Childish Gambino: video e testo per This is America

This is America di Childish Gambino

Subito dopo l’esordio live di questa nuovissima canzone intitolata “This Is America” ​​su “SNL”, Childish Gambino ha usato YouTube per presentare in anteprima il video musicale ufficiale per la traccia estremamente politica – che, a proposito, non si tratta del primo singolo estratto dal quarto album in studio di Childish che uscirà nel 2018. This Is America sarà una sorta di antipasto in attesa di quello che sarà il vero e proprio singolo leader.

Diretto da Hiro Murai, il video musicale di “This Is America” mostra Donald Glover mentre spara a un tizio in testa e poi spara a un intero coro gospel. Tra un omicidio e un altro, Gambino si metterà in mostra ballando senza camicia.

Testo di This Is America (Childish Gambino)

[Intro: Choir]

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Yeah, yeah, yeah, go, go away

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Yeah, yeah, yeah, go, go away

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Yeah, yeah, yeah, go, go away

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Yeah, yeah, yeah, go, go away

[Ponte: Childish Gambino & Young Thug]

We just wanna party

Party just for you

We just want the money

Money just for you

I don’t wanna party

Party just for me

Girl, you got me dancin’ (yeah, girl, you got me dancin’)

Dance and shake the frame

We just wanna party (yeah)

Party just for you (yeah)

We just want the money (yeah)

Money just for you (you)

I don’t wanna party (yeah)

Party just for me (yeah)

Girl, you got me dancin’ (yeah, girl, you got me dancin’)

Dance and shake the frame (you)

[Ritornello: Childish Gambino]

This is America

Don’t catch you slippin’ up

Don’t catch you slippin’ up

Look what I’m whippin’ up

This is America (woo)

Don’t catch you slippin’ up

Don’t catch you slippin’ up

Look what I’m whippin’ up

[Verso 1: Childish Gambino, Problem, Blocboy JB, Young Thug, 21 Savage & Big Sean]

This is America (skrrt, skrrt, woo)

Don’t catch you slippin’ up (ayy)

Look at how I’m livin’ now

Police be trippin’ now (woo)

Yeah, this is America (woo, ayy)

Guns in my area (word, my area)

I got the strap (ayy, ayy)

I gotta carry ‘em

Yeah, yeah, I’ma go into this (ugh)

Yeah, yeah, this is guerilla (woo)

Yeah, yeah, I’ma go get the bag

Yeah, yeah, or I’ma get the pad

Yeah, yeah, I’m so cold like yeah (yeah)

I’m so dope like yeah (woo)

We gon’ blow like yeah (straight up, uh)

[Refrain: Choir & Childish Gambino]

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh, tell somebody

You go tell somebody

Grandma told me

Get your money, Black man (get your money)

Get your money, Black man (get your money)

Get your money, Black man (get your, Black man)

Get your money, Black man (get your, Black man)

Black man

[Ritornello: Childish Gambino, Young Thug & Smokepurpp]

This is America (woo, ayy)

Don’t catch you slippin’ up (woo, woo, don’t catch you slippin’, now)

Don’t catch you slippin’ up (ayy, woah)

Look what I’m whippin’ up (Slime!)

This is America (yeah, yeah)

Don’t catch you slippin’ up (woah, ayy)

Don’t catch you slippin’ up (ayy, woo)

Look what I’m whippin’ up (ayy)

[Verso 2: Childish Gambino, Offset, Young Thug, 21 Savage & Problem]

Look how I’m geekin’ out (hey)

I’m so fitted (I’m so fitted, woo)

I’m on Gucci (I’m on Gucci)

I’m so pretty (yeah, yeah)

I’m gon’ get it (ayy, I’m gon’ get it)

Watch me move (blaow)

This a celly (ha)

That’s a tool (yeah)

On my Kodak (woo, Black)

Ooh, know that (yeah, know that, hold on)

Get it (get it, get it)

Ooh, work it (21)

Hunnid bands, hunnid bands, hunnid bands (hunnid bands)

Contraband, contraband, contraband (contraband)

I got the plug on Oaxaca (woah)

They gonna find you that blocka (blaow)

[Refrain: Choir, Childish Gambino, Chance The Rapper & Young Thug]

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh, tell somebody

America, I just checked my following list and

You go tell somebody

You mothaf*ckas owe me

Grandma told me

Get your money, Black man (Black man)

Get your money, Black man (Black man)

Get your money, Black man (get your, Black man)

Get your money, Black man (get your, Black man)

Black man

1, 2, get down

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh, tell somebody

You go tell somebody

Grandma told me, “Get your money”

Get your money, Black man (Black man)

Get your money, Black man (Black man)

Get your money, Black man (Black man)

Get your money, Black man (Black man)

Black man

[Conclusione: Young Thug]

You just a Black man in this world

You just a barcode, ayy

You just a Black man in this world

Drivin’ expensive foreigns, yeah

You just a big dawg, yeah

I kenneled him in the backyard

That probably ain’t life for a dog

For a big dog