Un altro pezzo importante di Origins

Il nuovo album degli Imagine Dragons “Origins” è a pochi giorni dall’arrivo nei negozi (uscirà questo venerdì), ma ciò non impedisce a Dan Reynolds e band di rilasciare un nuovo singolo.

La canzone intitolata Bad Liar, infatti, è stata rilasciata ieri sulle piattaforme digitali (6 novembre 2018) e sì, fa parte del nuovo album degli Imagine Dragons.

Questo album è davvero figo e Bad Liar aiuta il disco ad essere ancora più bello. Mi piace il ritmo di questa canzone, la sto canticchiando da qualche ora. Voi che ne pensate?

Avete già fatto il pre-order?

Qui sotto il testo della canzone.

Testo di Bad Liar degli Imagine Dragons

Oh, hush, my dear, it’s been a difficult year

And terrors don’t prey on innocent victims

Trust me, darlin’, trust me darlin’

It’s been a loveless year

I’m a man of three fears

Integrity, faith and crocodile tears

Trust me, darlin’, trust me, darlin’

So look me in the eyes, tell me what you see

Perfect paradise, tearin’ at the seams

I wish I could escape it, I don’t wanna fake it

Wish I could erase it, make your heart believe

But I’m a bad liar, bad liar

Now you know, now you know

I’m a bad liar, bad liar

Now you know, you’re free to go

Did all my dreams never mean one thing?

Does happiness lie in a diamond ring?

Oh, I’ve been askin’ for—

Oh, I’ve been askin’ for problems, problems, problems

I wage my war, on the world inside

I take my gun to the enemy’s side

Oh, I’ve been askin’ for— (Trust me, darlin’)

Oh, I’ve been askin’ for (Trust me, darlin’) problems, problems, problems

So look me in the eyes, tell me what you see

Perfect paradise, tearin’ at the seams

I wish I could escape it, I don’t wanna fake it

Wish I could erase it, make your heart believe

But I’m a bad liar, bad liar

Now you know, now you know

I’m a bad liar, bad liar

Now you know, you’re free to go

I can’t breathe, I can’t be

I can’t be what you want me to be

Believe me, this one time

Believe me

I’m a bad liar, bad liar

Now you know, now you know

I’m a bad liar, bad liar

Now you know, you’re free to go

Oh-oh-oh

Please believe me

Please believe me