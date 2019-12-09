Questo pomeriggio sono state annunciate le nomination per la 77esima edizione dei Golden Globe che si terranno il prossimo 5 Gennaio. Ecco la lista completa.

Presentati per la quinta volta dal comico Ricky Gervais, verranno premiati i migliori film e serie televisive, le interpretazioni migliori così come le migliori colonne sonore e le migliori regie e sceneggiature.

Ad aggiudicarsi il titolo di film più nominato è Marriage Story –originale Netflix attualmente disponibile sulla piattaforma– che troviamo in ben sei categorie compresa “miglior film drama” insieme a “1917”, “The Irishman”, “Joker” e “The Two Popes”.

Proprio questi due ultimi si trovano al terzo posto con quattro nomination ciascuno. Al secondo, a pari merito, troviamo “The Irishman” di Martin Scorsese e “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” di Quentin Tarantino con cinque.

Per le serie televisive, invece, con quattro nomination saranno Chernobyl, The Crown e Unbelievable ad avere una maggiore possibilità di vittoria.

Nella categoria “Original Song” che premia la migliore canzone colonna sonora spiccano Taylor Swift con il brano “Beautiful Ghosts” tratto dal film “Cats” presto in uscita e Beyoncè con “Spirit” tratto da “Il Re Leone”. Insieme a loro anche Elton John con “I’m Gonna Love Me Again” tratto dal film biografico “Rocktman”, il singolo principale di “Frozen 2” “Into The Unknown” e “Stand Up” del film “Harriet”.

Durante la cerimonia due premiazioni già confermate: l’attore Tom Hanks e la presentatrice Ellen DeGeneres riceveranno infatti due premi speciali.

Per conoscere chi uscirà vincitore dalla 77esima edizione dei Golden Globe l’appuntamento è per il prossimo 5 Gennaio.

Qui di seguito la lista completa delle nomination dei Golden Globe.

Best Motion Picture – Drama

1917

The Irishman

Joker

Marriage Story

The Two Popes

Best Director – Motion Picture

Bong Joon Ho, Parasite

Sam Mendes, 1917

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Todd Phillips, Joker

Best Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy

Dolemite is my Name

Jojo Rabbit

Knives Out

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Rocketman

Best Performance by an Actor Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Daniel Craig, Knives Out

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Taron Egerton, Rocketman

Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit

Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Awkwafina, The Farewell

Ana de Armas, Knives Out

Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart

Emma Thompson, Late Night

Cate Blanchett, Where’d You Go Bernadette

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Cynthio Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Soarise Ronana, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renee Zellweger, Judy

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Christian Bale, Ford v. Ferrari

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Annette Benning, The Report

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Screenplay — Motion Picture

Marriage Story (Noah Baumbach)

Parasite (Bong Joon Ho & Jin Won Han)

The Two Popes (Anthony McCarten)

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Quentin Tarantino)

The Irishman (Steven Zaillian)

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

“Beautiful Ghosts” – Cats (Taylor Swift & Andrew Lloyd Webber)

“I’m Gonna Love Me Again” – Rocketman (Elton John & Bernie Taupin)

“Into the Unknown” – Frozen 2 (Robert Lopez & Kristen Anderson-Lopez)

“Spirit” – The Lion King (Beyoncé, Timothy McKenzie & Illya Salmanzadeh)

“Stand Up” – Harriet (Joshuah Brian Campbell & Cynthia Erivo)

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Alexandre Desplat, Little Women

Randy Newman, Marriage Story

Daniel Pemberton, Motherless Brooklyn

Hildur Guðnadóttir, Joker

Thomas Newman, 1917

Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language

The Farewell

Pain and Glory

Parasite

Les Miserables

Traitor

Best Television Series – Drama

Big Little Lies

The Crown

Killing Eve

Morning Show

Succession

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Brian Cox, Succession

Kit Harington, Game of Thrones

Tobias Menzies, The Crown

Billy Porter, Pose

Rami Malek, Mr. Robot

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Croomer, Killing Eve

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Tobias Menzies, The Crown

Andrew Scott, Fleabag

Stellan Skarsgård, Chernobyl

Henry Winkler, Barry

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Patricia Arquette, The Act

Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies

Emily Watson, Chernobyl

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Toni Collette, Unbelievable

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

Helen Mirren, Catherine the Great

Merritt Wever, Unbelievable

Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable

Joey King, The Act

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series of Motion Picture Made for Television

Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

Christopher Abbott, Catch 22

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Catch-22

Chernobyl

Fosse/Verdon

The Loudest Voice

Unbelievable

Best Television Series Musical or Comedy

Barry

Fleabag

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The Politician

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll

Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida

Rachel Brosnahan, Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader, Barry

Ben Platt, The Politician

Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself

Rami Youssef, Ramy

Best Motion Picture – Animated

Frozen 2

How to Train Your Dragon – The Hidden World

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

Lion King