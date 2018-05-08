Nel video di 2002 Anne-Marie si traveste da Britney Spears

Il video musicale di 2002

Anne-Marie ha presentato in anteprima il video musicale ufficiale per “2002“. La canzone scritta da Ed Sheeran è il nuovo singolo estratto dall’album in studio della cantante pop britannica che si chiama “Speak Your Mind” (uscito nei negozi e su tutte le piattaforme digitali il 27 aprile 2018).

Il video musicale per 2002 trasmette nostalgia nel vero e proprio senso del termine con Anne-Marie che rende omaggio a video iconici del passato, come Baby One More Time di Britney Spears.

Testo di 2002 scritto da Ed Sheeran (Anne-Marie):

[Verso 1]

I will always remember the day you kissed me lips

Light as a feather

And it went just like this

No, it’s never been better

Than the summer of 2002

We were only eleven

But acting like grownups

Like we are in the present, drinking from plastic cups

Singing love is forever and ever

Well, I guess that was true

[Pre-Ritornello]

Dancing on the hood in the middle of the woods

Of an old Mustang, where we sang

Songs with all our childhoods friends

And it went like this, yeah

[Ritornello]

Oops I got 99 problems singing bye, bye, bye

Hold up, if you wanna go and take a ride with me

Better hit me, baby, one more time

Paint a picture for you and me

Of the days when we were young

Singing at the top of both our lungs

[Verso 2]

Now we’re under the covers

Fast forward to eighteen

We are more than lovers

Yeah, we are all we need

When we’re holding each other

I’m taken back to 2002

[Pre-Ritornello]

Dancing on the hood in the middle of the woods

Of an old Mustang, where we sang

Songs with all our childhoods friends

And it went like this, yeah

[Ritornello]

Oops I got 99 problems singing bye, bye, bye

Hold up, if you wanna go and take a ride with me

Better hit me, baby, one more time

Paint a picture for you and me

Of the days when we were young

Singing at the top of both our lungs

On the day we fell in love

On the day we fell in love

[Pre-Ritornello]

Dancing on the hood in the middle of the woods

Of an old Mustang, where we sang

Songs with all our childhoods friends

Oh, now

[Ritornello]

Oops I got 99 problems singing bye, bye, bye

Hold up, if you wanna go and take a ride with me

Better hit me, baby, one more time

Paint a picture for you and me

Of the days when we were young

Singing at the top of both our lungs

On the day we fell in love

On the day we fell in love

On the day we fell in love

On the day we fell in love, love, love