Carly Rae Jepsen è tornata ufficialmente con un nuovo singolo e un nuovo video musicale.

Eh si, la cantante pop canadese ha pubblicato Party for One qualche giorno fa (2 ottobre 2018) su tutte le piattaforme digitali.

Perché si parla di ritorno? Questa è la prima nuova canzone di Carly dopo Cut to the Feeling dello scorso anno, quindi sì, la Rae era attesa da tempo dai suoi fan.

Alcuni dicono che c’è un nuovo album o EP in lavorazione e noi lo speriamo davvero. Molti artisti decidono di rilasciare pochi singoli durante l’anno ma al sottoscritto non basta una sola canzone di Carly Rae Jepsen ogni 12 mesi.

Cosa dice la canzone Party For One?

Party for One è un adorabile inno di auto-compiacimento. In pratica Carly dice in questa canzone: vuoi lasciarmi? Bene, io starò bene anche da sola.

La canzone è davvero carina, e anche se è vero che potrebbe non connettersi completamente con l’ascoltatore sin da subito, ti invito a sentirla più volte così da apprezzarne la melodia.

Qui sotto il testo in lingua originale del brano.

Testo di Party For One di Carly Rae Jepsen

If you didn’t know that you were right for me

Then there’s nothing I can say

Tried to call you out to spend some time to see

But somebody’s in your way

Tried to let it go and say I’m over you

I’m not over you

But I’m trying

Party for one

If you don’t care about me

I’ll just dance for myself

Back on my beat

I’ll be the one

If you don’t care about me

Making love to myself

Back on my beat

You don’t want my love

If you don’t care about me

I’ll just dance for myself

Back on my beat

Party for one

If you don’t care about me

Making love to myself

Back on my beat

Ahh, ahh, ahh

Once upon a time, I thought you wanted me

Was there no one else to kiss? (No one else to kiss)

Was it all a dream I let myself believe?

I’m not over this (I’m not over this)

But I’m trying

Party for one (Hey)

If you don’t care about me

I’ll just dance for myself

Back on my beat

I’ll be the one

If you don’t care about me

(You don’t care that I’m)

Making love to myself

Back on my beat

You don’t want my love

If you don’t care about me

I’ll just dance for myself

Back on my beat (Back on my beat)

Party for one

If you don’t care about me

(You don’t care about me)

Making love to myself (Hey)

Back on my beat

Ahh, ahh (Back on my beat)

Ahh, ahh, ahh

Back on my beat

Back on my beat

Party for one

‘Cause you don’t care about me

Back on my beat

Back on my beat

Party for one

Back on my beat

You don’t want my love

If you don’t care about me

(You don’t care about me)

I’ll just dance for myself

Back on my beat (Back on my beat)

Party for one

If you don’t care about me

(You don’t care that I’m)

Making love to myself

Back on my beat

Ahh

Back on my beat

Back on my beat (Ahh)

Party for one (Ahh)

(Back on my beat)

Back on my beat

Back on my beat (Ahh)

Party for one

Ahh