Alla scoperta di Told You So.

Te l’avevo detto è il grido di battaglia della nuova canzone delle Little Mix.

Si traduce proprio così Told You So, la nuova traccia estratta dall’album delle Little Mix, che si intitola “LM5“.

Told You So è stato scritto e prodotto dal talentuosoMNEK.

LM5 uscirà la prossima settimana, il 16 novembre per essere precisi e Told You So sarà probabilmente l’ultimo brano che potremo ascoltare prima di avere tra le mani il nuovo disco.

“Ragazza, torna a casa mia stasera. Ho salviette per il vino e il trucco. Ti fermerò, ti fermerò,” cantano tutte e quattro le ragazze Little Mix nel ritornello di questo inno da teenager Told You So.

Non so perché ma nemmeno questa traccia mi convince. È ancora presto per dirlo, ma LM5 potrebbe essere il peggior album delle Little Mix, anche se spero veramente che l’esito sarà molto diverso.

Testo di Told You So delle Little Mix

Da-dum, da-dum

Be honest

How are you feeling, girlfriend?

Have you been crying again?

Just give it some time, breath out

See I’m happy that boy was just playing pretend

We said it, you wouldn’t listen

But finally, you found out

That he’s never gonna love you like we do, oh

But please, he’s never gonna find no one like you, no

Girl, just come round mine tonight

I’ve got wine and make-up wipes

I’ll hold you, I’ll hold you

We can put the kettle on

Talk ‘bout how he’s not the one

I told you

But I’m never gonna say I told you so

To be honest

His best friend was hotter than him (Yeah)

His jokes were just lagging content (Yeah)

But darling, you’re better than

Someone who lies and cheats to set the scene

It’s every week and every single club we’ve been in (Oh)

He’s waiting on the girl again

Now you know that he’s never gonna love you like we do, yeah

Oh na-na-na-na-na-na, oh na-na-na-na-na-na

Please he’s never gonna find no one like you, oh, no, no, whoa

Girl, just come round mine tonight

I’ve got wine and make-up wipes

I’ll hold you (I’ll hold you), I’ll hold you (I’ll hold you)

We can put the kettle on

Talk ‘bout how he’s not the one

I told you (I told you)

But, I’m never gonna say I told you so

I’m never gonna say I told you (Yeah)

I’m never gonna say I told you so (Yeah)

I’m never gonna say I warned you

But I’m just so glad that you know, that you know, that you know

Girl, just come round mine tonight

I’ve got wine and make-up wipes

I’ll hold you (I’ll hold you), I’ll hold you (I’ll hold you, yeah)

We can put the kettle on

Talk ‘bout how he’s not the one (He’s not the one)

I told you (I told you, no, baby)

But, I’m never gonna say I told you so

Just come round mine tonight (Baby, come around)

I’ve got wine and make-up wipes

I’ll hold you (I’ll hold you), I’ll hold you (I’ll hold you)

We can put the kettle on

Talk ‘bout how he’s not the one (Oh, yeah, yeah)

I told you

But, I’m never gonna say I told you so, oh