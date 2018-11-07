Un altro pezzo importante di Origins
Il nuovo album degli Imagine Dragons “Origins” è a pochi giorni dall’arrivo nei negozi (uscirà questo venerdì), ma ciò non impedisce a Dan Reynolds e band di rilasciare un nuovo singolo.
La canzone intitolata Bad Liar, infatti, è stata rilasciata ieri sulle piattaforme digitali (6 novembre 2018) e sì, fa parte del nuovo album degli Imagine Dragons.
Questo album è davvero figo e Bad Liar aiuta il disco ad essere ancora più bello. Mi piace il ritmo di questa canzone, la sto canticchiando da qualche ora. Voi che ne pensate?
Avete già fatto il pre-order?
Qui sotto il testo della canzone.
Testo di Bad Liar degli Imagine Dragons
Oh, hush, my dear, it’s been a difficult year
And terrors don’t prey on innocent victims
Trust me, darlin’, trust me darlin’
It’s been a loveless year
I’m a man of three fears
Integrity, faith and crocodile tears
Trust me, darlin’, trust me, darlin’
So look me in the eyes, tell me what you see
Perfect paradise, tearin’ at the seams
I wish I could escape it, I don’t wanna fake it
Wish I could erase it, make your heart believe
But I’m a bad liar, bad liar
Now you know, now you know
I’m a bad liar, bad liar
Now you know, you’re free to go
Did all my dreams never mean one thing?
Does happiness lie in a diamond ring?
Oh, I’ve been askin’ for—
Oh, I’ve been askin’ for problems, problems, problems
I wage my war, on the world inside
I take my gun to the enemy’s side
Oh, I’ve been askin’ for— (Trust me, darlin’)
Oh, I’ve been askin’ for (Trust me, darlin’) problems, problems, problems
So look me in the eyes, tell me what you see
Perfect paradise, tearin’ at the seams
I wish I could escape it, I don’t wanna fake it
Wish I could erase it, make your heart believe
But I’m a bad liar, bad liar
Now you know, now you know
I’m a bad liar, bad liar
Now you know, you’re free to go
I can’t breathe, I can’t be
I can’t be what you want me to be
Believe me, this one time
Believe me
I’m a bad liar, bad liar
Now you know, now you know
I’m a bad liar, bad liar
Now you know, you’re free to go
Oh-oh-oh
Please believe me
Please believe me
