I followed where my heart leads, it wasn’t there

Screamed at the top of my lungs and no one cared

Oh, oh, oh

I’ve searched up on the mountaintops, it wasn’t there

I drove a Maserati, no fulfillment there

I’ve run around the whole damn world to get back here

Oh, oh, oh

Now let me feel high when I’m sober

Let me feel young when I’m older

Let me feel proud when it’s over

I finally realized, all of this time

It was in me

All along, it was in me

I took the time to listen and I found it here (Ahh)

I stopped to see the vision and it was clear (Ahh)

Everyone’s got an opinion but I don’t care

Oh, oh, oh

Now let me feel high when I’m sober

Let me feel young when I’m older

Let me feel proud when it’s over

I finally realized, all of this time

It was in me

All along, it was in me

Oh, and I

All I needed was a little faith in my life

All I needed was a little trust in myself

All I needed was to find the truth in my heart

Ah, ah, ah

So let me feel high when I’m sober

Let me feel young when I’m older

Let me feel proud when it’s over

Yeah, it was in me (Let me feel high when I’m sober)

It was in me (Let me feel young when I’m older)

Let me feel proud when it’s over

I finally realized, all of this time

It was in me

All along, it was in me