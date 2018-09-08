La adoro!

Mi sono letteralmente divorato “musicalmente parlando” la nuova canzone di Ashlee Simpson intitolata “I Do“.

In realtà, è una collaborazione con suo marito Evan Ross – beato lui – ma sinceramente ho ascoltato questa canzone solo per Ashlee. Devo ammettere che anche Evan canta molto bene… Dopotutto buon sangue non mente.

In pratica Evan Ross è il figlio di Diana Ross, una cantante e attrice molto famosa.

Chiusa questa parentesi torniamo a parlare di Ashlee ed Evan. Entrambi sono le stelle della nuova serie reality intitolata “Ashlee and Evan” e questa canzone “I Do” è stata creata per promuovere questo progetto televisivo come una sorta di colonna sonora.

Ci saranno più canzoni per lo show? Chissà! Probabilmente occorrerà aspettare qualche mese per saperlo ma c’è una buona notizia.

Da quello che circola tra gli addetti ai lavori, pare che Ashlee ed Evan lanceranno ufficialmente una carriera insieme e rilasceranno anche un album. Non male come prospetto!

Tornando alla canzone, la fase acustica è molto bella. È la parte che abbiamo apprezzato di più.

Ascoltando la voce di Ashlee mi sono commosso perché mi ha ricordato quei primi anni 2000 in cui la cantante rilasciava i pezzi “Autobiography” e “I Am Me“.

Il testo di I DO è molto romantico e la melodia è rilassante.

Beh… è una canzone che richiama tanti baci.

L’avete ascoltata? Che ne pensate? Vi lascio al testo in lingua inglese.

Testo di I DO di Ashlee Simpson e Evan Ross

Something, you give me something

That special something no one never could

And if there’s one thing I know, yeah

I know that you’re the one

Leaving me open

I’m floating for your love

You’re asking me if I love you

I do, I do, I do (I do, I do)

You’re asking me if I trust you

I do, I do, I do (I do, I do)

I know the world can be broken

But it’s okay, I got you

And I’ma make you tomorrow

With you, with you, with you

Whenever I lose my way, you help me

This love came over me like a hurricane

But I know you got me

Out the darkness, I can see

And baby, there’s no place I’d rather be

You’re asking me if I love you

I do, I do, I do (I do, I do)

You’re asking me if I trust you

I do, I do, I do (I do, I do)

I know the world can be broken

But it’s okay, I got you

And I’ma make you tomorrow

With you, with you, with you

Just love me this way

Trust me the same

‘Cause I’d do, I’d do anything for you

I’d do, I’d do anything for you

Just trust me the same

You’re asking me if I love you

I do, I do, I do (I do, I do)

You’re asking me if I trust you

I do, I do, I do (I do, I do)

I know the world can be broken

But it’s okay, I got you

And I’ma make you tomorrow

With you, with you, with you

And I’ma make you tomorrow

With you, with you, with you

And I’ma make you tomorrow

With you, with you, with you

With you, with you, with you