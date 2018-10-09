Guarda che anteprima video…
Ebbene si, il video musicale di “Look What I Found“, una delle tante e incredibili canzoni della colonna sonora di “A Star Is Born“, è stato presentato per la prima volta ieri su YouTube.
Nel video musicale c’è ovviamente Lady Gaga, che qui interpreta il suo personaggio Ally.
La cantante canta la traccia nel film e questo video musicale da la possibilità di dare un’occhiata ad altre scene di A Star Is Born.
Avete già visto il film? Secondo me è molto carino e tra poco condividerò con voi la recensione.
Testo di Look What I Found di Lady Gaga
1-2-3
I’m alone in my house
I’m out on the town
I’m at the bottom of the bottle
I’ve been knockin’ ‘em down
I can’t get back up on my feet
See the lights on the street like stars
But look what I found
Look what I found
Another piece of my heart
Just layin’ on the ground
Under the foggy day
I’m lookin’ for a light
And my only friend
Is workin’ tonight
I can’t get myself out of bed
Hear these voices in my head like a song
But look what I found
Somebody who loves me
Look what I found
Somebody who’ll carry ‘round a piece of my heart
Just layin’ on the ground
When I met you I was blown to pieces
Heart all over the floor
Ever since you put me back together
I can’t believe it won’t believe it
Uh
Look what you found!
Yeah baby
Look what I found
Someone who’ll carry ‘round a piece of my heart
Look what I found
Whoo!
C’mon!
Look what I found
Somebody who loves me
Look what we found
Somebody who’ll carry ‘round a piece of my heart
Heart just layin’ on the ground
