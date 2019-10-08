Lo scorso mese Camila Cabello ha dato inizio ufficialmente all’era di “Romance”, rilasciando i primi due brani estratti dal nuovo progetto: “Liar” e “Shameless”.

Ora è la volta del terzo singolo “Cry for Me”.

Lo aveva annunciato, il secondo capitolo della sua carriera solista sarebbe stato dedicato al romanticismo e a tutto ciò che ha imparato sull’amore e sulle relazioni finora. Un unico tema che verrà trattato in tutte le sue sfaccettature, diversificando così i vari brani.

La cantante ha fatto sapere che “Cry for Me” è una delle sue canzoni preferite tra quelle contenute nel nuovo album e il concetto di base che le è servito da ispirazione risale a un’esperienza vissuta parecchi anni fa.

All’età di 16 anni Camila scrisse una canzone intitolata “I’m pissed off you’re happy” ossia “mi fa arrabbiare che tu sia felice”, in relazione a una rottura superata dal partner forse fin troppo velocemente per i suoi gusti.

Riprendendo in mano questo concetto lo ha rielaborato dando vita a “Cry for Me”.

“Sembri così felice mentre cammini per strada, non è vero, baby?

Ti sei dimenticato di aver detto che in questa vita non saresti riuscito a dimenticarmi?

Mi hai dimenticata?

Quando ho detto spero tu sia felice, non lo pensavo davvero

Non avrei mai pensato che potessi essere così bravo ad andare avanti”

Camila ha voluto esprimere con questa canzone un sentimento difficile da ammettere il più delle volte: quello della gelosia.

“Vedo quella bella vita dalle foto

Vedo le sue labbra cancellarmi

Sei così bravo con lei, è crudele

Sì, lei dovrebbe ringraziarmi”

Così come la volontà di sapere se l’altra persona abbia sofferto allo stesso modo, desiderando ardentemente che sia così.

“Voglio che tu pianga per me,

Sentirti dire che moriresti per me

E se non è vero, allora menti per me

Perchè mi disturbi mentre sto sognando

È tempo che tu conosca il sentimento

Quindi piangi per me”

Intanto Camila non si ferma e nonostante sia impegnata nella promozione delle nuove canzoni ha avuto il tempo di registrare insieme a Ed Sheeran e Cardi B il video della canzone “South of the Boarder”, singolo estratto dall’EP del cantante inglese.

Per ora non è stata ancora rivelata alcuna data di rilascio del nuovo album “Romance” ma ci sono molte probabilità che potrebbe arrivare entro la fine dell’anno.

Nel frattempo godiamoci il terzo singolo “Cry for Me”.

Fateci sapere cosa ne pensate!

Testo Cry for Me

[Intro]

Hmm-hmm, hey

[Verse 1]

Yeah, you look so happy walking down the street, don’t you, baby? (Don’t you, baby?)

Did you for-get, you said that in this lifetime you can never get over me?

Are you over me? (Uh)

[Pre-Chorus]

When I said I hope you’re happy, didn’t mean it

Never thought you’d be so good at moving on (On)

When I’m lying wide awake, you’re probably sleeping (Ha)

And maybe what I’m thinking is wrong

[Chorus]

I want you to cry for me, cry for me

Say you’d d-d-die for me, die for me

And if you can’t, then baby, lie for me, lie for me (Huh)

‘Cause you haunt me when I’m dreamin’

And it’s time you know the feeling

So cry for me

[Verse 2]

See that pretty life in pictures (Ha)

See her lips erasing me (Mm)

You’re so good to her, it’s vicious

Yeah, she should be thanking me

Who, who’s gonna touch you like me?

Yeah, tell me, who?

Who can make you forget about me? (Oh)

[Pre-Chorus]

When I said I hope you’re happy, didn’t mean it (Didn’t mean it, yeah)

Never thought you’d be so good at moving on (On, on)

When I’m lying wide awake, you’re probably sleeping (Sleeping)

And maybe what I’m thinking is wrong

[Chorus]

I want you to cry for me, cry for me

Say you’d d-d-die for me, die for me

And if you can’t, then baby, lie for me, lie for me (Lie)

‘Cause you haunt me when I’m dreamin’

And it’s time you know the feeling

So, baby, won’t you cry for me, cry for me? (Cry for me)

Say you’d d-d-die for me, die for me (Oh, won’t you cry?)

