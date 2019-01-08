Bird Box e le inquietanti creature che non si vedono
Il thriller post-apocalittico interpretato da Sandra Bullock, Bird Box, è stato già trasmesso in streaming da parte di 45 milioni di utenti, nuovo record per un film targato Netflix Original, e la sua atmosfera sinistra ci ha lasciati con il dubbio sulle creature malvage.
Che volti avranno? Lo scultore Andy Bergholtz, grazie alle piattaforme digitali, ci ha mostrato come sarebbero alcune delle entità del film, se la produzione avesse deciso di mostrarle al pubblico.
Per chi non lo avesse ancora visto, Bird Box è un film tratto dal libro di Josh Malerman, in cui la protagonista, Malorie (Sandra Bullock), fa di tutto per sopravvivere e proteggere i suoi due figli, dopo l’arrivo di una strana e sinistra entità che uccide gran parte della popolazione mondiale.
Il film ha creato molto scalpore, negli ultimi giorni, e grazie ai social, possiamo finalmente dare un’occhiata alle sculture delle creature, al design scelto da Andy Bergholtz e le motivazioni di questa realizzazione.
View this post on Instagram
*Some spoilers ahead for BIRD BOX, continue reading at your own risk!* We had the unique pleasure of designing a creepy makeup for the film, although the scene ultimately ended up on the cutting room floor. Keep in mind, the fatal "vision" that each character saw would most likely be different for each person (you'll understand if you've seen the film), and this makeup appeared in a cut "dream/nightmare sequence" with Sandra Bullock's character. Considering her pregnant state and emotional arc thru the movie, the producers felt Sandra's nightmare would have something to do with a twisted, demonic baby creature attacking her (that's as much as I could gather about the context of the scene anyway). I sculpted at least 3 or 4 variations on the design before it was approved, which began as a more aggressive, monstery look and was revised to be a bit more subtle in the end. I also had the pleasure of painting the finished prosthetics before sending them to set, to be worn and performed by the one and only Dirk Rogers @thehalloweendirk, applied by the great @proutyfx. It's funny, I read an interview recently where Bullock described the creature as a "snake-like, green man with a horrific baby face". Many folks have speculated what the creature may have looked like, but they fail to realize the "snake-like green man" portion was simply Dirk in a spandex green-screen suit 😄. Everything from the neck down was intended to be a giant CGI creature/body added later. In the end, I actually really liked the movie and think it was better off NOT showing the makeup. Kudos to the director for sticking to her guns on that one. Still a fun project to be a part of, thanks Howie! @hoops511 #netflix #birdbox
View this post on Instagram
The unseen creature from Bird Box created at @knb_efx that was sadly cut from the final film. Andy Bergholtz @andy_bergholtz sculpted and pre-painted the prosthetics. Stephen Prouty @proutyfx went to set and applied the makeup on actor Dirk Rogers @thehalloweendirk. Reposted from the amazing Howard Berger (@hoops511) ''It’s always a bit disappointing when so much effort goes into something that ends up in the cutting room floor, but I get it and it’s always what is best for the final product" @birdboxmovie @netflixfilm @knb_efx — #makeupeffects #sculpture #birdbox
“Abbiamo avuto il piacere unico di progettare un trucco inquietante per il film, anche se la scena in sostanza è finita tra gli scarti della sala montaggio.”
Andy ha anche spiegato il design differente tra una creatura e l’altra, e nello specifico quello realizzato per Sandra Bullock nel personaggio di Malorie: ogni personaggio ha una visione fatale della creatura, ognuna differente dall’altra, personale, intima e dunque il trucco per la creatura assume caratteristiche degli incubi o dei sogni di ciascun personaggio.
“Considerando il suo stato di gravidanza e il suo stato emotivo attraverso il film, i produttori hanno sentito che l’incubo di Sandra avrebbe avuto a che fare con una creatura infantile perversa e demoniaca che l’attacca (questo è quanto ho potuto dedurre dal contesto della scena).”
Lo scultore ha dovuto creare diverse variazioni sul design prima che venisse approvato, e lo ha realizzato con un aspetto sempre più aggressivo. Con l’aiuto di alcune dichiarazioni di Sandra Bullock, in una precedente intervista, Andy ha raggruppato tutti gli elementi necessari ai fini del progetto: secondo Sandra il mostro era:
“simile ad un serpente”
come un
“bambino grasso e lungo”
e che sembrava un
“un uomo verde con un’orribile faccia da bambino”.
Dunque, in fin dei conti, la strana creatura era Dirk Roger nel completo con schermo verde spandex, un mostro gigantesco aggiunto in seguito dal collo in giù.
Andy ha dichiarato, inoltre, di aver condiviso la scelta di mantenere il velo di mistero per tutto il film, senza mostrare il trucco, e che il film gli è piaciuto molto in questa versione.
Bird Box ha registrato un grande successo, e potete guardarlo su Netflix, se non lo avete ancora fatto. Ci sarà un sequel in cantiere?
Lascia un commento