Meghan Trainor e Kaskade presentano il video frutto della loro collaborazione, per la canzone With You. Il video animato ci trasporta in un universo psichedelico pieno di colori e magie, che ben accompagnano la musica del pezzo.
Il video di With You
Come possiamo vedere dal video ufficiale di With You, una donna, che viaggia in astronave, atterra su di un pianeta arido e roccioso dove vivono soltanto dei gatti con tre occhi.
La ragazza, che prova subito empatia per gli infelici esseri viventi di quel pianeta, attira a sé l’attenzione di due divinità che hanno le sembianze di Meghan Trainor e Kaskade.
Le due divinità, in poco tempo, trasformano l’arido pianeta in un Eden rigoglioso, grazie ai loro poteri (arcobaleni dagli occhi, e magie) tutto si riempie di fiori, alberi e vita.
With You – Testo di Meghan Trainor e Kaskade
Am I the only one who’s been mistaken?
‘Cause you’re the only one who keeps me waitin’
Do you know how much time I would be savin’?
If I didn’t let you into my head, let you into my bed, oh no
I’ve done it again, haven’t I been here before?
Here before (oh Lord)
My hand on my head, haven’t I been here before?
Here before
So stop
Stop sayin’ that you’re mine
I’ma need a better reason to be spendin’ all my time
With you
You leave me, I’ll be fine
I’ma need a better reason to be wastin’ my time
With you
Wastin’, wastin’ my time
With you
Wastin’, wastin’ my time
With you
Wastin’, wastin’ my time
With you
Time with you
Baby I know you’ve been misbehavin’
I been cleanin’ up the mess that you been makin’
Do you know how much time I would be savin’
If I didn’t let you into my head
Let you into my bed (no, no)
I’ve done it again, haven’t I been here before?
Here before (oh Lord)
My hand on my head, haven’t I been here before?
Here before
So stop
Stop sayin’ that you’re mine
I’ma need a better reason to be spendin’ all my time
With you
You leave me, I’ll be fine
I’ma need a better reason to be wastin’ my time
With you
Wastin’, wastin’ my time
With you
Wastin’, wastin’ my time (I be wasting my time)
With you
Wastin’, wastin’ my time (I be wasting my time)
With you
Time with you
Oh stop
Stop sayin’ that you’re mine
I’ma need a better reason to be spendin’ all my time
With you
If you leave me, I’ll be fine
I’ma need a better reason to be wastin’ my time
With you
Wastin’, wastin’ my time
With you
Wastin’, wastin’ my time (I be wasting my time)
With you
Wastin’, wastin’ my time
With you
Wastin’ my time with you babe
