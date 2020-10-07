Gli AC/DC sono tornati con tutta la loro forza ed energia per scuotere gli animi rock del mondo con Shot In The Dark, il singolo che arriva per anticipare il prossimo album dal titolo PWR/UP in uscita per il prossimo 13 novembre.

Che dire, Shot In The Dark è una canzone in perfetto stile AC/DC, con la chitarra che la fa da padrona e una batteria inconfondibile. Ascoltarla è un vero viaggio, un viaggio che i fan aspettavano da moltissimo tempo. Con il singolo gli AC/DC ci regalano una reunion dei membri storici della band Angus Young, Brian Johnson, Cliff Williams e Phil Rudd insieme al chitarrista ritmico Stevie Young, nipote di Angus.

Shot In The Dark degli AC/DC è puro rock

Se stai cercando il significato di Shot In The Dark, allora devi sapere che come ogni brano rock che si rispetti, la canzone canta la vita, la voglia di godersela, di vivere ogni istante al massimo e, perché no, farsi un goccetto la sera…

Per come l’ha descritta lo stesso Angus Young in un’intervista per Rolling Stones:

Shot In The Dark ha l’atmosfera tipica degli AC/DC, è cazzuta e cantabile. Il titolo è un po’ sfrontato perché a tutti noi piace fare un goccetto la sera e qualche bicchierino al buio. Mi piace il fatto che la casa discografica l’abbia sentita, apprezzata e scelta come prima canzone da far ascoltare al pubblico

Insieme all’uscita del singolo, Gli AC/DC hanno anche pubblicato la tracklist dell’album PWR/UP in uscita a novembre, eccola qui di seguito:

1 – Realize

2 – Rejection

3 – Shot in the Dark

4 – Through the Mists of Time

5 – Kick You When You’re Down

6 -Witch’s Spell

7 – Demon Fire

8 – Wild Reputation

9 – No Man’s Land

10 – Systems Down

11 – Money Shot”

12 – Code Red

E tu cosa ne pensi di Shot in the Dark? Lascia un commento dopo aver letto testo e traduzione della canzone qui sotto.

Il testo di Shot in the Dark

I need a pick me up

A Rollin’ Thunder truck

I need a shot of you

That tattooed lady wild

Like a mountain lion

I got a hunger, that’s the loving truth

You got a long night coming

And a long night pumping

You got the right position

The heat of transmission

A shot in the dark

Make you feel alright

A shot in the dark

All through the whole night

A shot in the dark

Yeah, electric sparks

A shot in the dark

Beats a walk in the park, yeah

Blast it on the radio

Breaking on the TV show

Send it out on all the wires

And if I didn’t know any better

Your mission is to party

Till the broad daylight

You got a long night coming

And a long night going

You got the right position

The heat of transmission

A shot in the dark

Make you feel alright

A shot in the dark

All through the whole night

A shot in the dark

Yeah, elеctric sparks

A shot in the dark

Beats a walk in the park, yеah

My mission is to hit ignition

A shot in the dark

Make you feel alright

A shot in the dark

All through the whole night

A shot in the dark

Yeah, electric sparks

A shot in the dark

Beats a walk in the park, yeah

A shot in the dark

Ooh, a shot in the dark

A shot in the dark

A shot in the dark

A shot in the dark

Make you feel alright

A shot in the dark

Beats a walk in the park, yeah

Traduzione

Ho bisogno che mi venga a prendere

Un camion Rollin Thunder

Ho bisogno di una tua foto

Quella donna selvaggia piena di tatuaggi

Come un leone di montagna

Ho fame, questa è l’amorevole verità

Hai una lunga notte in arrivo

E una lunga notte che pulsa

Hai la posizione giusta

Il calore della trasmissione

Un bicchiere nel buio

Ti fa sentire bene

Un bicchiere nel buio

Per tutta la notte

Un bicchiere nel buio

Sì, scintille elettriche

Un bicchiere nel buio

Batte una passeggiata nel parco, sì

Fallo esplodere alla radio

Irrompere nello show televisivo

Invialo su tutti i fili

E se non sapessi niente di meglio

La tua missione è fare festa

Fino alla piena luce del giorno

Hai una lunga notte in arrivo

E una lunga notte in corso

Hai la posizione giusta

Il calore della trasmissione

Un bicchiere nel buio

Ti fa sentire bene

Un bicchiere nel buio

Per tutta la notte

Un bicchiere nel buio

Sì, scintille elettriche

Un bicchiere nel buio

Batte una passeggiata nel parco, sì

La mia missione è accendere l’accensione

Un bicchiere nel buio

Ti fa sentire bene

Un bicchiere nel buio

Per tutta la notte

Un bicchiere nel buio

Sì, scintille elettriche

Un bicchiere nel buio

Batte una passeggiata nel parco, sì

Un bicchiere nel buio

Ooh, un bicchiere nel buio

Un bicchiere nel buio

Un bicchiere nel buio

Un bicchiere nel buio

Ti fa sentire bene

Un bicchiere nel buio

Batte una passeggiata nel parco, sì