Meghan Trainor e Kaskade presentano il video frutto della loro collaborazione, per la canzone With You. Il video animato ci trasporta in un universo psichedelico pieno di colori e magie, che ben accompagnano la musica del pezzo.

Il video di With You

Come possiamo vedere dal video ufficiale di With You, una donna, che viaggia in astronave, atterra su di un pianeta arido e roccioso dove vivono soltanto dei gatti con tre occhi.

La ragazza, che prova subito empatia per gli infelici esseri viventi di quel pianeta, attira a sé l’attenzione di due divinità che hanno le sembianze di Meghan Trainor e Kaskade.

Le due divinità, in poco tempo, trasformano l’arido pianeta in un Eden rigoglioso, grazie ai loro poteri (arcobaleni dagli occhi, e magie) tutto si riempie di fiori, alberi e vita.

With You – Testo di Meghan Trainor e Kaskade

Am I the only one who’s been mistaken?

‘Cause you’re the only one who keeps me waitin’

Do you know how much time I would be savin’?

If I didn’t let you into my head, let you into my bed, oh no

I’ve done it again, haven’t I been here before?

Here before (oh Lord)

My hand on my head, haven’t I been here before?

Here before

So stop

Stop sayin’ that you’re mine

I’ma need a better reason to be spendin’ all my time

With you

You leave me, I’ll be fine

I’ma need a better reason to be wastin’ my time

With you

Wastin’, wastin’ my time

With you

Wastin’, wastin’ my time

With you

Wastin’, wastin’ my time

With you

Time with you

Baby I know you’ve been misbehavin’

I been cleanin’ up the mess that you been makin’

Do you know how much time I would be savin’

If I didn’t let you into my head

Let you into my bed (no, no)

I’ve done it again, haven’t I been here before?

Here before (oh Lord)

My hand on my head, haven’t I been here before?

Here before

So stop

Stop sayin’ that you’re mine

I’ma need a better reason to be spendin’ all my time

With you

You leave me, I’ll be fine

I’ma need a better reason to be wastin’ my time

With you

Wastin’, wastin’ my time

With you

Wastin’, wastin’ my time (I be wasting my time)

With you

Wastin’, wastin’ my time (I be wasting my time)

With you

Time with you

Oh stop

Stop sayin’ that you’re mine

I’ma need a better reason to be spendin’ all my time

With you

If you leave me, I’ll be fine

I’ma need a better reason to be wastin’ my time

With you

Wastin’, wastin’ my time

With you

Wastin’, wastin’ my time (I be wasting my time)

With you

Wastin’, wastin’ my time

With you

Wastin’ my time with you babe