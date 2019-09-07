Tones and I (nuova arrivata dall’Australia il cui nome vero è Toni Watson) sta avendo un successo incredibile grazie al suo nuovo singolo “Dance Monkey“. La canzone sta dominando le playlist di Spotify – c’è anche nella mia – e spopolando tra le radio. Questa è una di quelle canzoni che ti invogliano subito a ballare.

“Proprio come una scimmia, ho ballato tutta la mia vita”, canta la nativa della penisola di Mornington sui ritmi frenetici di Dance Monkey.

“E tu vuoi vedermi ballare solo un’altra volta.”

Questo verso ci conduce all’irresistibile ritornello. “Quindi ti dico: ‘Balla per me, balla per me, balla per me, oh oh oh’.”

Tones And I nella cover di Dance Monkey

Wow che ritmo ragazzi! Sono sicuro che Dance Monkey avrà un successo incredibile anche negli Stati Uniti oltre che in Italia o Europa.

L’inarrestabile bop presenta l’EP “The Kids Are Coming” (che uscirà il 30 agosto 2019) insieme al singolo di debutto “Johnny Run Away” e alla recente traccia “Never Seen The Rain”.

Il significato di Dance Monkey

“Ho scritto questa canzone per descrivere al meglio l’artista di strada e per motivare gli stessi a divertire un sacco le persone,” spiega Tones and I descrivendo Dance Monkey.

Il video musicale di Dance Monkey

La clip diretta da Liam Kelly & Nick Kozakis ha debuttato su YouTube il 24 giugno 2019 e da allora ha totalizzato più di 12 milioni di visualizzazioni.

Ci trasporta all’interno di una sorta di casa di riposo in cui un gruppo di anziani prova a riprendere in mano la propria vita, riscoprendo la propria giovinezza. Ballano al ritmo di Dance Monkey, giocano a golf e flirtano con altre donne.

Immagine presa dal video di Dance Monkey. Non sono simpatici questi vecchietti arzilli?

La clip non deve essere costata parecchio ma è molto divertente e ben fatta. L’etichetta di Tones and I ha speso bene i propri soldi.

Testo di Dance Monkey, canzone di Tones and I

[Verso 1]

They say, “Oh my god, I see the way you shine

Take your hand, my dear, and place them both in mine”

You know you stopped me dead while I was passing by

And now I beg to see you dance just one more time

[Pre-Ritornello]

Ooh, I see you, see you, see you every time

And oh my, I, I like your style

You, you make me, make me, make me wanna cry

And now I beg to see you dance just one more time

[Ritornello]

So they say

Dance for me, dance for me, dance for me, oh-oh-oh

I’ve never seen anybody do the things you do before

They say

Move for me, move for me, move for me, ayy-ayy-ayy

And when you’re done I’ll make you do it all again

[Verso 2]

I said, “Oh my god, I see you walking by

Take my hands, my dear, and look me in my eyes”

Just like a monkey, I’ve been dancin’ my whole life

But you just beg to see me dance just one more time

[Pre-Ritornello]

Ooh, I see you, see you, see you every time

And oh my, I, I like your style

You, you make me, make me, make me wanna cry

And now I beg to see you dance just one more time

[Ritornello]

So they say

Dance for me, dance for me, dance for me, oh-oh-oh

I’ve never seen anybody do the things you do before

They say

Move for me, move for me, move for me, ayy-ayy-ayy

And when you’re done I’ll make you do it all again

They say

Dance for me, dance for me, dance for me, oh-oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh

I’ve never seen anybody do the things you do before

They say

Move for me, move for me, move for me, ayy-ayy-ayy

And when you’re done I’ll make you do it all again

[Ponte]

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh

(Do it all again, do it all again, do it all again)

Oh-oh, oh-oh, oh

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh

(Do it all again, do it all again, do it all again)

Ooh, ah-ah, ah-ah

[Ritornello]

They say

Dance for me, dance for me, dance for me, oh-oh-oh

I’ve never seen anybody do the things you do before

They say

Move for me, move for me, move for me, ayy-ayy-ayy

And when you’re done I’ll make you do it all again

They say

Dance for me, dance for me, dance for me, oh-oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh

I’ve never seen anybody do the things you do before

They say

Move for me, move for me, move for me, ayy-ayy-ayy

And when you’re done I’ll make you do it all again

All again