Bumblebee ha una star tuttofare: Hailee Steinfeld!

Hai visto il trailer di Bumblebee? Se la risposta è no, corri a vederlo!

Hai dato un’occhiata?

Beh, dal trailer probabilmente avrai intuito che questo film spin-off sarà un flop colossale. A fine dicembre quindi potrai spendere i tuoi soldi per un buon panettone piuttosto che vedere questa pellicola.

La domanda che mi sorge spontanea è la seguente: dato che il copione di Bumblebee fa così schifo, perché Hailee Steinfeld ha accettato una parte? Solo per i soldi? Probabilmente… anche perché lo sceneggiatore pare che non abbia voluto impegnarsi più di tanto per questo spin-off di Transformers.

Si va bene, vi ho già fatto odiare questo film, ma c’è una cosa che ho apprezzato di questo lavoro cinematografico: il contributo canoro di Hailee Steinfeld.

Sinceramente non so se eseguirà altre canzoni per la colonna sonora di Bumblebee, ma per ora mi accontento abbondantemente di Back to Life.

Questa traccia è stata rilasciata su tutte le piattaforme digitali il 2 ottobre 2018 ed è una canzone dal sound molto dolce.

Back to Life potrebbe non essere la canzone migliore di sempre ma è una traccia carina, originale e molto ottimista: soprattutto per le nuove coppie. Se vi siete appena innamorati apprezzerete il suo ritmato e testo.

Testo di Back To Life di Hailee Steinfeld

Cause I’m bringing you back to life

Our love’s enough

Transcending us through space and time

It’s holding up

It keeps you and me intertwined

What’s a bad dream if you ain’t trying to do it?

What’s a heartbreak if you ain’t crying all through it?

What’s a sunset if you ain’t riding into it?

Let’s drive into it

Cause I’m bringing you back to life (Back)

And I know that you’re gone but I swear that you’re here

It’s a feeling that won’t disappear

And you’re bringing me back to life (Back)

I was looking for something that I couldn’t find

It’s a feeling you give me inside

Oh, oh, oh, oh

Oh, oh, oh, oh

‘Cause I’m bringing you back to life

Oh, oh, oh, oh

Oh, oh, oh, oh

This feeling’s coming back to life

Our memories

They’re more than just our history (Our history)

They lift me up

They flow like elecriticity (Oh, oh, oh)

What’s a bad dream if you ain’t trying to do it?

What’s a heartbreak if you ain’t crying all through it?

What’s a sunset if you ain’t riding into it?

Let’s drive into it

Cause I’m bringing you back to life (Back)

And I know that you’re gone but I swear that you’re here

It’s a feeling that won’t disappear

And you’re bringing me back to life (Back)

I was looking for something that I couldn’t find

It’s a feeling you give me inside

Oh, oh, oh, oh

Oh, oh, oh, oh

Cause I’m bringing you back to life

Oh, oh, oh, oh

Oh, oh, oh, oh

This feeling’s coming back to life

I can see you in the night

Coming through like flashing lights

When the world is passing by

Oh, oh, oh

I can see you in the night

Coming through like flashing lights

When the world is passing by

Oh, oh, oh (Oh)

Cause I’m bringing you back to life (Back)

And I know that you’re gone but I swear that you’re here

It’s a feeling that won’t disappear

And you’re bringing me back to life (Back)

I was looking for something that I couldn’t find

It’s a feeling you give me inside

Cause I’m bringing you back

Cause I’m bringing you back

Cause I’m bringing you back to life

Cause I’m bringing you back to life

And you’re bringing me back

And you’re bringing me back

And you’re bringing me back to life

This feeling’s coming back to life

Oh, oh, oh, oh

Oh, oh, oh, oh

Cause I’m bringing you back to life

Oh, oh, oh, oh

Oh, oh, oh, oh

This feeling’s coming back to life