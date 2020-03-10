Justin Timberlake ha coprodotto l’intera colonna sonora di Trolls World Tour (film d’animazione) e si preannuncia come un’avventura R&B ricca di funk. Con la collaborazione di SZA in “The Other Side”, Justin sta già facendo enormi guadagni in radio. E ora ha pubblicato anche un’altra canzone. Si intitola Don’t Slack ed è un duetto con Anderson .Paak.

“Nessuno può spostarti in questo modo, finalmente ti sei liberato dalla gabbia”, inizia Anderson la canzone. “Non sto provando a fotterti con i fiori, piccola – Preferirei fare un gioco di potere.”

Ecco che allora interviene JT. “Sistema il viso e sii orgoglioso per una volta”, canta.

Il ritmo è molto divertente. Justin è rimasto così soddisfatto dalla collaborazione con Anderson che potrebbe proporre al cantante un album congiunto. “Spero che non gli dispiaccia ma lo dirò subito, abbiamo parlato di un possibile progetto congiunto”, ha detto il 39enne a Zane Lowe su Apple Music. “Ne abbiamo parlato, ma sì, anche lui è un uomo impegnato.”

E tu che ne pensi di Don't Slack?

Il testo di Don’t Slack

[Intro: Justin Timberlake & Anderson .Paak]

Mmm (Uh, ooh)

[Verso 1: Anderson .Paak & Justin Timberlake]

Not anyone can move you this way (No way)

Finally got you loose from the cage (Okay)

I ain’t tryna schmooze you with flowers, baby (Don’t play no games)

I’d rather make a power play (I don’t play no games)

[Pre-Ritornello: Justin Timberlake]

Ooh, imagine all the lives that we can change (Woo)

You don’t even know the power you got in them legs (Woo)

Pick up your face and be proud for once (Proud for once)

Take off your cool, but keep stylin’ on ‘em (Keep stylin’ on em)

[Ritornello: Anderson .Paak & Justin Timberlake]

Okay, now, don’t slack (Don’t slack)

I need all my racks (All my racks)

No, we don’t hold back (Don’t hold back)

Act like you know that (Act like you know that)

Go tell your old man (Act like you know that)

Go get your whole fam (Act like you know that)

I’m fly like the ghost man (Act like you know that)

Taking all I can

[Post-Ritornello: Justin Timberlake & Anderson .Paak]

I just came to feel all that is made for me

I was made to be the change we really, really need

[Verso 2: Anderson .Paak & Justin Timberlake]

I’m up before the rooster, you dig? (Ooh, you dig?)

I had to jump the moon to get big (Ooh, to get big)

How many stone grooves will it take (Okay)

For you to skip on my funk lake? (Oh, oh, okay)

[Pre-Ritornello: Justin Timberlake]

Ooh, imagine all the lives that we can save (Woo)

You don’t even know the power you got in them legs (Woo)

Pick up your face and be proud for once (Proud for once)

Go quit your gig and get down with us (Keep stylin’ on em)

[Ritornello: Anderson .Paak & Justin Timberlake]

Okay, now, don’t slack (Don’t slack)

I need all my racks (All my racks)

No, we don’t hold back (Don’t hold back)

Act like you know that (Act like you know that)

Go tell your old man (Act like you know that)

Go get your whole fam (Act like you know that)

I’m fly like the ghost man (Act like you know that)

Taking all I can

[Post-Ritornello: Justin Timberlake & Anderson .Paak]

I just came to feel all that is made for me

I was made to be the change we really, really need

[Verso 3: Anderson .Paak & Justin Timberlake]

Yeah, now I fill up the whole tank (Whole tank, ayy)

And I drive in the cold rain (Cold rain, ayy)

And I run like a nosebleed (Nosebleed, ayy), uh

And can’t nobody hold me, hold me, hold me

Hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me

[Ritornello: Anderson .Paak & Justin Timberlake]

Okay, now, don’t slack (Don’t slack)

I need all my racks (All my racks)

No, we don’t hold back (Don’t hold back)

Act like you know that (Act like you know that)

Go tell your old man (Act like you know that)

Go get your whole fam (Act like you know that)

I’m fly like the ghost man (Act like you know that)

Taking all I can

[Ponte: Anderson .Paak & Justin Timberlake]

I feel different now, you know (C’mon)

I was made to love (I was made to love, say)

I just came to get to the love that was made for me

(I just came to get to the love that was made for me)

I was made to be the change that we really need

(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, say it)

[Conclusione: Justin Timberlake with Anderson .Paak]

I just came to feel all that is made for me

I was made to be the change we really, really need (I was made to be changed, yeah)

I just came to feel all that is made for me (I was made to be changed, yeah, c’mon)

I was made to be the change we really, really need