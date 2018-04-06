E’ online il video musicale del Remix Alone di Halsey.

Mai vista una Halsey così…

Halsey ha fatto esordire oggi – come promesso il video musicale diretto da Hannah Lux Davis per il suo remix di “Alone” (una nuova versione con Big Sean e Stefflon Don).

Il video del terzo singolo di “Hopeless Fountain Kingdom” mostra Halsey in versione hot… Tira fuori il rossetto dal reggiseno e fa iniziare le danze.

Le croci blu del video ricordano la clip per Savior di Iggy Azalea ma, devo dire la verità, in questo video musicale per Alone, Halsey è più carismatica e forse pure più sexy rispetto alla rapper australiana.

La durata del video musicale è 4 minuti e 12 secondi. Nelle news precedenti dedicate alla cantante ho sempre tessuto elogi per i suoi video e anche in questo caso continuerò a produrre parole al miele per Halsey.

Se avete 4 minuti di tempo guardatevi il video musicale per il remix di Alone… Ne vale la pena! Qui sotto trovate anche il testo del brano in lingua inglese.

Testo del remix di Alone (Halsey):

[Verso 1: Halsey]

Said he tried to phone me, but I never have time

He said that I never listen, but I don’t even try

I got a new place in Cali, but I’m gone every night

So I fill it with strangers so they keep on the lights

She said she told you she knows me, but the face isn’t right

She asked if I recognized her and I told her I might

[Pre-Ritornello: Halsey]

See, everywhere I go

I got a million different people tryna kick it

But I’m still alone in my mind, yeah

[Ritornello: Halsey]

I know you’re dying to meet me

But I can just tell you this

Baby, as soon as you meet me

You’ll wish that you never did

(You’ll wish that you never did)

[Verso 2: Big Sean]

Unh, look

I’m a real rare individual

I’m in the physical and the metaphysical

I know you need your alone time, that’s critical

But I need some of your time, is that hypocritical?

Damn, you know I relate to you more than fam

So I won’t sit around and let you sink in quicksand

Look, I know you got million dollar plans

And you tryna build a brand, live a life in high demand

Swerving big b’s, your bag got little G’s

Gucci down to the socks like Biggie and Little Ceas’

Let’s hit the Maldives and hide behind palm trees

Little red wine, weed, and a calm breeze

‘Cause baby, you been living life inside a bubble

When the last time you had somebody hug you?

Hold up, when the last time you had somebody love you?

Hold up, when the last time you love someone who love you?

[Pre-Ritornello: Halsey]

You know that everywhere I go

I got a million different people tryna kick it

But I’m still alone in my mind

[Ritornello: Halsey]

I know you’re dying to meet me

But I can just tell you this

Baby, as soon as you meet me

You’ll wish that you never did

(You’ll wish that you never did)

[Verso 3: Stefflon Don]

Stay up and have me all night on the rack

You know we say me have the wickedest talk

You always tell me say, me full of attitude

And you don’t like mi friend ‘cause she rude

Still I, pu-pull up in the Benz with the all-gold ting

Window down ‘cause you have to see me with my king

What ya’ sipping, boy I’m dipping, now ya’ tripping off a fling

I be clipping off your wing, tadah

[Pre-Ritornello: Halsey]

See, everywhere I go

I got a million different people tryna hit it

But I’m still alone in my mind

[Ritornello: Halsey]

I know you’re dying to meet me

But I can just tell you this

Baby, as soon as you meet me

You’ll wish that you never did

(You’ll wish that you never did)

Yeah, yeah

[Outro]

(I know you wanna, I, I know you wanna)

You’ll wish that you never did, oh

(I, I know you wanna slip under my armor)

(I know you wanna, I, I know you wanna)

You’ll wish that you never did