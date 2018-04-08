Drake pubblica Nice For What. Leggi il Testo e guarda il video con tante star.
Drake omaggia Lauryn Hill
Sapevamo che c’era un nuovo singolo di Drake in arrivo questa settimana (l’ha annunciato lo stesso rapper in concerto) e l’ha rilasciato venerdì sera.
Intitolato “Nice for What“, il nuovo brano di Drake, che tenterà di sostituire “God’s Plan” nella posizione numero 1 della Billboard Hot 100 chart, è un tributo molto importante a Lauryn Hill in quanto utilizza un campione sonoro del suo singolo di successo “Ex-Factor“, dell’album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. Oltre a un ritmo esplosivo prodotto da Murda Beatz, Blaqnmild, Corey Litwin e Noah “40” Shebib, Nice for What vanta i testi di Drake.
Il video musicale per Nice For What è stato pubblicato ugualmente venerdì. La clip è costellata di stelle: ci sono Tiffany Haddish, Rashida Jones, Issa Rae, Tracee Ellis Ross, Yara Shahidi, Zoe Saldana e molte altre.
Testo di Nice For What (Drake & Altri):[Intro: Big Freedia]
I wanna know who mothaf*ckin’ representin’ in here tonight
Hold on, hold on
I keep lettin’ you back in
How can I explain myself?
Care for me, care for me
You said you’d care for me
There for me, there for me (Louisiana sh*t)
Said you’d be there for me
Cry for me, cry for me (Murda on the beat)
You said you’d die for me
Give to me, give to me
Why won’t you live for me?
I keep letting you back in
How can I explain myself?
Care for me, care for me
I know you care for me
There for me, there for me
(A song for y’all to cut up to, you know?)
Said you’d be there for me
Cry for me, cry for me (Yeah)
You said you’d die for me
Give to me, give to me
Why won’t you live for me?
Everybody get your mothaf*ckin’ roll on
I know shorty and she doesn’t want no slow song
Had a man last year, life goes on
Haven’t let that thing loose, girl, in so long
You been inside, know you like to lay low
I’ve been peepin’ what you bringin’ to the table
Workin’ hard, girl, everything paid for
First, last phone bill, car note, cable
With your phone out, gotta hit them angles
With your phone out, snappin’ like you Fabo
And you showin’ off, but it’s alright
And you showin’ off, but it’s alright
It’s a short life, yeah
Care for me, care for me
You said you’d care for me
There for me, there for me
Said you’d be there for me
Cry for me, cry for me
You said you’d die for me
Give to me, give to me
Why won’t you live for me?
That’s a real one, in your reflection
Without a follow, without a mention
You really pipin’ up on these niggas
You gotta be nice, for what to these niggas
I understand, you gotta hunnid bands
You got a baby Benz
You got some bad friends
High school pics, you was even bad then
You ain’t stressin’ off no lover in the past tense
You already had them
Work at 8 a.m., finish ‘round five
Hoes talk down, you don’t see ‘em outside
Yeah, they don’t really be the same offline
You know dark days, you know hard times
Doin’ overtime for the last month
Saturday, call the girls, get ‘em gassed up
Gotta hit the club, gotta make that ass jump
Gotta hit the club like you hit them mothaf*ckin’ angles
With your phone out, snappin’ like you Fabo
And you showin’ off, but it’s alright
And you showin’ off, but it’s alright
It’s a short life, yuh
These hoes
Your boy
I may
Watch the breakdown
Care for me, care for me!
You said you’d care for me!
There for me, there for me!
Said you’d be there for me!
Cry for me, cry for me!
You said you’d die for me!
Give to me, give to me!
Why won’t you live for me?!
Gotta make that jump
Gotta make that
Gotta, gotta make that
Gotta make that jump
Gotta make that
Gotta, gotta make that
Gotta, gotta, gotta g-g-gotta
G-g-gotta, gotta
Gotta, g-g-gotta, gotta
Gotta make that jump, jump
Let’s go
Bend it over, lift it up
Bend it over, lift it up
Make that jump, jump
Bend it over, lift it up
Bend it over, lift it up
Make that jump, jump
Bend it over, over, over, over, over
Lift it up
Make that jump, jump
Bend it over, lift it up
Make that jump, jump
Bend it over, lift it up
Make that jump, jump
That’s a real one, in your reflection
Without a follow, without a mention
You rarely pipin’ up on these niggas
You gotta be nice for what to these niggas
I understand
Care for me, care for me
You said you’d care for me
There for me, there for me
Said you’d be there for me
Cry for me, cry for me
You said you’d die for me
Give to me, give to me
Why won’t you live for me?
Gotta hit the club like you hit them, hit them, hit them angles
It’s a short life, yeah
Cry for me, cry for me
You said you’d die for me
Give to me, give to me
Why won’t you live for me?