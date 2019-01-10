Qualcuno ha conquistato Troye Sivan.
Troye Sivansi è dato da fare l’altro giorno. Ha notato un barista bomber e si è avvicinato a lui ed ha iniziato a flirtare.
Quella che vi abbiamo raccontato è la trama del video musicale di “Lucky Strike“, presentato in anteprima su TODAY nella piattaforma YouTube.
Lucky Strike è l’ultimo singolo ufficiale estratto dall’album “Bloom“. È una canzone che funziona e anche il testo non è affatto male.
Tornando alla trama del video musicale… sfortunatamente per Troye, tutto ciò che è successo era solo un sogno. Stava sognando ad occhi aperti. In realtà non ha avuto il coraggio di avvicinarsi al ragazzo e tentare l’approccio definitivo.
Ci sono alcune scene carine quindi va dato il merito a Troye Sivan di aver pensato leggermente fuori dagli schemi durante la creazione di questo video musicale.
Qui sotto trovate anche il testo in lingua originale di Lucky Strike.
Testo di Lucky Strike di Troye Sivan
The jewel of California
Oh, I want to skip stones on your skin, boy
And drown me in your water
Unlike one you’ve ever seen
He knows how to love me better
A hit of dopamine, higher than I’ve ever been
He knows how to love me better
Short days, long nights, boy
Tell me all the ways to love you
‘Cause you taste like Lucky Strikes
You drag, I light, boy
Tell me all the ways to love you
Tell me all the ways to love you
Tell me all the ways to love you
Get lost the more I find ya
Oh, don’t wanna miss a second of this, boy
Hold tight and love me longer
Unlike one you’ve ever seen
He knows how to love me better
(He knows how to love me better)
A hit of dopamine, higher than I’ve ever been
He knows how to love me better
Short days, long nights, boy
Tell me all the ways to love you
‘Cause you taste like Lucky Strikes
You drag, I light, boy
Tell me all the ways to love you
Tell me all the ways to love you
Tell me all the ways to love you
Take me to anywhere you wanna go
Breathe me in, exhale slow
Take me to anywhere you wanna go
Show days, long nights, boy
Tell me all the ways to love you
‘Cause you taste like Lucky Strikes
You drag, I light, boy
Tell me all the ways to love you
Tell me all the ways to love you
Tell me all the ways
(Tell me all the ways to love you)
(Tell me all the ways to love you)
(Tell me all the ways to love you)
