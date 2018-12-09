Have yourself a Merry Little Christmas interpretata da John Legend e Esperanza Spalding

Un grande classico degli anni ’40, uno di quei brani diventati un must di tantissimi artisti internazionali: Have yourself a Merry Little Christmas ora apre il Natale grazie a John Legend e Esperanza Spalding.

La versione jazz su scenario vintage del brano è stata riproposta in un dolce duetto con John e Esperanza. I due cantanti hanno colto a pieno l’originale del 1944, incisa da Judy Garland, e ne hanno fatto un magico incontro di colori e voci calde.

Have yourself a Merry Little Christmas è stata interpretata negli anni da nomi come Frank Sinatra, Tori Amos, The Jackson 5 e da Michael Bublé, che ha riproposto diversi brani natalizi in chiave contemporanea.

Il brano, scritto da Huge Martin e Ralph Blane nel 1943, infonde parole di gioia e speranza, felicità per le persone care e vicine, un invito a lasciare i problemi alle spalle, ed andare avanti con un nuovo spirito, uno più luminoso e sempre positivo.

L’album di John Legend, A Legendary Christmas include anche il brano Have yourself a Merry Little Christmas; una tracklist tutta dedicata al Natale, cantata con quel tono profondo che solamente la voce calda di John può realizzare, regalando ai fan vere e proprie coccole al solo ascolto.

Oltre a Esperanza Spalding, ha collaborato alla realizzazione di questo album anche il grande Stevie Wonder.

Il brano Have yourself a Merry Little Christmas è rientrato nella classifica Adult contemporary, secondo Billboard, scalando la vetta fino a raggiungere la prima posizione. Non male!

Dunque, diamo inizio ai festeggiamenti in compagnia di John Legend e Esperanza Spalding, e dei piccoli coristi e musicisti che cantano e suonano, tra una bella tavola imbandita ed un piccolo jazz club. Una calda atmosfera soft quella nel video di Have yourself a Merry Christmas, perfetta per pensare a realizzare nuovi propositi.

Testo di Have yourself a Merry Little Christmas

Have yourself a merry little Christmas

Let your heart be light

From now on

Our troubles will be out of sight (ah)

Have yourself a merry little Christmas

Make the Yule-tide gay

From now on

Our troubles will be miles away

Here we are as in olden days

Happy golden days of yore

Faithful friends who are dear to us

Gather near to us once more

Through the years

We all will be together

If the fates allow

Hang a shining star upon the highest bough

Yes, and have yourself a merry little Christmas now

Oh here we are as in olden days

Happy golden days of yore

Faithful friends who are dear to us

Gather near to us once more

Through the years

We all will be together (all will be together)

If the fates allow (if the fates allow)

Hang a shining star upon the highest bough

Oh and have yourself a merry little Christmas

Have a merry little Christmas now

Have yourself A merry little Christmas now

Merry little Christmas (Merry little Christmas) yeah yeah

Have a merry little Christmas now (yeah yeah yeah)

Traduzione di Have yourself a Merry Little Christmas

Sia per voi un felice e piccolo Natale,

sia sereno il vostro cuore.

Da adesso

i problemi svaniranno (ah).

Sia per voi un felice e piccolo Natale,

le feste più liete.

Da adesso

i problemi saranno lontani.

Eccoci, come ai vecchi tempi,

quei tempi d’oro

con gli amici più cari

che si ricongiungono di nuovo a noi.

In questi anni

saremo insieme

se vorrà il destino.

Lasciamo una stella cadente sul più alto ramo

e sia un Buon Natale.

Oh, eccoci, come ai vecchi tempi,

quei tempi d’oro

con gli amici più cari

che si ricongiungono di nuovo a noi.

In questi anni

saremo insieme (tutti saremo insieme)

se vorrà il destino (se vorrà il destino).

Lasciamo una stella cadente sul più alto ramo

e sia ora un felice piccolo Natale.

Sia per voi un felice, piccolo Natale.

Felice piccolo Natale (Felice piccolo Natale), sì sì.

Sia ora un felice, piccolo Natale (sì, sì).