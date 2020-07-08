Wrabel fa squadra con l’amica e collaboratore di vecchia data Kesha per un inno commovente dal titolo “since i was young” che in italiano si traduce “fin da quando ero giovane”. Prodotta da Stint, la canzone documenta il viaggio di auto-scoperta del cantautore.

“Sin da quando ero giovane, ho sempre cercato di nascondermi”, canta Wrabel.

“Chi ero e chi amavo, poi sono cresciuto.”

Il duetto è il secondo singolo del tanto atteso LP di debutto di Wrabel, che uscirà entro la fine dell’anno. Questa canzone è il sequel della ballata straziante “hurts like hell” che in italiano si traduce “fa male come l’inferno”.

L’hitmaker di “11 Blocks” si è aperto sulla sua amicizia con Kesha nel comunicato stampa ufficiale.

“[Lei] è come una sorella per me”, ha rivelato. “Ha cambiato la mia vita e ha cambiato il modo in cui voglio creare musica e mi ha mostrato cosa significa essere un artista e cosa significa celebrare la propria vita, sia negli alti che nei bassi. Questa canzone era fondamentalmente una conversazione che celebrava quest’ultimo aspetto. È raro lavorare con qualcuno che ti ha visto crescere. Da ubriaco e triste, da sobrio a triste, da innamorato a felice.”

Ascolta “since i was young” di Wrabel & Kesha qui sopra e dici cosa ne pensi.

Il testo di since i was young

[Verso 1: Wrabel & Kesha]

Nobody knows what it means

You just go when you hope that you grow, that’s life

My whole life philosophy

Oh, it changes with the tide

I was like 16 smokin’ a cigarette for the first time

Tryin’ so hard to impress some guy and some girl

I forget, 29 I’d never thought I’d be

29, the years just follow me

So who am I? I still don’t understand it

[Ritornello: Wrabel & Kesha]

Since I was young

I always tried to cover up

Who I was and who I love

Then I got older

Since I was young

I always thought that 25

Would be the last year of my life

Then I got sober

[Post-Ritornello: Wrabel & Kesha]

Now I’m more myself than I ever was

I’m happier than I ever was

And I leant to let someone love me for me

Oh, since I was young

I’ve always been the weird one

Now fucking up that little town

And I’ve been this way since I was young

[Verso 2: Wrabel & Kesha]

Babe, it is so bittersweet

Knowin’ all of the beautiful things will go

So I wanna feel this sink deep

Every feeling, every heartbreak, every high, and every low

I was like 18, city of angels, drinking codeine

So I saw demon in my backseat

Oh, all those Laurel Canyon nights

Now I’m 29, I’ve never thought I’d be (Oh, no)

Still alive, someone’s watchin’ out for me (Yeah, yeah)

Baby, I’ll never understand it

[Ritornello: Wrabel & Kesha]

Since I was young

I always tried to cover up

Who I was and who I love

Then I got older (Oh, I got older)

Since I was young

I always thought that 25

Would be the last year of my life

Then I got sober

[Post-Ritornello: Wrabel & Kesha]

Now I’m more myself than I ever was

I’m happier than I ever was

And I learnt to let someone love me for me (Oh, oh)

Oh, since I was young (Hey, hey)

I’ve always been the weird one

Now fucking up that little town

And I’ve been this way, since I was young

[Ponte: Wrabel & Kesha]

Woah, oh-oh-oh (Ayy, yeah)

Woah, oh-oh-oh

Woah, oh-oh-oh, oh

Woah, oh-oh-oh

Woah, oh-oh-oh

Woah, oh-oh-oh, oh

Woah, oh-oh-oh

Woah, oh-oh-oh

Woah, oh-oh-oh, oh

Woah, oh-oh-oh

Woah, oh-oh-oh

Since I was young

Woah, oh-oh-oh, oh

Me, I’m still me, I’m still me

Who I was, who I’ve been, who I’ll always be

[Conclusione: Wrabel & Kesha]

Since I was young

Woah, oh-oh-oh

Woah, oh-oh-oh

Woah, oh-oh-oh, oh (Young, woah)

Since I was young

Woah, oh-oh-oh

Woah, oh-oh-oh (Yeah)

Woah, oh-oh-oh, oh

Since I was young, since I was young, since I was young

Since I was young