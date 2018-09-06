Pubblicato oggi un nuovo brano di Dua Lipa dal titolo “Electricity“, in collaborazione con Dj Diplo e il produttore Mark Ronson. La canzone sembra fatta proprio per accompagnare la fine dell’estate, e ci piace, senza entusiasmarci più di tanto.

Nel video ufficiale, Dua Lipa danza e si contorce in un interno illuminato con fredde luci bluastre. Man mano che il brano va avanti, si aggiungono dei ballerini, fino a trasformare la stanza in un vero e proprio Club, con decine di persone che ballano sulle note di “Electricity“.



Dua Lipa “Electricity” – Testo della canzone

Falling into you, baby

Even electricity can’t compare to what I feel when I’m with you

Ooh, baby

Giving up my ghost for you

And now I’m see through

You give me a feeling, feeling so strong

I know you’ve been treating, treating yourself wrong

So let me care for you

Ooh, baby

I’ma love you differently

I’ll give you electricity

Give it to you

And even if I could

I wouldn’t turn on you

And I would stop the world for you

You know I wanna let you know, I’ll never let this feeling go

This love has no ceiling, I cannot deny

Even if I could

I wouldn’t turn on you

And I would stop the world for you and I

I wanna let you know, I’ll never let this feeling go

This love has no ceiling, I cannot deny

All I see is you, lately

Wide awake in and in my dreams

I see your face so vividly

I don’t know what I do

Ooh, baby

If you only saw a friend in me

I’d be bittersweet

You give me a feeling, feeling so strong

I know you’ve been treating, treating yourself wrong

So let me care for you

Ooh, baby

I’ma love you differently

I’ll give you electricity

Give it to you

And even if I could

I wouldn’t turn on you

And I would stop the world for you

You know I wanna let you know, I’ll never let this feeling go

This love has no ceiling, I cannot deny

Even if I could

I wouldn’t turn on you

And I would stop the world for you and I

I wanna let you know, I’ll never let this feeling go

This love has no ceiling, I cannot deny

I feel electric, baby

So electric, baby

Wanna let you know, let you know, ooh

I think I’m ready, baby

I think I’m ready, now

Electricity, I’m falling in to you

I feel electric, baby (I want it, I need it)

So electric, baby (this current between us)

Wanna let you know, let you know (this flow, this feeling)

I think I’m ready, baby (I want it, I need it)

I think I’m ready, now (this current between us)

Electricity, I’m falling in to you (this flow, this feeling)

And even if I could

I wouldn’t turn on you

And I would stop the world for you

You know I wanna let you know, I’ll never let this feeling go

This love has no ceiling, I cannot deny

Even if I could

I wouldn’t turn on you

And I would stop the world for you and I

I wanna let you know, I’ll never let this feeling go

This love has no ceiling, I cannot deny

feel electric, baby

So electric, baby

Wanna let you know, let you know (I want it, I need it)

I think I’m ready, baby (this current between us)

I think I’m ready, now (this flow, this feeling)

Electricity (woohoo)

I feel electric, baby

So electric, baby

Wanna let you know, let you know

I think I’m ready, baby

I think I’m ready, now

Electricity

Traduzione “Electricity”

Innamorarti di te, baby

Pure l’elettricità non può essere paragonata a ciò che sento quando sono con te

Rinunciando al mio fantasma per te

E ora vedo attraverso

Mi dai una sensazione, mi sento così forte

So che ti sei trattato, ti sei trattato male

Perciò lasciami prendere cura di te

Ooh, baby

Ti amerò in maniera differente

Ti darò elettricità

La darò a te

E anche se potessi

Non ti volterei le spalle

E fermerei il mondo per te

Sai che voglio farti sapere, che non lascerò mai andare questa sensazione

Questo amore non ha limiti, non posso negarlo This love has no ceiling, I cannot deny

E anche se potessi

Non ti volterei le spalle

E fermerei il mondo per te

Sai che voglio farti sapere, che non lascerò mai andare questa sensazione

Questo amore non ha limiti, non posso negarlo This love has no ceiling, I cannot deny

Tutto ciò che vedo sei tu, ultimamente

Quando sono sveglia e i miei sogni

Vedo la tua faccia così viva

Non so cosa faccio

Ooh, baby

Se vedi solo un amica in me

Sarebbe dolceamaro

Mi dai una sensazione, mi sento così forte

So che ti sei trattato, ti sei trattato male

Perciò lasciami prendere cura di te

Ooh, baby

Ti amerò in maniera differente

Ti darò elettricità

La darò a te

E anche se potessi

Non ti volterei le spalle

E fermerei il mondo per te

Sai che voglio farti sapere, che non lascerò mai andare questa sensazione

Questo amore non ha limiti, non posso negarlo

E anche se potessi

Non ti volterei le spalle

E fermerei il mondo per te

Sai che voglio farti sapere, che non lascerò mai andare questa sensazione

Questo amore non ha limiti, non posso negarlo

Mi sento elettrica, baby

Così elettrica, baby

Voglio fartelo sapere, fartelo sapere, ooh

Penso di essere pronta, baby

Penso di essere pronta ora

Elettricità, mi sto innamorando di te

Mi sento elettrica, baby (lo voglio, ne ho bisogno)

Così elettrica, baby (questa corrente tra di noi )

Voglio fartelo sapere, fartelo sapere (questo flow, questo sentimento)

Penso di essere pronta, baby (lo voglio, ne ho bisogno)

Penso di essere pronta, ora (questa corrente tra di noi)

Elettricità, mi sto innamorando di te (questo flow, questo sentimento)

E anche se potessi

Non ti volterei le spalle

E fermerei il mondo per te

Sai che voglio farti sapere, che non lascerò mai andare questa sensazione

Questo amore non ha limiti, non posso negarlo

E anche se potessi

Non ti volterei le spalle

E fermerei il mondo per te

Sai che voglio farti sapere, che non lascerò mai andare questa sensazione

Questo amore non ha limiti, non posso negarlo

Mi sento elettrica,

Così elettrica, baby

Voglio fartelo sapere, fartelo sapere (lo voglio, ne ho bisogno)

Penso di essere pronta, baby (questa corrente tra di noi)

Penso di essere pronta, ora (questo flow, questa sensazione)

Elettricità

Mi sento elettrico, baby

Così elettrico, baby

Voglio fartelo sapere, fartelo sapere

Penso di essere pronta, baby

Penso di essere pronta, ora

Elettricità