Zayn ha presentato in anteprima il video musicale di “Satisfaction” la scorsa notte su YouTube.

Questa canzone dovrebbe essere l’ultimo singolo ufficiale estratto dal suo album “Icarus Falls“, che come abbiamo scritto l’altro giorno, è stato un fallimento in ottica vendite. Si è un dato preoccupante per un progetto così atteso.

Oggi i fan di Zayn hanno scoperto che il video di “Satisfaction” è stato girato nel 2016. Quindi ti rendi conto per quanto tempo Zayn ha lavorato a “Icarus Falls” e quanti soldi ha speso RCA – l’etichetta di Zayn Malik – per questo disco. Incredibile no?

Non tutto è negativo però…

Questo potente video musicale mostra la storia d’amore di una coppia nel mezzo di un mondo post-apocalittico. Zayn comparirà poco nel video di Satisfaction. La vera star del video musicale è questa coppia nera.

Il finale è allo stesso tempo triste ed artistico! Triste come l’attuale cuore di Zayn.

Nobody said this would be easy

Nobody said this would be hard

Nobody gave me a rulebook to follow

And my soul’s not hollow

You see, we gotta find our place

And we’ll go there now

I can’t get no satisfaction alone

‘Cause I can’t, you can’t, we can’t get no

Satisfaction

All in my zone, all in my space

Life is always in the way

All in my zone, all in my space

Life is always in the way

Nobody said that you would leave me

Nobody says that in this dark

Somebody told me about tomorrow

And my soul’s not hollow

You see, we gotta find our place

And we’ll go there now

We can’t get no satisfaction alone

‘Cause I can’t, you can’t, we can’t get no

Satisfaction

All in my zone, all in my space

Life is always in the way

All in my zone, all in my space

Life is always in the way