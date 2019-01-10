Meglio tardi che mai!
Zayn ha presentato in anteprima il video musicale di “Satisfaction” la scorsa notte su YouTube.
Questa canzone dovrebbe essere l’ultimo singolo ufficiale estratto dal suo album “Icarus Falls“, che come abbiamo scritto l’altro giorno, è stato un fallimento in ottica vendite. Si è un dato preoccupante per un progetto così atteso.
Oggi i fan di Zayn hanno scoperto che il video di “Satisfaction” è stato girato nel 2016. Quindi ti rendi conto per quanto tempo Zayn ha lavorato a “Icarus Falls” e quanti soldi ha speso RCA – l’etichetta di Zayn Malik – per questo disco. Incredibile no?
Non tutto è negativo però…
Questo potente video musicale mostra la storia d’amore di una coppia nel mezzo di un mondo post-apocalittico. Zayn comparirà poco nel video di Satisfaction. La vera star del video musicale è questa coppia nera.
Il finale è allo stesso tempo triste ed artistico! Triste come l’attuale cuore di Zayn.
Testo di Satisfaction di Zayn Malik
Nobody said this would be hard
Nobody gave me a rulebook to follow
And my soul’s not hollow
You see, we gotta find our place
And we’ll go there now
I can’t get no satisfaction alone
Satisfaction
Life is always in the way
All in my zone, all in my space
Life is always in the way
Nobody says that in this dark
Somebody told me about tomorrow
And my soul’s not hollow
You see, we gotta find our place
And we’ll go there now
We can’t get no satisfaction alone
Satisfaction
Life is always in the way
All in my zone, all in my space
Life is always in the way
Something inside just urges you to stay
‘Cause I can’t, you can’t, we can’t get no
Satisfaction
I can’t, you can’t, we can’t get no
Life is always in the way
All in my zone, all in my space
Life is always in the way
And we’ll go there now
I can’t get no satisfaction alone
I can’t get no satisfaction all alone
