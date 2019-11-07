This is How (We Want To Get High) di George Michael con significato, testo e traduzione

Dopo la sua scomparsa il 25 dicembre del 2016, George Michael torna ad emozionarci con il suo primo brano postumo dal titolo This is How (We Want To Get High). La canzone, pubblicata su tutti i canali ufficiali, sarà una dei brani della colonna sonora del film Last Christmas, con protagonista Emilia Clarke.

Significato del testo di This is How

La canzone, trasmessa per la prima volta al The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show in onda su BBC Radio 2, è uno degli ultimi testi scritti e registrati da George Michael prima della sua scomparsa. Un messaggio che ci arriva postumo, quindi, ma che proviene proprio dal cantautore.

Ecco infatti quello che riporta il comunicato stampa ufficiale, pubblicato con l’uscita della canzone:

“I testi sono stati scritti esclusivamente da George e vedono l’artista che affronta i mali della società con la sua miscela di autoironia e sarcasmo”.

Ed è proprio questo il tema della canzone, uno sguardo per quanto possibile leggero, a quelli che sono i mali del mondo e tutto ciò che affligge l’umanità. Non manca, insieme al ritmo leggermente funk del pezzo, una dose di speranza che rallegra i cuori più gentili.

Il film Last Christmas conterrà, a parte l’inedita This is How (We Want To Get High), conterrà nella colonna sonora anche altre canzoni storiche come la stessa Last Christmas ma anche Everything She Wants e Heal The Pain. Il film risulta essere una vera e propria dedica d’amore a George Michael e al messaggio che ha sempre voluto mandare avanti con la sua musica.

Qui in basso troverai il testo integrale della canzone e la traduzione. Facci sapere cosa ne pensi nei commenti!

Il testo di This is How (We Want To Get High)

So you raise another glass

looking for a different space,

I was leaning on the grass

dreaming of a sunnier day,

oh, it never came,

how could it have baby?

Where the present meets the past

it’s hard to be more than we’ve seen.

Your daddy was a drinker

he just keep drinking

til the jokes he was thinking

sounded true.

Your mama was a thinker,

she just wasn’t thinking

on the day that se looked at him

and said I do,

‘cause I will always

I will always

I will always

try to get my life together.

I guess we always,

guess we always knew

that it would be stormy weather.

This is how we want you to get high,

the way we showed you,

the way we told you was decent.

This is how we want you to get high,

this is how we want you to get by.

My daddy was a toker

he just kept smoking

til the jokes he could tell

got very blue.

My mama was a joker,

if she was a hippy

then I guess she was tripping

on a high love you.

‘Cause I will always

I will always

I will always

try to get my life together.

I guess we always,

guess we always knew

that it would be stormy weather.

This is how we want you to get high,

the way we showed you,

the way we told you was decent.

This is how we want you to get high,

this is how we want you to get by

on your sorry lives.

Take another, take another.

I never picked a fight in my life

or raised a hand to my wife

or saw my children as things to bully.

I never dropped a pill in a drink

I know how low you can sink,

my heart, my heart is better than that.

I never picked a fight in my life

or raised a hand to my wife

or saw my children as things to bully.

I never dropped a pill in a drink

I know how low you can sink,

my heart, my heart is better than that.

Looking for a different space,

dreaming of a sunnier day

oh, it never came,

how could it have baby?

Where the present meets the past

it’s hard to be more than we’ve seen,

it’s hard to be more than we’ve seen.

TRADUZIONE

Dunque innalzi un altro calice

alla ricerca di uno spazio differente,

mi ero adagiato sull’erba

sognando un giorno con più sole.

Oh, non è mai arrivato,

come è stato possibile, tesoro?

Là dove il presente incontra il passato

è difficile essere più di ciò che abbiamo visto.

Tuo padre era un bevitore

continuava a bere

finché ciò che pensava

si fece reale.

Tua madre era una pensatrice

ma non pensava

in quel giorno in cui lo guardò

e disse: “Lo voglio”.

Perché per sempre,

per sempre,

per sempre

proverò a rimettere insieme la mia vita.

Scommetto che da sempre

scommetto abbiamo sempre saputo

che sarebbe stato tutto turbolento.

Questo è il modo in cui ti vogliamo che tu rinasca,

il modo che ti abbiamo mostrato,

il modo in cui ti abbiamo indicato la decenza.

Questo è il modo in cui ti vogliamo che tu rinasca,

questo è il modo in cui ti vogliamo che tu possa cavartela.

Mio padre fumava erba

e continuò a fumare

finché gli scherzi che faceva

divennero tristi.

Mia madre amava scherzare

e se fosse stata una hippy

avrei scommesso che stesse inciampando

in un grande amore.

Perché per sempre,

per sempre,

per sempre

proverò a rimettere insieme la mia vita.

Scommetto che da sempre

scommetto abbiamo sempre saputo

che sarebbe stato tutto turbolento.

Questo è il modo in cui ti vogliamo che tu rinasca,

il modo che ti abbiamo mostrato,

il modo in cui ti abbiamo indicato la decenza.

Questo è il modo in cui ti vogliamo che tu rinasca,

questo è il modo in cui ti vogliamo che tu possa cavartela

nella tua vita di dispiaceri.

Nella mia vita non ho mai fatto a pugni

né alzato una mano su mia moglie

né ho mai considerato i miei bambini come soggetti da bullizzare.

Non ho mai messo una pasticca nel drink.

So quanto in basso si possa sprofondare,

ma il mio cuore è più forte di tutto questo.

Nella mia vita non ho mai fatto a pugni

né alzato una mano su mia moglie

né ho mai considerato i miei bambini come soggetti da bullizzare.

Non ho mai messo una pasticca nel drink.

So quanto in basso si possa sprofondare,

ma il mio cuore è più forte di tutto questo.

Cercando uno spazio differente,

sognando un giorno con più sole

oh, non è mai arrivato,

come può essere accaduto, tesoro?

Là dove il presente incontra il passato

è difficile essere più di ciò che abbiamo visto,

è difficile essere più di ciò che abbiamo visto.