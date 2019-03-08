Sabrina Carpenter ha rilasciato oggi una nuovissima canzone intitolata “Pushing 20” sulle piattaforme digitali.

Pushing 20 apparirà sul prossimo album – come primo singolo – della cantante dal titolo: “Singular: Act II“.

Pushing 20 è stato presentato al primo live del Singular Tour di Orlando ed è stato rilasciato solo qualche ora dopo.

Il significato di Pushing 20

La canzone parla di come Sabrina Carpenter non si preoccupa delle opinioni degli altri e di come preferisce trascorrere il suo tempo occupandosi delle proprie responsabilità.

Ecco cosa ha detto Sabrina riguardo a questa canzone:

“Ho scritto Pushing 20 in un momento particolare della mia vita, tra l’altro, tipo sei settimane fa. Quindi nemmeno tanto tempo fa. Ho pensato a molti di voi, non importa che età avete, ma affronterete un momento nella vostra vita in cui prenderete delle scelte. E ognuna di queste scelte presenterà delle ripercussioni.”

Pushing 20 di Sabrina Carpenter è stato scritto in poco tempo ma è comunque un singolo molto carino e intriso di significato. Brava Sabrina. Scopriamolo meglio attraverso il testo in lingua originale:

Testo di Pushing 20 di Sabrina Carpenter

What, what, what, whatcha say, Mr. Clean?

I’m flagging you down for a misdemeanor

It must look different from your mezzanine

You got me, got me feeling out of touch, Hall & Oates

Push it out, wish me luck

You got a way, you’re messing with my faith

You’re tryna paint a picture but you’re running out of paint

You had your say ‘til I took it away

Out of yours in my controlla

I’m pushing 20, got no time for others

I’m pushing 20, got no time for others

Who ain’t on the same wave, yeah, on the same page

Tryna tell me what to be, yeah, tell me what to think

I’m pushing 20, got no time for others (Pushing, pushing, pushing)

I’m pushing 20, got no time for others (Pushing, pushing, pushing)

Who ain’t on the same wave, yeah, on the same page

Tryna tell me what to be, yeah, tell me what to think

I’m pushing 20, I ain’t talking ‘bout a Bimmer

And while you’re wasting time, the money’s in the meter

So I can start from scratch, make you a believer

Or I can just, da da da

Act like I don’t give a, uh

You got a way, you’re messing with my faith

You’re tryna paint a picture but you’re running out of paint

You had your say ‘til I took it away

Out of yours in my controlla

I’m pushing 20, got no time for others

I’m pushing 20, got no time for others

Who ain’t on the same wave, yeah, on the same page

Tryna tell me what to be, yeah, tell me what to think

I’m pushing 20, got no time for others (Pushing, pushing, pushing)

I’m pushing 20, got no time for others (Pushing, pushing, pushing)

Who ain’t on the same wave, yeah, on the same page

Tryna tell me what to be, yeah, tell me what to think

I got no time, I got no time

No, no, no, no rewind

No, no rewind, yeah

I got no time, I got no time (I got no time, no)

No, no, no, no rewind (No, no, no, no rewind)

No, no rewind, no

I’m pushing 20, got no time for others

I’m pushing 20, got no time for others

Who ain’t on the same wave, yeah, on the same page

Tryna tell me what to be, yeah, tell me what to think (Tell me what to be)

I’m pushing 20, got no time for others (I’m pushing, pushing, babe)

I’m pushing 20, got no time for others (You know it, know it, babe)

Who ain’t on the same wave, yeah, on the same page

Tryna tell me what to be, yeah, tell me what to think

I got no time, I got no time

No, no, no, no rewind

No, no rewind, yeah (I got no)

I got no time, I got no time (I got no time, no)

No, no, no, no rewind (No, no, no, no rewind)

No, no rewind, no