Dopo tanto entusiasmo da parte dei suoi fan, Iggy Azalea ha appena annunciato che il suo nuovo singolo “Sally Walker” uscirà il 15 marzo 2019.

La rapper australiana ha rivelato oggi la data di rilascio e la cover del singolo sui social media. La foto di copertina mostra Iggy con un vestito rosso (cappello e guanti inclusi). Nella foto è appoggiata ad una macchina che si usa per le competizioni automobilistiche o negli ambienti hip hop. E’ vestita un po’ a lutto ed anche il cielo sopra di lei non promette nulla di buono. Cosa vorrà significare questa cover? E’ un messaggio di ciò che troveremo nel prossimo album? A proposito di album…

Sally Walker sarà il singolo leader del prossimo e secondo album in studio di Iggy dal titolo “In My Defense“, che uscirà nei negozi questa primavera.

La canzone prodotta da J. White Did It è un inno per il twerk.

Significato di Sally Walker

Il titolo è un riferimento al famoso ballo per bambini Little Sally Walker. Nei suoi versi Iggy sta chiamando i suoi nemici che non hanno il coraggio di affrontarla e si vantano del loro stato.

Video e presentazione di Sally Walker

Il video musicale per la canzone Sally Walker è stato girato dal regista Colin Tilley. La canzone è stata presentata per la prima volta sull’account Instagram ufficiale di Iggy l’11 dicembre 2018.

Come vi sembra lo snippet? Non siamo sicuri che diventerà un successone.

Testo di Sally Walker

J. White, I need a beat, I can’t go off, off (woah)

Lil’ Sally Walker, walkin’ down the street

She didn’t know what to do, so she jumped in front of me

Lil’ Sally Walker, walkin’ down the street

She didn’t know what to do, so she jumped in front of me



I said go on girl do your thang, do your thang, do your thang

Go on girl do your thang, do your thang (stop)

Go on girl do your thang, do your thang, do your thang

Go on girl do your thang, do your thang (drop)

Go!

Lil’ Sally Walker uh, shake it proper uh

Bend it over make it wobble uh, gotta lotta buns

Pick it up and drop it uh, for the proper funds

Anything to make the profit come get them dollars hun

Add that shit up just like mathematics, if you do it for free then it’s ass backwards

All of you bitches is mad at me prolly mad cause you ain’t in my tax bracket

You bitches is broker than glass cracking you ain’t gon’ do shit you just act ratchet

Play with me you gon’ get back handed

Lil’ Sally Walker, walkin’ down the street

She didn’t know what to do, so she jumped in front of me

Lil’ Sally Walker, walkin’ down the street

She didn’t know what to do, so she jumped in front of me

I said go on girl do your thang, do your thang, do your thang

Go on girl do your thang, do your thang (stop)

Go on girl do your thang, do your thang, do your thang

Go on girl do your thang, do your thang (drop)

Go!

Watch me throw it back and cooted

They love how..

Lil’ Sally Walker, walkin’ down the street

She didn’t know what to do, so she jumped in front of me

Lil’ Sally Walker, walkin’ down the street

She didn’t know what to do, so she jumped in front of me

I said go on girl do your thang, do your thang, do your thang

Go on girl do your thang, do your thang (stop)

Go on girl do your thang, do your thang, do your thang

Go on girl do your thang, do your thang (drop)

Go!