And if you can’t, then baby, lie for me, lie for me

‘Cause you haunt me when I’m dreamin’

And it’s time you know the feeling

So cry for me

[Bridge]

Why won’t you cry?

Tears in my eyes, yeah

And you’re okay, you’re okay

How can you be okay?

No, why won’t you cry?

[Chorus]

I want you to cry for me, cry for me (Oh, yeah)

Say you’d d-d-die for me, die for me

And if you can’t, then baby, lie for me, lie for me

(Baby, lie for me, lie for me)

‘Cause you haunt me when I’m dreamin’

(Haunt me when I’m dreamin’)

And it’s time you know the feeling

(And it’s time you know the feeling)

So, baby, won’t you cry for me, cry for me? (Cry out, yeah)

Say you’d d-d-die for me, die for me (Cry out, yeah)

And if you can’t, then baby, lie for me, lie for me

‘Cause you haunt me when I’m dreamin’

And it’s time you know the feeling (Oh, baby)

So cry for me

[Outro]

Cry for me

Traduzione del testo di Cry for Me

[Intro]

Hmm-hmm, hey

[Verso 1]

Sì, sembri così felice mentre cammini per strada, non è vero, baby? (Non è vero, baby?)

Ti sei dimenticato di aver detto che in questa vita non saresti riuscito a dimenticarmi?

Mi hai dimenticata? (Uh)

[Pre-Ritornello]

Quando ho detto spero che tu sia felice, non lo pensavo davvero

Non avrei mai pensato che saresti stato così bravo ad andare avanti (Avanti)

Quando sono a letto sveglia, tu starai probabilmente dormendo (Ha)

E forse quello a cui sto pensando è sbagliato

[Ritornello]

Voglio che tu pianga per me, pianga per me

Sentirti dire che moriresti per me, moriresti per me

E se non è vero allora menti per me, menti per me (Huh)

Perchè mi disturbi mentre sto sognando

Ed è tempo che tu conosca la sensazione

Quindi piangi per me

[Verso 2]

Vedo quella bella vita dalle foto (Ha)

Vedo le sue labbra cancellarmi (Mm)

Sei così bravo con lei, è crudele

Sì, lei dovrebbe ringraziarmi

Chi, chi ti toccherà come me?

Sì, dimmi, chi?

Chi può farti dimenticare di me? (Oh)

[Pre-Ritornello]

Quando ho detto spero che tu sia felice, non lo pensavo davvero (Non lo pensavo davvero, sì)

Non avrei mai pensato che saresti stato così bravo ad andare avanti (Avanti, avanti)

Quando sono a letto sveglia, tu starai probabilmente dormendo (Dormendo)

E forse quello a cui sto pensando è sbagliato

[Ritornello]

Voglio che tu pianga per me, pianga per me

Sentirti dire che moriresti per me, moriresti per me

E se non è vero allora menti per me, menti per me (Menti)

Perchè mi disturbi mentre sto sognando

Ed è tempo che tu conosca la sensazione

Quindi , baby, non piangerai per me, piangerai per me? (Piangerai per me)

Sentirti dire che moriresti per me, moriresti per me

E se non è vero allora menti per me, menti per me

Perchè mi disturbi mentre sto sognando

Ed è tempo che tu conosca la sensazione

Quindi piangi per me

[Bridge]

Perchè non piangerai?

Le lacrime nei miei occhi, sì

E tu stai bene, stai bene

Come puoi stare bene?

No, perchè non piangerai?

[Ritornello]

Voglio che tu pianga per me, pianga per me (Oh, sì)

Sentirti dire che moriresti per me, moriresti per me

E se non è vero allora menti per me, menti per me

(Baby, menti per me, menti per me)

Perchè mi disturbi mentre sto sognando

(Mi disturbi mentre sto sognando)

Ed è tempo che tu conosca la sensazione

(È tempo che tu conosca la sensazione)

Quindi , baby, non piangerai per me, piangerai per me? (Urlo, sì)

Sentirti dire che moriresti per me, moriresti per me (Urlo, sì)

E se non è vero allora menti per me, menti per me

Perchè mi disturbi mentre sto sognando

Ed è tempo che tu conosca la sensazione (Oh, baby)

Quindi piangi per me

[Outro]

Piangi per me