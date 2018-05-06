Billy Corgan e la performance acustica del brano Archer

Billy Corgan degli Smashing Pumpkins in una versione molto intima con il brano Archer

Prima della reunion degli Smashing Pumpkins per il prossimo tour, Billy Corgan, cantante del gruppo, si è esibito a The Late Late Show per un’ultima performance da solista con il brano Archer.

Archer è tratto dal suo EP Ogilala del 2017, secondo album in studio di Corgan da solista, con accompagnamento di due chitarre acustiche. L’EP creato dal musicista è stato suonato con pianoforte e chitarra.

Hanno collaborato con Billy Corgan, per i nuovi brani, anche il chitarrista James Iha e il batterista Jimmy Chamberlin.

La reunion degli Smashing Pumpkins

L’ex componente del gruppo D’Arcy Wretzky non sarà coinvolto nella reunion, secondo le ultime conversazioni con Corgan, dopo che l’ex bassista ha condiviso le immagini della loro chiacchierata riguardo al tour.

Nonostante il cantante si senta ‘aggredito dalla folla’, sostiene che è il ‘periodo più felice’ del gruppo. E che la relazione con Wretzky è stata compromessa definitivamente, dopo questa lite pubblica.

Corgan ha detto a Lars Ulrick, batterista dei Metallica, su Radio 1, che essere un gruppo è come essere una famiglia, e che quello che ha vissuto con gli Smashing Pumpkins è sempre stato intenso.

Il frontman del gruppo sostiene di aver trascorso due anni nel tentativo di ripristinare i rapporti con Wretzky, ma era evidente che ciò non sarebbe accaduto.

Ecco la performance del brano Archer:

Testo di Archer

I’ll go under if you go too

Ripped from the sun, yet born anew

You make it so, you make it known

I’ll pace these steps with you

Waiting on a teardrop to explode

Be thorn, be hope, be monstrous

Right there where you are

Take flight, take fear, say “all good night, now!”

Right from sleepy hour

Faith has its fire and with it, form

I speak of love, impressed by the fluff

What lies beyond mere days

Where far beyond, God waits

The angel strikes beast as any man

On pilloried fire come out of ash

I scribed your tome, I aim what strove

To rail against proof

Twistin’ round our teardrop as it explodes

Take flight, take fear

Rake slumber right from sleepy eye

Be thorn, be hope, be monsters all

As if there’s no desire

I weep for love and it’s surreal

Goodbye, dear one, I haven’t given up

I’m just the archer for the sun

Where forever is undone