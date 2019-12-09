Questo pomeriggio sono state annunciate le nomination per la 77esima edizione dei Golden Globe che si terranno il prossimo 5 Gennaio. Ecco la lista completa.
Presentati per la quinta volta dal comico Ricky Gervais, verranno premiati i migliori film e serie televisive, le interpretazioni migliori così come le migliori colonne sonore e le migliori regie e sceneggiature.
Ad aggiudicarsi il titolo di film più nominato è Marriage Story –originale Netflix attualmente disponibile sulla piattaforma– che troviamo in ben sei categorie compresa “miglior film drama” insieme a “1917”, “The Irishman”, “Joker” e “The Two Popes”.
Proprio questi due ultimi si trovano al terzo posto con quattro nomination ciascuno. Al secondo, a pari merito, troviamo “The Irishman” di Martin Scorsese e “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” di Quentin Tarantino con cinque.
Per le serie televisive, invece, con quattro nomination saranno Chernobyl, The Crown e Unbelievable ad avere una maggiore possibilità di vittoria.
Nella categoria “Original Song” che premia la migliore canzone colonna sonora spiccano Taylor Swift con il brano “Beautiful Ghosts” tratto dal film “Cats” presto in uscita e Beyoncè con “Spirit” tratto da “Il Re Leone”. Insieme a loro anche Elton John con “I’m Gonna Love Me Again” tratto dal film biografico “Rocktman”, il singolo principale di “Frozen 2” “Into The Unknown” e “Stand Up” del film “Harriet”.
Durante la cerimonia due premiazioni già confermate: l’attore Tom Hanks e la presentatrice Ellen DeGeneres riceveranno infatti due premi speciali.
Per conoscere chi uscirà vincitore dalla 77esima edizione dei Golden Globe l’appuntamento è per il prossimo 5 Gennaio.
Qui di seguito la lista completa delle nomination dei Golden Globe.
Best Motion Picture – Drama
1917
The Irishman
Joker
Marriage Story
The Two Popes
Best Director – Motion Picture
Bong Joon Ho, Parasite
Sam Mendes, 1917
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Todd Phillips, Joker
Best Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy
Dolemite is my Name
Jojo Rabbit
Knives Out
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Rocketman
Best Performance by an Actor Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Daniel Craig, Knives Out
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Taron Egerton, Rocketman
Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit
Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Awkwafina, The Farewell
Ana de Armas, Knives Out
Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart
Emma Thompson, Late Night
Cate Blanchett, Where’d You Go Bernadette
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
Cynthio Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Soarise Ronana, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renee Zellweger, Judy
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Christian Bale, Ford v. Ferrari
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Annette Benning, The Report
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best Screenplay — Motion Picture
Marriage Story (Noah Baumbach)
Parasite (Bong Joon Ho & Jin Won Han)
The Two Popes (Anthony McCarten)
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Quentin Tarantino)
The Irishman (Steven Zaillian)
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
“Beautiful Ghosts” – Cats (Taylor Swift & Andrew Lloyd Webber)
“I’m Gonna Love Me Again” – Rocketman (Elton John & Bernie Taupin)
“Into the Unknown” – Frozen 2 (Robert Lopez & Kristen Anderson-Lopez)
“Spirit” – The Lion King (Beyoncé, Timothy McKenzie & Illya Salmanzadeh)
“Stand Up” – Harriet (Joshuah Brian Campbell & Cynthia Erivo)
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
Alexandre Desplat, Little Women
Randy Newman, Marriage Story
Daniel Pemberton, Motherless Brooklyn
Hildur Guðnadóttir, Joker
Thomas Newman, 1917
Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language
The Farewell
Pain and Glory
Parasite
Les Miserables
Traitor
Best Television Series – Drama
Big Little Lies
The Crown
Killing Eve
Morning Show
Succession
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama
Brian Cox, Succession
Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
Tobias Menzies, The Crown
Billy Porter, Pose
Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Croomer, Killing Eve
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Tobias Menzies, The Crown
Andrew Scott, Fleabag
Stellan Skarsgård, Chernobyl
Henry Winkler, Barry
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Patricia Arquette, The Act
Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies
Emily Watson, Chernobyl
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Toni Collette, Unbelievable
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
Helen Mirren, Catherine the Great
Merritt Wever, Unbelievable
Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable
Joey King, The Act
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series of Motion Picture Made for Television
Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon
Christopher Abbott, Catch 22
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Catch-22
Chernobyl
Fosse/Verdon
The Loudest Voice
Unbelievable
Best Television Series Musical or Comedy
Barry
Fleabag
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
The Politician
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida
Rachel Brosnahan, Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader, Barry
Ben Platt, The Politician
Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself
Rami Youssef, Ramy
Best Motion Picture – Animated
Frozen 2
How to Train Your Dragon – The Hidden World
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
Lion King
Lascia un commento