The art of collaboration…it’s what I love about this business!!! True magic happens when inspiration meets the absence of ego. It’s so much fun when different artists come together and everyone contributes to create something special and true and real for everyone to experience and enjoy!! Issa flow… Here we go!!! @maluma #owenwilson @MarryMeMovie #Day1 #musicandmoviesmeet #dreamcometrue