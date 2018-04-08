Drake pubblica Nice For What. Leggi il Testo e guarda il video con tante star.

Drake omaggia Lauryn Hill

Sapevamo che c’era un nuovo singolo di Drake in arrivo questa settimana (l’ha annunciato lo stesso rapper in concerto) e l’ha rilasciato venerdì sera.

Intitolato “Nice for What“, il nuovo brano di Drake, che tenterà di sostituire “God’s Plan” nella posizione numero 1 della Billboard Hot 100 chart, è un tributo molto importante a Lauryn Hill in quanto utilizza un campione sonoro del suo singolo di successo “Ex-Factor“, dell’album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. Oltre a un ritmo esplosivo prodotto da Murda Beatz, Blaqnmild, Corey Litwin e Noah “40” Shebib, Nice for What vanta i testi di Drake.

Il video musicale per Nice For What è stato pubblicato ugualmente venerdì. La clip è costellata di stelle: ci sono Tiffany Haddish, Rashida Jones, Issa Rae, Tracee Ellis Ross, Yara Shahidi, Zoe Saldana e molte altre.

Testo di Nice For What (Drake & Altri):

[Intro: Big Freedia]

I wanna know who mothaf*ckin’ representin’ in here tonight

Hold on, hold on

[Pre-Ritornello: Lauryn Hill]

I keep lettin’ you back in

How can I explain myself?

[Ritornello: Lauryn Hill & Drake]

Care for me, care for me

You said you’d care for me

There for me, there for me (Louisiana sh*t)

Said you’d be there for me

Cry for me, cry for me (Murda on the beat)

You said you’d die for me

Give to me, give to me

Why won’t you live for me?

I keep letting you back in

How can I explain myself?

Care for me, care for me

I know you care for me

There for me, there for me

(A song for y’all to cut up to, you know?)

Said you’d be there for me

Cry for me, cry for me (Yeah)

You said you’d die for me

Give to me, give to me

Why won’t you live for me?

[Verso 1: Drake]

Everybody get your mothaf*ckin’ roll on

I know shorty and she doesn’t want no slow song

Had a man last year, life goes on

Haven’t let that thing loose, girl, in so long

You been inside, know you like to lay low

I’ve been peepin’ what you bringin’ to the table

Workin’ hard, girl, everything paid for

First, last phone bill, car note, cable

[Refrain: Drake]

With your phone out, gotta hit them angles

With your phone out, snappin’ like you Fabo

And you showin’ off, but it’s alright

And you showin’ off, but it’s alright

It’s a short life, yeah

[Ritornello: Lauryn Hill]

Care for me, care for me

You said you’d care for me

There for me, there for me

Said you’d be there for me

Cry for me, cry for me

You said you’d die for me

Give to me, give to me

Why won’t you live for me?

[Verso 2: Drake]

That’s a real one, in your reflection

Without a follow, without a mention

You really pipin’ up on these niggas

You gotta be nice, for what to these niggas

I understand, you gotta hunnid bands

You got a baby Benz

You got some bad friends

High school pics, you was even bad then

You ain’t stressin’ off no lover in the past tense

You already had them

Work at 8 a.m., finish ‘round five

Hoes talk down, you don’t see ‘em outside

Yeah, they don’t really be the same offline

You know dark days, you know hard times

Doin’ overtime for the last month

Saturday, call the girls, get ‘em gassed up

Gotta hit the club, gotta make that ass jump

[Refrain: Drake]

Gotta hit the club like you hit them mothaf*ckin’ angles

With your phone out, snappin’ like you Fabo

And you showin’ off, but it’s alright

And you showin’ off, but it’s alright

It’s a short life, yuh

[Ponte: Big Freedia]

These hoes

Your boy

I may

Watch the breakdown

[Ritornello: Lauryn Hill]

Care for me, care for me!

You said you’d care for me!

There for me, there for me!

Said you’d be there for me!

Cry for me, cry for me!

You said you’d die for me!

Give to me, give to me!

Why won’t you live for me?!

[Breakdown: Drake]

Gotta make that jump

Gotta make that

Gotta, gotta make that

Gotta make that jump

Gotta make that

Gotta, gotta make that

Gotta, gotta, gotta g-g-gotta

G-g-gotta, gotta

Gotta, g-g-gotta, gotta

Gotta make that jump, jump

Let’s go

Bend it over, lift it up

Bend it over, lift it up

Make that jump, jump

Bend it over, lift it up

Bend it over, lift it up

Make that jump, jump

Bend it over, over, over, over, over

Lift it up

Make that jump, jump

Bend it over, lift it up

Make that jump, jump

Bend it over, lift it up

Make that jump, jump

[Ponte: Drake]

That’s a real one, in your reflection

Without a follow, without a mention

You rarely pipin’ up on these niggas

You gotta be nice for what to these niggas

I understand

[Ritornello: Lauryn Hill]

Care for me, care for me

You said you’d care for me

There for me, there for me

Said you’d be there for me

Cry for me, cry for me

You said you’d die for me

Give to me, give to me

Why won’t you live for me?

[Outro: Drake & Lauryn Hill]

Gotta hit the club like you hit them, hit them, hit them angles

It’s a short life, yeah

Cry for me, cry for me

You said you’d die for me

Give to me, give to me

Why won’t you live for me?