin tornava negli Stati Uniti dal Giappone e sapete chi è uscito ieri? Why Don’t We ovviamente!

La scelta di Austin è stata fatta in virtù del fatto che il singolo non è il massimo della qualità musicale. Probabilmente negli Stati Uniti o in Europa la canzone verrà considerata come flop. Perché? Il sound è datato anni ’90, è blando e banale ed il testo è l’esempio concreto del classico cliché: dai Austin, lascia questa povera ragazza da sola.

Forse ciò di cui ha bisogno Austin è collaborare con un grande artista…

Testo di Why Don’t We di Austin Mahone

Here’s a situation that’s been weighing on my brain

I know you’ve been looking for something brand new

Oh, now please forgive me for what I’m about to say

Tell me, baby, can you…

Baby, can you give me one good reason why you don’t give this a try?

Girl, there’s no point in feeling guilty

Oh, I’m asking can you keep a, can you keep an open mind?

No, we got nothing to hide, so girl, why don’t we?

Spend a little time in the middle

Middle out on the floor

Never done it like this before (C’mon)

Girl, why don’t we?

Love right now just a little

‘Cause you deserve so much more

Never done it like this before (C’mon)

Girl, why don’t we?

Let’s not waste another moment, baby, take a chance (Take a chance now)

I know that you feel this, ‘cause I feel it too

Oh, but you be sitting like you forgot how to dance (How to dance)

Think of what we can do

Baby, can you give me one good reason why you don’t give this a try?

Girl, there’s no point in feeling guilty

Oh, I’m asking can you keep a, can you keep an open mind?

No, we got nothing to hide, so girl, why don’t we?

Spend a little time in the middle (Woo)

Middle out on the floor

Never done it like this before (C’mon)

Girl, why don’t we?

Love right now just a little

‘Cause you deserve so much more

Never done it like this before (C’mon)

Girl, why don’t we?

Baby, we can take it slow

Anything you want, yeah

Long as you were right, yeah

Right with me

Baby, I’m gon’ love you different

It’s what you’ve been missing

Can’t you see?

So girl, why don’t we?

Spend a little time in the middle

Middle out on the floor

Never done it like this before (C’mon)

Girl, why don’t we?

Love right now just a little (Yeah)

‘Cause you deserve so much more

Never done it like this before (C’mon)

Girl, why don’t we? (Woo)

Spend a little time in the middle

(Here’s a situation that’s been weighing on my brain)

Middle out on the floor

(I know you’ve been looking for something brand new)

Love right now just a little

‘Cause you deserve so much more

Never done it like this before (C’mon)

Girl, why don’t we? Oh