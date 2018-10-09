Guarda che anteprima video…

Ebbene si, il video musicale di “Look What I Found“, una delle tante e incredibili canzoni della colonna sonora di “A Star Is Born“, è stato presentato per la prima volta ieri su YouTube.

Nel video musicale c’è ovviamente Lady Gaga, che qui interpreta il suo personaggio Ally.

La cantante canta la traccia nel film e questo video musicale da la possibilità di dare un’occhiata ad altre scene di A Star Is Born.

Avete già visto il film? Secondo me è molto carino e tra poco condividerò con voi la recensione.

Testo di Look What I Found di Lady Gaga

1-2-3

I’m alone in my house

I’m out on the town

I’m at the bottom of the bottle

I’ve been knockin’ ‘em down

I can’t get back up on my feet

See the lights on the street like stars

But look what I found

Look what I found

Another piece of my heart

Just layin’ on the ground

Under the foggy day

I’m lookin’ for a light

And my only friend

Is workin’ tonight

I can’t get myself out of bed

Hear these voices in my head like a song

But look what I found

Somebody who loves me

Look what I found

Somebody who’ll carry ‘round a piece of my heart

Just layin’ on the ground

When I met you I was blown to pieces

Heart all over the floor

Ever since you put me back together

I can’t believe it won’t believe it

Uh

Look what you found!

Yeah baby

Look what I found

Someone who’ll carry ‘round a piece of my heart

Look what I found

Whoo!

C’mon!

Look what I found

Somebody who loves me

Look what we found

Somebody who’ll carry ‘round a piece of my heart

Heart just layin’ on the ground