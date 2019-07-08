Post Malone continua a mietere successi. Il venticinquenne ha attraversato una fase piuttosto ottima in questi ultimi due anni di carriera. Tutto è nato quando ha conquistato la prima posizione nella Billboard Hot 100 con “Rockstar“. Poi non ha fatto male nemmeno con “Psycho” e più recentemente con “Sunflower“.

Lungo la sua ascesa il rapper ha avuto il tempo per pubblicare anche altri successi, tra cui il singolo recente “Wow“.

E qualche giorno fa (5 luglio 2019), ha collaborato con Young Thug per rilasciare il singolo che molto probabilmente diventerà una hit estiva: “Goodbyes“.

Fedele allo stile del cantante, Goodbyes è un singolo molto orecchiabile che piace un botto alle radio… e pure a Spotify. Nella playlist novità pop è la prima canzone in ordine di pertinenza.

Il significato di Goodbyes

Post Malone si rattrista per la fine di una relazione.

“Dici di aver bisogno di questo cuore, allora ce l’hai. Forse non era quello che volevi,” canta in un verso.

Poi continua nel ritornello: “Ti voglio fuori dalla mia testa. Ti voglio fuori dalla mia camera stasera. Non c’è modo di salvarti, perché anch’io ho bisogno di essere salvato. Non sono bravo a salutare.”

Il video musicale di Goodbyes

Il video musicale che ha accompagnato l’uscita del singolo è stato diretto da Colin Tilley. E’ in linea con il tema cupo e triste della canzone. Nella clip Post Malone viene pugnalato a morte dopo nemmeno un minuto. Tuttavia, uscirà dalla sua tomba per perseguitare, in versione zombie, la città più vicina.

Che ne dite di questo singolo? Vi piace? Qui sotto il testo della canzone in versione originale.

Il testo di Goodbyes

[Verso 1: Post Malone]

Me and Kurt feel the same, too much pleasure is pain

My girl spites me in vain, all I do is complain

She needs something to change, need to take off the e-e-edge

So fuck it all tonight

And don’t tell me to shut up

When you know you talk too much

But you don’t got shit to say (Say)

[Ritornello: Post Malone]

I want you out of my head

I want you out of my bedroom tonight (Bedroom)

There’s no way I could save you (Save you)

‘Cause I need to be saved, too

I’m no good at goodbyes

[Verso 2: Post Malone]

We’re both actin’ insane, but too stubborn to change

Now I’m drinkin’ again, 80 proof in my veins

And my fingertips stained, looking over the e-e-edge

Don’t fuck with me tonight

Say you needed this heart, then you got it (Got it)

Turns out that it wasn’t what you wanted (Wanted)

And we wouldn’t let go and we lost it

Now I’m a goner

[Ritornello: Post Malone]

I want you out of my head (Head)

I want you out of my bedroom tonight (Bedroom)

There’s no way I could save you (Save you)

‘Cause I need to be saved, too (Saved, too)

I’m no good at goodbyes

[Verso 3: Young Thug]

I want you out of my life

I want you back here tonight

I’m tryna cut you, no knife

I wanna slice you and dice you

My argue possessive, it got you precise

Can you not turn off the TV? I’m watchin’ the fight

I flood the garage, blue diamond, no shark

You’re Barbie life doll, it’s Nicki Minaj

You don’t need a key to drive, your car on the charger

I just wanna see the side, the one that’s unbothered (Yeah)

And I don’t want ya to never go outside (Outside)

I promise if they play, my niggas slidin’ (Slidin’)

I’m fuckin’ her, and the tour bus still ridin’ (Ridin’)

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

[Ritornello: Post Malone]

I want you out of my head (Head)

I want you out of my bedroom tonight (Bedroom)

There’s no way I could save you (Save you)

‘Cause I need to be saved, too (Saved, too)

I’m no good at goodbyes

[Conclusione: Post Malone & Young Thug]

Goodbye, goodbye, goodbye (Bye, bye)

Goodbye, goodbye, goodbye (Bye, bye)

(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

Goodbye, goodbye, goodbye (Bye, bye, bye)

I’m no good at goodbyes

Goodbye, goodbye, goodbye (Bye, bye)

Goodbye, goodbye, goodbye (Bye, bye)

Goodbye, goodbye, goodbye (Bye, bye)

I’m no good at goodbyes