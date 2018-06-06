Chris Brown “Hope You Do”: guarda il video con traduzione e testo

Presentato oggi il video di “Hope You Do” di Chris Brown. Guardalo ora con traduzione e testo originale

Una scelta molto particolare quella fatta da Chris Brown per il video ufficiale della sua “Hope You Do“. Una sequenza di immagini in bianco e nero, con Chris Brown che balla in coreografia con delle ragazze. Un gusto un po’ vintage che dona una certa eleganza al brano.

La regia del video è stata affidata allo stesso Chris Brown insieme a Daniel CZ e prodotto da Riveting Entertainment.

Chris Brown è davvero affascinante e non ne fa mistero, nemmeno nelle strofe del testo che vi proponiamo qui sotto insieme alla traduzione.

“Hope You Do” – Testo di Chris Brown

Yeah

Oh baby

Now the word around town,

‘round town that boy goin’ crazy (goin’ crazy)

It’s been a while since I been out, then come

back to whip that Mercedes (that Mercedes)

And my wrist keep drippin’, grain grippin’, I’m doin’ 108 (doin’ 180)

Now I used to be pimpin’, be pimpin’ but how can I say this? (But how can I say this?)

Girl, I’m tryna fuck with you (girl, I’m tryna fuck with you)

Girl, don’t take no pictures, don’t take no pictures (girl, pictures)

Girl, sorry if I’m slurring my words, I’ve been drinking (girl, been drinking), mixin’ that liquor (mixin’ that liquor)

I rolled up when I woke up (when I woke up)

I brought more if you want some (if you want some)

You say you don’t really give a fuck (give a fuck)

I really hope that you know what’s up

I ain’t playin’, oh no (ain’t playin’), I ain’t playin’, no woah (playin’)

When my mind’s fucked up, I just don’t care at all (fucked up, at all)

I just hope you pick up when it’s two or three (pick up, two or three)

Girl, I’m way too drunk, I just don’t care at all (drunk, at all)

I just hope you pick up when it’s two or three (pick up, two or three)

And I hope you do-o-o-o

Do-o-o-o

Do-o-o-o

Do-o-o-o

Do-o-o-o

Do-o-o-o

Do-o-o-o

Do-o-o-o

Need some more liquor, yeah

Eatin’ that pussy, I drown in your river. yeah

Oh yeah, oh yeah, I’m not no swimmer

But I would go deep in that ocean like Flipper, oh yeah, oh yeah

When my mind’s fucked up, I just don’t care at all

I just hope you pick up when it’s two or three (I just hope you pick up, three)

Girl, I’m way too drunk, I just don’t care at all (too drunk, all)

I just hope you pick up when it’s two or three

And I hope you, yeah do-o-o-o

Do-o-o-o (you do)

Do-o-o-o (oh na)

Do-o-o-o (do-do-do-do, yeah)

Do-o-o-o

Do-o-o-o (you do, do ah)

Do-o-o-o

Do-o-o-o (yeah, yeah)

And I hope you do-o-o-o

Do-o-o-o (do-o-o-o, ah)

Do-o-o-o (do-o)

Do-o-o-o (oh baby)

Do-o-o-o

Do-o-o-o (do-o-o-o)

Do-o-o-o (do-o-o-o)

Do-o-o-o (do-o-o-o)

She got the keys to my house and my heart, I hope that she save me (that she save me)

And she know I’m gon’ lay the pipe, pipe down, I turn that bitch crazy

Why you trippin’? You won’t even listen ‘cause you used to all the niggas

I promise I’m different, different (different)

And I hope you take off your clothes, know I’m persistent, I know that that ass is soft (that ass is soft)

You got to go, don’t care ‘bout them sheets, girl, let’s come take them covers off (take them covers off)

When we making love, girl, I just might take the rubber off (take the rubber off)

And you fuck them niggas and cheat on your nigga, then what you gon’ do to me?

Girl, I hope you, huh

Girl, don’t listen to them bitches, oh

Girl, don’t tell your business, don’t tell your business

And girl, just tell me the truth, I’m fucking with you, haha

And I hope you do-o-o-o

Do-o-o-o

Do-o-o-o

Do-o-o-o

Do-o-o-o

Do-o-o-o

Do-o-o-o

Do-o-o-o

Need some more liquor, yeah

Eatin’ that pussy, I drown in your river, yeah

Traduzione

Sì

oh tesoro

Adesso la parola in città, in città, quel ragazzo sta impazzendo (sta impazzendo)

è passato un po’ da quando sono uscito, poi sono tornato a montare quella Mercedes (quella Mercedes)

ragazza sto cercando di sco*are con te

ragazza non fare foto, non fare foto (ragazza, foto)

ragazza scusa se sto insultando, ho bevuto troppo, mescolando quel liquore

mi sono fatto una canna quando mi sono svegliato

ne ho portato un po’ se ne vuoi

dici che non te ne fo**e proprio niente

spero davvero che tu sappia cosa c’è

non sto giocando oh no, non sto giocando no

Quando la mia mente è fo**uta, non me ne frega proprio

ragazza sono fin troppo ubriaco, non me ne frega niente

E spero che tu lo faccia

faccia

faccia

faccia

faccia

faccia

faccia

faccia

Ho bisogno di altro liquore sì

mangiando quella fi*a, sono affogato nel tuo fiume, sì

oh sì oh sì non sono un nuotatore

ma andrei in profondità in quell’oceano come Flipper oh sì sì

Quando la mia mente è fo**uta, non me ne frega proprio

ragazza sono fin troppo ubriaco, non me ne frega niente

E spero che tu lo faccia

faccia

faccia

faccia

faccia

faccia

faccia

faccia

E spero che tu lo faccia

faccia

faccia

faccia

faccia

faccia

faccia

faccia

Lei ha le chiavi della mia casa e del mio cuore, spero che lei mi salvi

giuro che sono diverso, diverso

E spero che ti toglierai i vestiti, lo so che sono insistente, so che quel cu*o è soffice

tu devi andare, non te ne frega di quelle lenzuola, ragazza, togliamoci tutte le coperte

quando facciamo l’amore, ragazza, tolgo l’elastico

e sco*i con quei negri e tradisci il tuo ragazzo, poi cosa farai a me?

ragazza spero che tu

ragazza non ascoltare quelle tro*e

ragazza non dire loro i fatti tuoi, non dire loro i fatti tuoi

e ragazza, dimmi solo la verità, sto sco*ando con te, haha

E spero che tu lo faccia

faccia

faccia

faccia

faccia

faccia

faccia

faccia

Ho bisogno di altro liquore sì

mangiando quella fi*a, sono affogato nel tuo fiume, sì