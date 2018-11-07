Passo falso!

Normalmente mi piace tutto dei Clean Bandit, ma qualcuno può dirmi che cos’è questo pasticcio latino?

L’etichetta e i manager che curano gli interessi dei Clean Bandit probabilmente conoscono quanto sia importante il mercato latino nel business musicale del 2018, ma con Baby hanno sbagliato il modo in cui collocarsi in questa fetta di mercato.

Baby non è una canzone di Justin Bieber ma il titolo del nuovo singolo della band britannica di musica elettronica.

Baby vanta due ospiti d’eccezione, come tanti dei precedenti singoli dei Clean Bandit, basti pensare alla hit Solo con Demi Lovato.

Baby contiene la voce di Marina diMarina and the Diamonds e la stella di “Despacito” Luis Fonsi.

Qual è il significato di Baby?

Il testo della canzone Baby parla di una relazione nostalgica. In pratica una persona dice al suo ex partner che in questo momento è impegnata e che non può esserci più nulla tra di loro. La stessa dice che non c’è niente di male se entrambi ricordano i bei momenti trascorsi insieme. Quindi ok, ci siamo divertiti in passato ma calmino/a, ora sto con una persona seria e tu devi restare al tuo posto.

Per quanto riguarda la produzione musicale, Baby è un ibrido tra una traccia elettronica e una canzone cubano-latina accompagnata da un suono di chitarra.

Il risultato è… un pasticcio totale. Non fraintendermi, la voce di Marina è bella come sempre e in questa canzone è l’unica a cantare e portare in spalla la croce. Canta anche un altro, ma il risultato non è lo stesso.

Il simpatico Luis Fonsi non sembra trovarsi a suo agio con questa canzone. Solo perché ha fatto Despacito non significa che gli altri artisti debbano prendere in considerazione solo lui per i singoli latini.

Il video musicale di Baby

Il video musicale realizzato per Baby è stato presentato la scorsa settimana e riesce a migliorare un pochino il verdetto su questa canzone.

Nella clip Luis Fonsi sposa la componente femminile dei Clean Bandit e Marina è l’intrattenitrice musicale al ricevimento di nozze. La sposa sembra essere confusa… Luis Fonsi non pare adatto nemmeno per il matrimonio.

Proprio sfortunato in questo brano il caro Luis!

Testo di Baby dei Clean Bandit, Marina e Luis Fonsi

[Introduzione: Luis Fonsi]

Sé que te gusto a ti todavía

Tres, dos, uno

[Verso 1: Marina]

Standing here in an empty room

I saw you there and my blood ran cold

Take me back to that long September

Don’t know how I ever let you go

I was young, didn’t know ‘bout love

You were wild, couldn’t get enough

Gave my heart to another lover

Don’t know how I ever let you go

[Pre-Ritornello: Marina]

Find me in another place and time

If only, if only you were mine

But I’m already someone else’s baby

[Ritornello: Marina & Luis Fonsi]

Guess I had my last chance

And now this is our last dance

You fell through the cracks in my hands

Hard to say it’s over

But I’m already someone else’s (C’mon)

[Post-Ritornello: Marina]

Baby, ahh

Baby, ahh

Baby, ahh

But I’m already someone else’s

[Verso 2: Marina]

All caught up in the way we were

I feel your hands getting close to mine

Don’t say the words that I love to hear

The beat goes on and I close my eyes

I was young, didn’t know ‘bout love

You were wild, couldn’t get enough

Let’s leave things the way they were

You’ll stay with me like a lullaby

[Verso 3: Luis Fonsi]

Hey

Sé que te gusto a ti todavía por mucho que digas

Además puedo ver en tus ojos que no sólo quieres quedar como amigos

Tienes mi corazón, eres mi obsesión

Soy tuyo pa’ siempre

[Ritornello: Marina, Luis Fonsi & Insieme]

Guess I had my last chance

And now this is our last dance

You fell through the cracks in my hands

Tell myself be stronger

My heart’s like a rubber band

And it’s such a shame

You’ll always be the one who got away

We both know that deep down you feel the same

Hard to say it’s over

But I’m already someone else’s (C’mon)

[Post-Ritornello: Marina & Luis Fonsi]

Baby, ahh (Eso no, eso no)

Baby, ahh (Mereces mejor)

Baby, ahh (Quiero tu calor)

I’m already someone else’s

[Ponte: Marina & Luis Fonsi]

Wish I met you at another place and time

If only, if only you were mine

This love story ends for you and I

‘Cause I’m already someone else’s

[Post-Ritornello: Marina & Luis Fonsi]

Baby, ahh (Y lo digo otra vez)

Baby, ahh (Mereces mucho mejor, mucho mejor)

Baby, ahh (Lo que tienes con él no es amor, no)

But I’m already someone else’s

[Conclusione: Marina & Luis Fonsi]

Baby, ahh (Cada noche más te extraño, cada día sin ti me hace daño)

Baby, ahh (Sabes que mereces mejor, lo que sientes por él ya no es amor)

Baby, ahh (Por mucho que digas somos más que amigos)

I’m already someone else’s (Y el tiempo se acaba en cuatro, tres, dos, uno)