Gli AC/DC sono tornati con tutta la loro forza ed energia per scuotere gli animi rock del mondo con Shot In The Dark, il singolo che arriva per anticipare il prossimo album dal titolo PWR/UP in uscita per il prossimo 13 novembre.
Che dire, Shot In The Dark è una canzone in perfetto stile AC/DC, con la chitarra che la fa da padrona e una batteria inconfondibile. Ascoltarla è un vero viaggio, un viaggio che i fan aspettavano da moltissimo tempo. Con il singolo gli AC/DC ci regalano una reunion dei membri storici della band Angus Young, Brian Johnson, Cliff Williams e Phil Rudd insieme al chitarrista ritmico Stevie Young, nipote di Angus.
Shot In The Dark degli AC/DC è puro rock
Se stai cercando il significato di Shot In The Dark, allora devi sapere che come ogni brano rock che si rispetti, la canzone canta la vita, la voglia di godersela, di vivere ogni istante al massimo e, perché no, farsi un goccetto la sera…
Per come l’ha descritta lo stesso Angus Young in un’intervista per Rolling Stones:
Shot In The Dark ha l’atmosfera tipica degli AC/DC, è cazzuta e cantabile. Il titolo è un po’ sfrontato perché a tutti noi piace fare un goccetto la sera e qualche bicchierino al buio. Mi piace il fatto che la casa discografica l’abbia sentita, apprezzata e scelta come prima canzone da far ascoltare al pubblico
Insieme all’uscita del singolo, Gli AC/DC hanno anche pubblicato la tracklist dell’album PWR/UP in uscita a novembre, eccola qui di seguito:
1 – Realize
2 – Rejection
3 – Shot in the Dark
4 – Through the Mists of Time
5 – Kick You When You’re Down
6 -Witch’s Spell
7 – Demon Fire
8 – Wild Reputation
9 – No Man’s Land
10 – Systems Down
11 – Money Shot”
12 – Code Red
E tu cosa ne pensi di Shot in the Dark?
Il testo di Shot in the Dark
I need a pick me up
A Rollin’ Thunder truck
I need a shot of you
That tattooed lady wild
Like a mountain lion
I got a hunger, that’s the loving truth
You got a long night coming
And a long night pumping
You got the right position
The heat of transmission
A shot in the dark
Make you feel alright
A shot in the dark
All through the whole night
A shot in the dark
Yeah, electric sparks
A shot in the dark
Beats a walk in the park, yeah
Blast it on the radio
Breaking on the TV show
Send it out on all the wires
And if I didn’t know any better
Your mission is to party
Till the broad daylight
You got a long night coming
And a long night going
You got the right position
The heat of transmission
A shot in the dark
Make you feel alright
A shot in the dark
All through the whole night
A shot in the dark
Yeah, elеctric sparks
A shot in the dark
Beats a walk in the park, yеah
My mission is to hit ignition
A shot in the dark
Make you feel alright
A shot in the dark
All through the whole night
A shot in the dark
Yeah, electric sparks
A shot in the dark
Beats a walk in the park, yeah
A shot in the dark
Ooh, a shot in the dark
A shot in the dark
A shot in the dark
A shot in the dark
Make you feel alright
A shot in the dark
Beats a walk in the park, yeah
Traduzione
Ho bisogno che mi venga a prendere
Un camion Rollin Thunder
Ho bisogno di una tua foto
Quella donna selvaggia piena di tatuaggi
Come un leone di montagna
Ho fame, questa è l’amorevole verità
Hai una lunga notte in arrivo
E una lunga notte che pulsa
Hai la posizione giusta
Il calore della trasmissione
Un bicchiere nel buio
Ti fa sentire bene
Un bicchiere nel buio
Per tutta la notte
Un bicchiere nel buio
Sì, scintille elettriche
Un bicchiere nel buio
Batte una passeggiata nel parco, sì
Fallo esplodere alla radio
Irrompere nello show televisivo
Invialo su tutti i fili
E se non sapessi niente di meglio
La tua missione è fare festa
Fino alla piena luce del giorno
Hai una lunga notte in arrivo
E una lunga notte in corso
Hai la posizione giusta
Il calore della trasmissione
Un bicchiere nel buio
Ti fa sentire bene
Un bicchiere nel buio
Per tutta la notte
Un bicchiere nel buio
Sì, scintille elettriche
Un bicchiere nel buio
Batte una passeggiata nel parco, sì
La mia missione è accendere l’accensione
Un bicchiere nel buio
Ti fa sentire bene
Un bicchiere nel buio
Per tutta la notte
Un bicchiere nel buio
Sì, scintille elettriche
Un bicchiere nel buio
Batte una passeggiata nel parco, sì
Un bicchiere nel buio
Ooh, un bicchiere nel buio
Un bicchiere nel buio
Un bicchiere nel buio
Un bicchiere nel buio
Ti fa sentire bene
Un bicchiere nel buio
Batte una passeggiata nel parco, sì
