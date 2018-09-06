Pubblicato oggi un nuovo brano di Dua Lipa dal titolo “Electricity“, in collaborazione con Dj Diplo e il produttore Mark Ronson. La canzone sembra fatta proprio per accompagnare la fine dell’estate, e ci piace, senza entusiasmarci più di tanto.
Nel video ufficiale, Dua Lipa danza e si contorce in un interno illuminato con fredde luci bluastre. Man mano che il brano va avanti, si aggiungono dei ballerini, fino a trasformare la stanza in un vero e proprio Club, con decine di persone che ballano sulle note di “Electricity“.
Dua Lipa “Electricity” – Testo della canzone
Falling into you, baby
Even electricity can’t compare to what I feel when I’m with you
Ooh, baby
Giving up my ghost for you
And now I’m see through
You give me a feeling, feeling so strong
I know you’ve been treating, treating yourself wrong
So let me care for you
Ooh, baby
I’ma love you differently
I’ll give you electricity
Give it to you
And even if I could
I wouldn’t turn on you
And I would stop the world for you
You know I wanna let you know, I’ll never let this feeling go
This love has no ceiling, I cannot deny
Even if I could
I wouldn’t turn on you
And I would stop the world for you and I
I wanna let you know, I’ll never let this feeling go
This love has no ceiling, I cannot deny
All I see is you, lately
Wide awake in and in my dreams
I see your face so vividly
I don’t know what I do
Ooh, baby
If you only saw a friend in me
I’d be bittersweet
You give me a feeling, feeling so strong
I know you’ve been treating, treating yourself wrong
So let me care for you
Ooh, baby
I’ma love you differently
I’ll give you electricity
Give it to you
And even if I could
I wouldn’t turn on you
And I would stop the world for you
You know I wanna let you know, I’ll never let this feeling go
This love has no ceiling, I cannot deny
Even if I could
I wouldn’t turn on you
And I would stop the world for you and I
I wanna let you know, I’ll never let this feeling go
This love has no ceiling, I cannot deny
I feel electric, baby
So electric, baby
Wanna let you know, let you know, ooh
I think I’m ready, baby
I think I’m ready, now
Electricity, I’m falling in to you
I feel electric, baby (I want it, I need it)
So electric, baby (this current between us)
Wanna let you know, let you know (this flow, this feeling)
I think I’m ready, baby (I want it, I need it)
I think I’m ready, now (this current between us)
Electricity, I’m falling in to you (this flow, this feeling)
And even if I could
I wouldn’t turn on you
And I would stop the world for you
You know I wanna let you know, I’ll never let this feeling go
This love has no ceiling, I cannot deny
Even if I could
I wouldn’t turn on you
And I would stop the world for you and I
I wanna let you know, I’ll never let this feeling go
This love has no ceiling, I cannot deny
feel electric, baby
So electric, baby
Wanna let you know, let you know (I want it, I need it)
I think I’m ready, baby (this current between us)
I think I’m ready, now (this flow, this feeling)
Electricity (woohoo)
I feel electric, baby
So electric, baby
Wanna let you know, let you know
I think I’m ready, baby
I think I’m ready, now
Electricity
Traduzione “Electricity”
Innamorarti di te, baby
Pure l’elettricità non può essere paragonata a ciò che sento quando sono con te
Rinunciando al mio fantasma per te
E ora vedo attraverso
Mi dai una sensazione, mi sento così forte
So che ti sei trattato, ti sei trattato male
Perciò lasciami prendere cura di te
Ooh, baby
Ti amerò in maniera differente
Ti darò elettricità
La darò a te
E anche se potessi
Non ti volterei le spalle
E fermerei il mondo per te
Sai che voglio farti sapere, che non lascerò mai andare questa sensazione
Questo amore non ha limiti, non posso negarlo This love has no ceiling, I cannot deny
E anche se potessi
Non ti volterei le spalle
E fermerei il mondo per te
Sai che voglio farti sapere, che non lascerò mai andare questa sensazione
Questo amore non ha limiti, non posso negarlo This love has no ceiling, I cannot deny
Tutto ciò che vedo sei tu, ultimamente
Quando sono sveglia e i miei sogni
Vedo la tua faccia così viva
Non so cosa faccio
Ooh, baby
Se vedi solo un amica in me
Sarebbe dolceamaro
Mi dai una sensazione, mi sento così forte
So che ti sei trattato, ti sei trattato male
Perciò lasciami prendere cura di te
Ooh, baby
Ti amerò in maniera differente
Ti darò elettricità
La darò a te
E anche se potessi
Non ti volterei le spalle
E fermerei il mondo per te
Sai che voglio farti sapere, che non lascerò mai andare questa sensazione
Questo amore non ha limiti, non posso negarlo
E anche se potessi
Non ti volterei le spalle
E fermerei il mondo per te
Sai che voglio farti sapere, che non lascerò mai andare questa sensazione
Questo amore non ha limiti, non posso negarlo
Mi sento elettrica, baby
Così elettrica, baby
Voglio fartelo sapere, fartelo sapere, ooh
Penso di essere pronta, baby
Penso di essere pronta ora
Elettricità, mi sto innamorando di te
Mi sento elettrica, baby (lo voglio, ne ho bisogno)
Così elettrica, baby (questa corrente tra di noi )
Voglio fartelo sapere, fartelo sapere (questo flow, questo sentimento)
Penso di essere pronta, baby (lo voglio, ne ho bisogno)
Penso di essere pronta, ora (questa corrente tra di noi)
Elettricità, mi sto innamorando di te (questo flow, questo sentimento)
E anche se potessi
Non ti volterei le spalle
E fermerei il mondo per te
Sai che voglio farti sapere, che non lascerò mai andare questa sensazione
Questo amore non ha limiti, non posso negarlo
E anche se potessi
Non ti volterei le spalle
E fermerei il mondo per te
Sai che voglio farti sapere, che non lascerò mai andare questa sensazione
Questo amore non ha limiti, non posso negarlo
Mi sento elettrica,
Così elettrica, baby
Voglio fartelo sapere, fartelo sapere (lo voglio, ne ho bisogno)
Penso di essere pronta, baby (questa corrente tra di noi)
Penso di essere pronta, ora (questo flow, questa sensazione)
Elettricità
Mi sento elettrico, baby
Così elettrico, baby
Voglio fartelo sapere, fartelo sapere
Penso di essere pronta, baby
Penso di essere pronta, ora
Elettricità
